(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1919, the Great Boston Molasses Flood took place, a tragedy unrivaled in American history until the horrific Philly Cheese Steak Explosion and the Chicago Style Pizza   (history.com) divider line
    Vintage, Boston Molasses Disaster, Fiery hot molasses, huge tank, six-year-investigation, 58-foot-high tank, streets of Boston, warm weather, Molasses  
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Run for you lives!"
"Okay fine...Walk! Walk for your lives!"
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The wave travelled at more than 25 mph.  You better run!
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The History Guy has a video about it, if any of you are interested.

The Boston Molasses Disaster of 1919
Youtube adPuti-SL5o
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
On YouTube, there is a great video on the subject done by The History Guy. Highly recommended.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Chicago style pizza is the more egregious atrocity. A crime against nature.
 
Group W Bench
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Subby misspelled "St. Louis-style."
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Slower than molasses in January," is a heck of a lot faster than I thought.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Chicago style pizza is the more egregious atrocity. A crime against nature.


GTFOH.

Deep Dish is the 💣
 
MBooda
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It was awful. The aim of the molasses was apparently to paralyze the Massachusetts legislature. Security forces were rapidly overwhelmed, and there is some evidence that some security personnel actually allowed the molasses to enter the state Capitol. Also, the president of the United States Industrial Alcohol Company incited the molasses to flow into the capitol.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Every time this day is brought up I'm reminded of Sid Bream going around third at something close to 0 mph.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Chicago style pizza is the more egregious atrocity. A crime against nature.


Not as bad as Cincinnati Chili.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Molasses
Youtube A6GlajMzVf0
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Chicago style pizza is the more egregious atrocity. A crime against nature.


I'm not sure how a pizza lasagna is somehow worse than shredded beef, cheese wiz and jalapenos.

Deep dish is a dinner. And a philly cheese steak is stoner/drunk food.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MBooda: It was awful. The aim of the molasses was apparently to paralyze the Massachusetts legislature. Security forces were rapidly overwhelmed, and there is some evidence that some security personnel actually allowed the molasses to enter the state Capitol. Also, the president of the United States Industrial Alcohol Company incited the molasses to flow into the capitol.


And it all goes to show how bad things could have gotten last week if the Trumpers had the intelligence of molasses, but fortunately they're much dumber than that.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Chicago style pizza is the more egregious atrocity. A crime against nature.


Yes, taking children away from parents and giving their mothers forced hysterectomies is fine with you, but god forbid you see deep dish pizza.
 
jzeeb
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My favorite part of the whole story is when it started leaking their solution was to paint it brown to hide the leaks. It is such a simply elegant fix.
 
Irascible [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Aussie_As:And it all goes to show how bad things could have gotten last week if the Trumpers had the intelligence of molasses, but fortunately they're much dumber than that.

Exactly this.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Annual Fark.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
0z79
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Albert911emt: Chicago style pizza is the more egregious atrocity. A crime against nature.

GTFOH.

Deep Dish is the 💣


It's a nice piece of pizza pie. Emphasis on PIE.

Pizza PIE, man. How can you hate on that?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Nothing compared to the great London Beer Flood of 1914: https://www.historic-uk.com/Hist​oryUK/HistoryofBritain/The-London-Beer​-Flood-of-1814/
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's a farking casserole.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Albert911emt: Chicago style pizza is the more egregious atrocity. A crime against nature.

Yes, taking children away from parents and giving their mothers forced hysterectomies is fine with you, but god forbid you see deep dish pizza.


Um, where in the link, or this thread, has any mention been made about any of that?  Jumping to conclusions about what is "fine" with me, when this thread is about subby's link and headline, is just stupid.

BTW, I am certainly NOT fine with taking kids away from parents and forced hysterectomies, but thanks anyway for injected those unrelated subjects in the thread.
 
jsnbase
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That must have smelled so good and also so awful.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: I'm not sure how a pizza lasagna is somehow worse than shredded beef, cheese wiz and jalapenos.


Jalapeños? WTF are you even doing?

No Jalapeños. No farking peppers. No goddam real cheese. This is a sandwich for extremely white people who just want steak and "cheese", maybe with grilled onions, on a very white roll.
 
Astorix [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What a hot mess. A sticky wicket. Somebody made a ginger snap judgement not to fix the tanks. No longer a sweet success.
 
