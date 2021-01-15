 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Today)   You can send pizza and other foods to the National Guard holding down the fort at the Capitol. No snark, details in article. Donations matched   (today.com) divider line
135
    More: Spiffy, National Mall, United States Capitol, Micheline Mendelsohn, Washington, D.C., community restaurants, National Guard, Pierre Charles L'Enfant, United States House of Representatives  
•       •       •

1999 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 15 Jan 2021 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



135 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Send them Chicago style.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Send them Chicago style.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 600x368]


GODDAMMIT!! When did this stupid image-stretchy bug start?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Send them Chicago style.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 600x368]


Well, nobody will be shiatting in their pants after eating it. Or shiatting anywhere for a few days.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a great idea! Good find subby.
 
tbhouston
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send CP?
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this some Q anon plot to send these soldiers into food comas?
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does their job not provide food?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Send them Chicago style.



Why do you hate them so much?
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't get me wrong, this is awesome and all. But first no cots, and now no food? Who the hell is in charge of these Capitol-protection operations?
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Send them Chicago style.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 600x368]


Save on flour, just fill the cardboard box with shredded cheese and top with tomato sauce.  Zap that sucker in the oven enough to melt the cheese.  Same effect.  Bon appetite!
 
olderbudnoweiser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is Trump's Katringhazi.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hankie Fest: Does their job not provide food?


I guess you've never eaten army rations or MRE's.
 
peterquince
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry to be repetitive, but seriously WTF. Why are we constantly feeling heartwarmed by deeply upsetting stories about people not having the supplies they should be given? I mean, I guess I don't mind buying a pizza, and I do appreciate they're there. But shouldn't kraft services be a thing there already?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lets see how they do with keeping the white terrorists from fu*king shiat up first before we start sucking their dicks.
If they show the same amount of enthusiasm as they did cracking the skulls of peaceful BLM protestors then ill be impressed.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, now Fark is pro armed forces?
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ABQGOD: Don't get me wrong, this is awesome and all. But first no cots, and now no food? Who the hell is in charge of these Capitol-protection operations?


Sounds like a plan from Super Trump half ass all the wrong way!
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's nice of them and all but FTA...

Both Waltz and Hartzler voted not to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

After you deliver the pizzas, kindly go fark yourselves.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I guess you've never eaten army rations or MRE's.


I have, plenty, and they arent terrible. I take them camping.
Theyre as good as a cheap TV dinner.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
our local democrat group has been doing this for the hospital here locally for a year.

Gotten to the point were we just toss $ in the bucket, and let them order food from whomever delivers.
Because packing a lunch to work in a hot zone isn't fun.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Hankie Fest: Does their job not provide food?

I guess you've never eaten army rations or MRE's.


I must be the be the odd man out, because with a few notable exceptions, I liked the MREs. Especially Pork Chow  Mein in the dark brown bag. Comes with crispy noodles and Tabasco. Was awesome.
 
Running a-puck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hankie Fest: Does their job not provide food?


Yes, of course food is provided.  Now, I want you to think REAL HARD about what you may have heard about army chow and why these soldiers might appreciate a farking pizza.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hankie Fest: Does their job not provide food?


This is america damnit, if it's not filet mignon off gold plated trays it's just not good enough for our beloved hero soldiers
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering the election season is over and my disposable cash just opened up, this is rather timely.

/at least the money goes to something worthwhile
//rather than trying to elect Amy McGrath
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For some reason, I was thinking about all those people sleeping on the floor and probably not enjoying the thought of fighting their fellow citizens. I thought that if I was there, I'd make them some chocolate chip cookies.

But I'm not there.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Lets see how they do with keeping the white terrorists from fu*king shiat up first before we start sucking their dicks.
If they show the same amount of enthusiasm as they did cracking the skulls of peaceful BLM protestors then ill be impressed.


getting blue balls here.

they really don't want us to suck each other's dicks at all, I'm beginning to think .
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they get any Hawaiian?  Because pineapple on pizza is delicious.
 
Ty Webb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ABQGOD: Don't get me wrong, this is awesome and all. But first no cots, and now no food? Who the hell is in charge of these Capitol-protection operations?


Apparently they have a place to sleep (not the Capitol floor): https://www.usnews.com/news/na​tional-news/articles/2021-01-13/dc-gua​rd-troops-sleeping-at-us-capitol-resti​ng-not-lodged-there

Good post, thanks Subby. I donated a couple bucks.

Also, "We the Pizza" is an awesome business name.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will not turn this thread into a pedantic nightmare.  I will not turn this thread into a pedantic nightmare.  I will not turn this thread into a pedantic nightmare.  I will not turn this thread into a pedantic nightmare.   I will not turn this thread into a pedantic nightmare.  I will not turn this thread into a pedantic nightmare.
 
ItsMyNameYouCantHaveIt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hankie Fest: Does their job not provide food?


MREs, sure yeah.  However the whole point of this is to provide the options as a gesture of gratitude.

...especially the poor saps stuck with the veggie omelet MRE.  *shudder*
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The amount of money we throw at defense in this country, and we can't afford to give them some decent food while they're literally defending the center of our government?
 
Screaming Candle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forget pizzas... Send those guys some cots! They are trying to sleep on marble floors!
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

peterquince: Sorry to be repetitive, but seriously WTF. Why are we constantly feeling heartwarmed by deeply upsetting stories about people not having the supplies they should be given? I mean, I guess I don't mind buying a pizza, and I do appreciate they're there. But shouldn't kraft services be a thing there already?


I'm sure they've been issues rations, and while modern MREs aren't haute cuisine they're far from terrible and provide plenty of nutrition. However, if a grateful public wants to send them some comfort food as a bit of appreciation that's fine too. I know that my brother always enjoyed the cookies we sent him even though he had full mess hall on base.
 
olderbudnoweiser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

olderbudnoweiser: This is Trump's Katringhazi.


Well, maybe not so much thissince thiswas posted in the wrong thread.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: steklo: Hankie Fest: Does their job not provide food?

I guess you've never eaten army rations or MRE's.

I must be the be the odd man out, because with a few notable exceptions, I liked the MREs. Especially Pork Chow  Mein in the dark brown bag. Comes with crispy noodles and Tabasco. Was awesome.


I usually preferred the ones that could be eaten cold like Beef Stew.  The warmer was a pain in the ass, and usually where I was we couldn't use them anyway due to being a fire hazard.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Send them Chicago style.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 600x368]


No.  Send those to the rioters.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just yesterday I saw a statement from the guard that for safety and logistical reasons they were unable to accept any kinds of donations/care packages but not to worry because the guardsmen were provided with everything they need. What changed?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: they really don't want us to suck each other's dicks at all, I'm beginning to think


"Grab a little dick! Make a little love!"

- Rosa Parks, age 5
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kermit the forg: The Googles Do Nothing: Send them Chicago style.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 600x368]

No.  Send those to the rioters.


You could probably hide a claymore in those...
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Wait, now Fark is pro armed forces?


We've always been pro armed forces, Democrats just don't want them to be killed in needless wag the dog wars that don't involve actually defending the country or our allies. That's actually more pro-troops than the hawkish view of let's kill off a few thousand young men and break a few tens of thousands for oil company profits.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I have, plenty, and they arent terrible. I take them camping.
Theyre as good as a cheap TV dinner.


I was in the Army in the late 80's. The frank and beans MRE?  I wouldn't wish on our enemies.

But yeah the other MRE's work in a pinch. When one is hungry enough...
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

olorin604: Hankie Fest: Does their job not provide food?

This is america damnit, if it's not filet mignon off gold plated trays it's just not good enough for our beloved hero soldiers


You're thinking of the Air Force.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Wait, now Fark is pro armed forces?


Yeah, unlike you right wing types, we see them as people, while you only see them as disposable tools of war and use them, and discard them when they are no longer useful and deny them healthcarre and housing while shoveling billons of dollars to the military industrial complex.

/run-on sentence and don't care
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He gave them both pizza and COVID:

media2.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Lets see how they do with keeping the white terrorists from fu*king shiat up first before we start sucking their dicks.
If they show the same amount of enthusiasm as they did cracking the skulls of peaceful BLM protestors then ill be impressed.


Was the national guard involved in violence against the BLM protesters?  I remember shots of them defending the Lincoln Memorial, but I don't remember any violence. As you said, the protests were peaceful.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: The Googles Do Nothing: Send them Chicago style.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 600x368]

GODDAMMIT!! When did this stupid image-stretchy bug start?


They send one of yours a gif, we send one of theirs to the gif stretcher! It's the Chicago Way!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ItsMyNameYouCantHaveIt: Hankie Fest: Does their job not provide food?

MREs, sure yeah.  However the whole point of this is to provide the options as a gesture of gratitude.

...especially the poor saps stuck with the veggie omelet MRE.  *shudder*


What about those who will only eat organic?
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ItsMyNameYouCantHaveIt: Hankie Fest: Does their job not provide food?

MREs, sure yeah.  However the whole point of this is to provide the options as a gesture of gratitude.

...especially the poor saps stuck with the veggie omelet MRE.  *shudder*


I wish the MRE people would stop trying to be creative.  Somehow I think it makes rations worse.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have nothing against these young soldiers personally but... not only are we already paying for their food, but isn't this kind of weird hero-worship one of the reasons we're in this mess in the first place?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, can we send them a note with the pizza?

"Thank you for helping defend our Democratic-Republic from a bunch of treasonous shiatweasels."
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After 9/11 I had pizza delivered to the U.S. Marines operating a radar site atop the Deer Valley Ski area at the Olympics!  (I previously taught a friend's son to row Class V whitewater and to flip boats back upright, and a few years later he was flying Marine 1)
 
Displayed 50 of 135 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.