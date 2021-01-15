 Skip to content
(Axios)   National Guard would really appreciate that you not send the troops pizzas and other things as they are not logistically able to accept donations of any kind   (axios.com) divider line
70
apotheosis27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddammit.
 
Greil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So people are sending them snacks?
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, then it can go to a shelter.  I ain't even mad.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apples and oranges. The pizza shop is already sending them the pizzas, regardless of whether or not you donate, the donations are just a way to help. Don't send shiat directly, but if there is a place like this pizza shop that is already on the "good" list...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, now what am I supposed to do with the 3 pallets of fleshlights I just bought?
 
SN1987a goes boom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not surprising, they're probably afraid the Trumper Terrorists will send them poison food.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I imagine the pizza donations are still fine.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what about g.fro?  Is that still okay?  Asking for a farker?
 
SansNeural
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Shocking images of members of the National Guard sleeping in the Capitol..."

Looks a lot more comfy than a jungle bog, icy snow drift or a desert dune.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Our soldiers and airmen on the ground are receiving meals at the D.C. Armory when their shifts change.

They're literally on the ground. Do they at least have padding?
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It makes sense.  You drop one really good pizza in the middle of 21,000 national guardsmen and they'll be fighting over who gets a slice, especially when they are all pissed that they have to sleep on a marble floor because of some looney toons who think Trump won but can't find a shred of evidence.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I baked seventy dozen macarons for nothing???
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Great, now what am I supposed to do with the 3 pallets of fleshlights I just bought?


Please fill them with glass and send them to the incel-urrectionists.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SN1987a goes boom: Not surprising, they're probably afraid the Trumper Terrorists will send them poison food.


This, clearly. We're a couple of days away from the first big threatened "attack," and just 5 days away from getting rid of Trump.
 
index of slash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turns out the venn diagram of lactose and gluten intolerance has a yuge overlap with national guardianship
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Greil: So people are sending them snacks?


Only the Gravy Seals forget snacks.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear that the Proud Boys sent them like 100 pizzas. They were all Hawaiian. That's how you break their spirits with psych ops so they won't have the will to fight.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ant: "Our soldiers and airmen on the ground are receiving meals at the D.C. Armory when their shifts change.

They're literally on the ground. Do they at least have padding?


Meh. In the military you learn to sleep when and where you can. My six years in taught me how to be an expert catnapper. As in quick cat naps not literally stealing cats.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Great, now what am I supposed to do with the 3 pallets of fleshlights I just bought?


https://www.va.gov/find-locations/
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  

reyreyrey: MythDragon: Great, now what am I supposed to do with the 3 pallets of fleshlights I just bought?

Please fill them with glass and send them to the incel-urrectionists.


You're assuming they'd be able to get hard enough to use them.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

apotheosis27: Goddammit.


I sent them a couple hundred I feel dumb

hopefully the donations will be well directed
 
dericwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just a way to entice them into the basement to torture the kids held in a sex-slavery ring.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Apples and oranges. The pizza shop is already sending them the pizzas, regardless of whether or not you donate, the donations are just a way to help. Don't send shiat directly, but if there is a place like this pizza shop that is already on the "good" list...


That was my original take on things - the money just helps keep the pizza-train going.  But if they're going to cut off further supplies, well... *shrug*

/money already sent
//no farks given
///three slices
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We all know who's going to be making a special guest appearance
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jethroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Greil: So people are sending them snacks?


Dumb people who, I dunno, think this is somehow a good way to "support the troops".

"Damn, I'm going to show my support for the National Guard by sending them cakes and cookies! USA USA!"
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Capitol has an awesome cafeteria that handles a lot of tourists; they *should* be able to get a lot of meals into these troops' hands...?  To hell with MREs.
 
LrdPhoenix [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the military does like to control diet when deployed.

Though, the military could also give them some cots in there.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Great, now what am I supposed to do with the 3 pallets of fleshlights I just bought?


Having served... You would be a GOD to those guys!!
 
Greil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: I hear that the Proud Boys sent them like 100 pizzas. They were all Hawaiian. That's how you break their spirits with psych ops so they won't have the will to fight.


Easy enough to weaponize. just put the pizzas on platters in front of any door you don't want the gravy seals passing.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: Ant: "Our soldiers and airmen on the ground are receiving meals at the D.C. Armory when their shifts change.

They're literally on the ground. Do they at least have padding?

Meh. In the military you learn to sleep when and where you can. My six years in taught me how to be an expert catnapper. As in quick cat naps not literally stealing cats.


My adoptive dad said the same thing, and said he had learned how to sleep standing up.
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It stuff like this that makes me think maybe not all of this nation sucks.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: The Capitol has an awesome cafeteria that handles a lot of tourists; they *should* be able to get a lot of meals into these troops' hands...?  To hell with MREs.


The Army National Guard already has logistics plans for feeding troops.  Those plans need to be exercised to ensure that system continues to work.  Troops who signed up to train, work and potentially fight in hostile conditions are fully expected to do so in military fashion, whether there's gravel under their feet or marble.

I think this hubbub is just a bunch of city dwellers seeing something unusual to them and going all "Oh Em Gee!"
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're probably worried about someone sending them food laced with laxatives. I don't blame them.

It would be embarrassing for the nation if after all that's already occurred, thousands of troops simultaneously had epic diarrhea, and couldn't make it to the commode. Just imagine that CNN newscast....

It would be like the beach scene from "Saving Private Ryan", except for guys calling out for their mothers, they'd be calling out for toilet paper...
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ant: "Our soldiers and airmen on the ground are receiving meals at the D.C. Armory when their shifts change.

They're literally on the ground. Do they at least have padding?


How many major installations are in the Military District of Washington? I'd imagine that they have cots, blanket, and pillows and trucks to deliver them. Some troops could be rotated to barracks when they are off duty. Whisky, Tango, Foxtrot.
 
Ant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: reyreyrey: MythDragon: Great, now what am I supposed to do with the 3 pallets of fleshlights I just bought?

Please fill them with glass and send them to the incel-urrectionists.

You're assuming they'd be able to get hard enough to use them.


Give them a copy of The Turner Diaries with every Fleshlight. Problem solved!
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: Ant: "Our soldiers and airmen on the ground are receiving meals at the D.C. Armory when their shifts change.

They're literally on the ground. Do they at least have padding?

Meh. In the military you learn to sleep when and where you can. My six years in taught me how to be an expert catnapper. As in quick cat naps not literally stealing cats.


That's right. The proper term for cat theft is a Cat Burglar.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HerptheDerp: powhound: Ant: "Our soldiers and airmen on the ground are receiving meals at the D.C. Armory when their shifts change.

They're literally on the ground. Do they at least have padding?

Meh. In the military you learn to sleep when and where you can. My six years in taught me how to be an expert catnapper. As in quick cat naps not literally stealing cats.

That's right. The proper term for cat theft is a Cat Burglar.


"Never run when you can walk, never walk when you can stand, never stand when you can sit, never sit when you can lay down, never lay down when you can sleep "
 
cowsaregoodeating [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I saw the donation link earlier I almost pulled the trigger. Then I thought, the national guard really doesn't want their troops loading on pizza. I'm pretty sure they have their own, more healthy, food they want the troops to eat.

MRE's really aren't that bad,
 
SansNeural
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HerptheDerp: powhound: Ant: "Our soldiers and airmen on the ground are receiving meals at the D.C. Armory when their shifts change.

They're literally on the ground. Do they at least have padding?

Meh. In the military you learn to sleep when and where you can. My six years in taught me how to be an expert catnapper. As in quick cat naps not literally stealing cats.

That's right. The proper term for cat theft is a Cat Burglar.


Perhaps if the potentially purloined pussy purposefully prangs the perp, he may be called a Cat Bugler for his pained shrieking.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fancy_Bear: Ant: "Our soldiers and airmen on the ground are receiving meals at the D.C. Armory when their shifts change.

They're literally on the ground. Do they at least have padding?

How many major installations are in the Military District of Washington? I'd imagine that they have cots, blanket, and pillows and trucks to deliver them. Some troops could be rotated to barracks when they are off duty. Whisky, Tango, Foxtrot.


Actually, they are only sleeping on the floors when on duty but in between shifts. They aren't quartered there the full time. They're just catching extra down time when it's available.
 
cowsaregoodeating [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: HerptheDerp: powhound: Ant: "Our soldiers and airmen on the ground are receiving meals at the D.C. Armory when their shifts change.

They're literally on the ground. Do they at least have padding?

Meh. In the military you learn to sleep when and where you can. My six years in taught me how to be an expert catnapper. As in quick cat naps not literally stealing cats.

That's right. The proper term for cat theft is a Cat Burglar.

"Never run when you can walk, never walk when you can stand, never stand when you can sit, never sit when you can lay down, never lay down when you can sleep "


"If you can't run, you walk, and if you can't walk, you crawl, and if you can't do that... you find someone to carry you."
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fancy_Bear: Ant: "Our soldiers and airmen on the ground are receiving meals at the D.C. Armory when their shifts change.

They're literally on the ground. Do they at least have padding?

How many major installations are in the Military District of Washington? I'd imagine that they have cots, blanket, and pillows and trucks to deliver them. Some troops could be rotated to barracks when they are off duty. Whisky, Tango, Foxtrot.


so you gonna feed them whiskey and then make them dance? What kind of a sadist are you? Although it does sound fun.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, National Guard troops say the Pizza is awesome, keep it coming, but maybe switch it up once in a while? And, please, stop sending pizzas with pineapple on them?
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My guess is it's a combination of MASSIVE floods of unrequested food that can't/won't be physically eaten within the time frame it would be edible (edible by health code standards, not college dorm standards)

This, plus very likely the DOJ already has a contract(s) with people to provide food and we don't wanna get the contracts all bent out of shape *cue jerking motion*...

Two stories tied to this from my misspent time in the green.
1. The unit I signed up was part of security for WT right after shiat went down. People would come by and give them full bottles of every kind of alcohol you could imagine plus all kinds of other things. Well, the chief warrant officer and some other brass went though the barracks and confiscated all of it. Of course, it was then stored "for safety" in the chief's quarters. People griped but he was one of the few non-asshole brass plus the best functional alcoholic I've ever met; take that as you will. 
2. When getting set to bounce overseas we were stuck in some POS base in Louisiana. The food contractor was utter garbage. Obvious friends of the Brigade Commander, ALL of them drove brand new Escalades. Meanwhile, they are serving literal slop. It was so bad the local restaurants couldn't handle all the traffic they were getting and Dominos actually set up a pizza wagon by the barracks because of how much business they were getting. Army food may not be great but NEVER was it as bad as what these jackasses were trying to serve.
 
the-turtles-run [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SansNeural: "Shocking images of members of the National Guard sleeping in the Capitol..."

Looks a lot more comfy than a jungle bog, icy snow drift or a desert dune.

[Fark user image image 640x360]


But now they gotta put up with seeing Ted Cruz's face.  Why should they be punished?
 
SansNeural
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

the-turtles-run: SansNeural: "Shocking images of members of the National Guard sleeping in the Capitol..."

Looks a lot more comfy than a jungle bog, icy snow drift or a desert dune.

[Fark user image image 640x360]

But now they gotta put up with seeing Ted Cruz's face.  Why should they be punished?


You'd think with all our tax dollars he could be equipped with a bigger mask.
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Great, now what am I supposed to do with the 3 pallets of fleshlights I just bought?


Have a good time in Vegas?
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jethroe: Greil: So people are sending them snacks?

Dumb people who, I dunno, think this is somehow a good way to "support the troops".

"Damn, I'm going to show my support for the National Guard by sending them cakes and cookies! USA USA!"


Of course, everyone knows the proper way is to put a yellow ribbon on your jacked up truck, complete with truck nuts.
 
