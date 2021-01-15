 Skip to content
Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. This week we have a themed Show & Tell: I Blue Myself. Show us your favorite art featuring the color Blue and Tell us about it. Difficulty: Art you haven't posted in our F'artiste contests before
E-Brake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. This week we have a themed Show & Tell: I Blue Myself. Show us your fave art that you've created featuring the color Blue and Tell us about it. Photos you've taken, paintings you've painted, favorite Pshops you've Pshopped, etc. Be sure to tell us about it too if you want it votable! Difficulty: Art you haven't posted in our F'artiste contests before.

Here's my example of a favorite Blue picture, a Great Blue Heron I photo'd at a wildlife refuge, they are really majestic. It seemed to pose for me as we slowly drove by and I leaned out the window to take a quick shot. Pretty pleased with it as it's the best shot I've ever taken of one:

Fark user imageView Full Size



Contest Rules:

One (1) individual entry item per post please, and a total of three (3) entries posted maximum allowed per person.

All votable entries must follow the theme requirements: This week we have a themed Show & Tell: I Blue Myself. Show us your fave art you've created featuring the color Blue and Tell us about it. Photos you've taken, paintings you've painted, favorite Pshops you've Pshopped, etc. Be sure to tell us about it too if you want it votable! Difficulty: Art you haven't posted in our F'artiste contests before.

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter!

Hearty congratulations to last week's contest winner, Mike Jittlov!

FFFUQ (Fartist Friday Frequently Unasked Questions):

What? Fartist Fridays are weekly creativity contests that you can participate in with things you have on hand since many of us are stuck at home right now. If you have an idea for a future contest theme please post it here or send it along to Farkback.

Why? Show off your skills (or lack thereof!) while we practice socially distancing together, and be sure to vote for your favorite entries.

When? This contest is submitted on Thursdays with entry open immediately to TotalFarkers (membership has its privileges!), then it goes to the Main Page on Friday. Entries close around midnight Eastern on Sunday night. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

How Does Voting Work? Please check the "Enable voting for this entry" box. If you forget, report it and ask, we'll do our best to turn it on for you. We consider an entry to be voting eligible by default so please mention if you want voting disabled on your post.

Check out past Fartiste contests by clicking on the Topic Tag, and check the weekly Fark NotNewsletter for info on that week's contest theme ahead of time. All skill levels encouraged (as you can see from mine!) and most importantly: We're all in this together so let's create some F'Arts together - Fark Arts, that is.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This drawing of a blue snake was partly inspired by the Medusa drawing I made for the Halloween Limerick Fartist Contest.

I normally draw portraits or geometric designs, so I wanted to do a different subject. After going through a list in my head, I decided that drawing a snake would be a nice challenge, plus I had drawn some for the aforementioned contest.

As to the blue. You rarely see blue snakes, but mainly green or brown or black, with some red or yellow. Blue snakes just stand out. That and I was running low on green colored pencils, but I had a number of blue ones.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



There's some blue in here...This was from my college drawing 101 course I took in community collage. Got an A on it as a final.

Guitars---patsel and sharpie pen
 
Uranus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
blue is a somewhat recurring theme in my photos
this remains a favourite

Fark user imageView Full Size
blue by JB, on Flickr
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Part of a project in illustrator from a couple years ago for an illustrated story. Stained glass is an important part of the story. I was really proud of using 3D features in illustrator to do the projected image.

I want to pick it up again, but I struggle with the writing /iteration sometimes. It's not my day job and another bigger project is sucking up my time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alsih2o
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I finished and sold this cat earlier in the fall. 

I like it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Acrylic on canvas, 10" x 20"
Much of what I do is seascapes, where blue is a bit of a constant, but this is one of the bluest
 
alsih2o
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And I am a little proud of this crystalline glazed vessel.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It might not look blue but it mostly is. Back in my tech days I'd regularly have to clean up after artists trying to do weird stuff. I have no idea what this chick was trying to print on clear plastic film. It got jammed up with someone else's news feed I guess. By the time I got everything pulled out of the printer I decided to frame it. Maybe because Douglas Adams would have liked the bizarre 42 on top
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
