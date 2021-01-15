 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Tampa Bay Times)   Fifty years ago Nixon stopped a plan to cut off Florida and we've been stuck with it ever since   (tampabay.com) divider line
12
    More: Florida, Lyndon B. Johnson, President of the United States, Cross Florida Barge Canal, United States presidential election, 1968, Richard Nixon, Stephen Carr, Canal, United States presidential election, 1972  
•       •       •

1114 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jan 2021 at 4:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That was just a Bugs Bunny cartoon, you can't actually saw off Florida at the perforation. It couldn't hurt to try though, it is a wretched hive...
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Neat article, but would it have killed them to include a map or two?
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article fails... are we talking full castration or routine circumcision?
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: That was just a Bugs Bunny cartoon, you can't actually saw off Florida at the perforation. It couldn't hurt to try though, it is a wretched hive...


if it was really perforated you wouldn't need a saw anyway.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A man, a plan, a canal.  Nixon
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: That was just a Bugs Bunny cartoon, you can't actually saw off Florida at the perforation. It couldn't hurt to try though, it is a wretched hive...


im7.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Neat article, but would it have killed them to include a map or two?


Basically at the latitude of Ocala and, Captain Obvious here, East-West. Which is interesting because that's one of the few parts of Florida that's not flat as a pancake. So not sure how all that would have worked.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...direct line from Nixon to Trump, don't stop for Bush or W?  He really was evil!
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: that's one of the few parts of Florida that's not flat as a pancake. So not sure how all that would have worked.


It's the narrowest part of the 'body' of the state. Assume the engineers calculated that the issues with vertical terrain in that area were offset by the savings in horizontal work needed.
 
Tman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Neat article, but would it have killed them to include a map or two?


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
lincoln65
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That actually would have been pretty sweet. It's not too late.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
As a Floridia resident, I fully support this idea.

/native Minnesotan, moved here two years ago, CANNOT wait to be literally anywhere else - looking at Virginia maybe.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.