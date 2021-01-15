 Skip to content
 
(Daily Dot)   Blaming Antifa for the riots and claiming they're paid to show up by Soros might be okay for Parler, but not okay for your middle school language arts class, Ms. Florida Teacher   (god.dailydot.com) divider line
    Substitute teacher, Bok Tower Gardens, middle school language arts class  
Astorix [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those students in the back. And since this is Floriduh I'll type slowly.

Thanks again Cat.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Not all Trump supporters are terrorists.

But how can you tell them apart?
 
mateomaui
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
She'll probably land a job in Texas.
 
guestguy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Not all Trump supporters are terrorists.

But how can you tell them apart?


Usually by quantity and velocity of spittle...it's a burgeoning area of study.
 
AdrienVeidt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Not all Trump supporters are terrorists.

But how can you tell them apart?


Why would you care to?   But if you do, just check the Bristol chart for classification.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You're a substitute, no one wants to hear your opinion
Take the roll
Turn on the video you'll be watching several times today
Sit back and wait for the next class.
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Not all Trump supporters are terrorists.

But how can you tell them apart?


Their bank accounts and twitter histories, the ones who are not are the wealthy who vote GoP for financial reasons...

But since you are what you do and not by what you say you believe, everyone other supporter is either a racist terrorist, or knowingly supports racists, criminals and terrorists.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Antifa tried to stop the certification process for Biden to become president? For what purpose - I thought Antifa looooooved Biden, according to you guys?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The anti-education Party is brainwashed and stupid and crazy.
Who would have thought???
 
Kumana Wanalaia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Language Arts"?

what the hell kind of - wtf?

in my day it was called "English class" or "Spanish Class"
 
rummonkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Not all Trump supporters are terrorists.

But how can you tell them apart?


A number of trump supporters are terrorists. All Trump supporters are terrorist sympathizers.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Everyone there at the Capitol was wearing Trump hear. So how did she know who were real Trump American traitors, and who were Anti-fascist disguised as Trump traitors?

Or is that just like her opinion, man?
 
stuffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There are just people out there that truly need a 2X4 to the back of the head.
 
cleek
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
dub enough to think C-list TV game show host and failed mail-order steak mogul Donald farking Trump is a great leader, dumb enough to think antifa jumped in to do exactly what you've been threatening to do while you were standing there telling everyone you were gonna do it.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sjmcc13: Marcus Aurelius: Not all Trump supporters are terrorists.

But how can you tell them apart?

Their bank accounts and twitter histories, the ones who are not are the wealthy who vote GoP for financial reasons...

But since you are what you do and not by what you say you believe, everyone other supporter is either a racist terrorist, or knowingly supports racists, criminals and terrorists.


There's a third group, like probably this teacher.
The religious and/or conspiracy nutters who are true believers.
Sometimes the Party really support their beliefs (such as being against abortion) and sometimes they don't.
But Pence is another example of a True Believer.
There's a lot of overlap though. You can be a True Believer and a Grifter and a Racist Terrorist.
 
cleek
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
dumb enough to spell dumb..
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

skinink: Everyone there at the Capitol was wearing Trump hear. So how did she know who were real Trump American traitors, and who were Anti-fascist disguised as Trump traitors?

Or is that just like her opinion, man?


The antifas were the ones who did anything illegal or violent, duh.
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I have friends who I've known forever who have become staunch Trump supporters. The strongman playbook of drawing lines in the sand, creating a false crisis, and emphasizing the "us" vs "them" mentality really resonates with people. One friend actually blamed An-TEEfa (I really love how the "anti" is de emphasized) immediately. "Those are not Trump supporters", he said of that picture of Jerkoff Jameroquai and friends. It's just too hard for a lot of moderate Trump supporters to fathom that they are solidly on the wrong side of history here.

He told me I would board my house up if BLM came to my area. I was like, no, actually there was a BLM event in my town, they walked past my house, and I sat on my porch with a beer and watched.

Trump has done us a service. These people were always here. Now we see them.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Not all Trump supporters are terrorists.

But how can you tell them apart?


I propose a total and complete shutdown of Trump supporters entering the United States until our country's representatives can figure out what is going on.
 
powhound
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yeah, and my students blame antifa for all their wrong math answers also.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yesterday I dropped a coffee mug, broke it, spilled a bunch of coffee. When my wife came into the room I said "Antifa did this." I plan to continue using this one for the next several years.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"No. In fact, there's video showing Trump supporters trying to stop the people breaking windows," she says.

All those guns, and they couldn't stop 3 hippies from entering the capital? Huh.
 
