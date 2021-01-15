 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Letters of Note)   National Hat Day: "I stole your hat. I like your hat. I shall keep your hat"   (news.lettersofnote.com) divider line
60
    More: Amusing, George Bernard Shaw, Olive, Covent Garden, National Hat Day, Woman, Headgear, best people' wear, next time  
•       •       •

902 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jan 2021 at 12:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



60 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*Stagger Lee raises hand*
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An old man goes to Mass for the first time in years.  The priest confronts him afterwards and says, "I'm glad you came to Mass, but what motivated you to come?"

The man says, "well, I lost my hat, and my neighbor Tom Ward has a hat just like mine, and he wears it to church.  I know he has to take it off for Mass, so I thought I'd sneak in and steal his hat."

"YOU CAME TO CHURCH TO STEAL A MAN'S HAT??"  asks the priest in all caps.

"Oh, but I didn't, I decided not to," says the man, "after I heard your sermon on the 10 commandments."

"Because I reminded you that it's wrong to steal."

"Oh no, when you got to the part about adultery I remembered where I left my hat."
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a rebel, Dottie, a loner...

Men Without Hats - Safety Dance (Official Music Video)
Youtube AjPau5QYtYs
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a felt fedora with a genuine rattlesnake hat band.  Hatband has the rattles on it and was made by a friend in south Georgia.  I get a lot of compliments on it.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TBT and Lyle Lovett: Don't Touch My Hat
Youtube DntLvnzfULQ
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And remember - "Any plan vere you lose you hat iz a Bad Plan!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Et toque, Brute?
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: [Fark user image 425x300]


I doff mein hat to yew!
 
Cheesehead_Dave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hatten är din! (Azar Habib - Habbaytek)
Youtube fgdfcKtRQW8
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do need to get one of those red MAGA hats!  Nothing screams "Stay Back 50 Feet" quite as well during a Pandemic!  Funny how many people have quickly peeled off their "Trump" bumper stickers!  I never ever did see one that said "Trump/Pence"
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hat
Youtube sZr_XB2D4sk
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
JD [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: [Fark user image image 425x485]


Always thought it would be cool to recreate the one she wears at the end...for a Halloween costume or something....
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eddie Vedder stole my friend's hat. We will never forget.
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mike Keneally - Hat (Full Album)
Youtube nz8KSkgIPdA
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fun book.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does wearing a Jimmy hat count?
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What you might see me in:
- skull cap/turban  (only with Arab/Muslim garb)
- bandana when exercising
- driving hat, worn both facing forwards or backwards
- baseball cap, finally only forwards facing
- straw trilby
- French beret, though on me it ends up looking almost military
- wool cap

Would like to own a perfect fit, low crown felt trilby some day.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Digger I Want My Hat Back
Youtube LzC3bzIdP0Q
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wear your hat.

What's The Deal With The Hats
Youtube vuhy7sNg2zI
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sean Connery stole my wife's grandfather's hat, guess we will never get that back now.
 
Famishus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would like to take this opportunity to address one of my peeves:

M'Lady Neckbeards do not wear fedoras; they wear trilbys.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Sincerely,

Someone who wears an actual fedora.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DJ Zeta - Jimmy Hat
Youtube ePvG67p6QP4
 
djfitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myk-House of El: Wear your hat.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/vuhy7sNg​2zI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


We got some hats now muh'fukahs!
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
blogs.iwu.eduView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
N.W.H 'FU*K THE SECURITY GUARDS' | Parody (EXPLICIT LYRICS)
Youtube x5IipGI2Mfk
 
Keeve
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - A Single Plum, Floating in Perfume, Served In a Mans Hat
Youtube 5FST5OvlbFc
 
guestguy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've got a selection of hats for my penis puppetry hobby...army helmets are the most fitting.
 
Agarista
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Silly Hat Day is March 10
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: What you might see me in:
- skull cap/turban  (only with Arab/Muslim garb)
- bandana when exercising
- driving hat, worn both facing forwards or backwards
- baseball cap, finally only forwards facing
- straw trilby
- French beret, though on me it ends up looking almost military
- wool cap

Would like to own a perfect fit, low crown felt trilby some day.


trendhim.com...tomasso low crown felt trilby 4 or 5 colours available.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


I won this hat in a fight at a Galway pub. Try and take it.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Thosw: [Fark user image 425x590]

Fun book.


Came to post this. This was always my favorite kids book back when my kids were of the age to enjoy it.

I haven't seen a rabbit.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: [Fark user image image 425x565]
[Fark user image image 425x318]

I won this hat in a fight at a Galway pub. Try and take it.


Is it inlaid with razor blades?

/username checks out
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GoodCopBadCop: [Fark user image 425x247]


Damnit.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I gave my fedora to a blonde in Chicago hoping for the scene from "9 1/2 Weeks" with Joe Cocker singing "You Can Leave Your Hat On" (this isn't even safe for Work from Home):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4b04j​q​7NB1s

Alas, I'm not Mickey Rourke ...
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Ragin' Asian: [Fark user image image 425x565]
[Fark user image image 425x318]

I won this hat in a fight at a Galway pub. Try and take it.

Is it inlaid with razor blades?

/username checks out


The hats on Peaky Blinders have more of a domed top. I've got a comically large head as it is.

Also, k OK me is less likely to cut a blood vessel with a fish fork.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
NSFW Language
Preview Clip: Fear of a Black Hat (1994, Rusty Cundieff, Mark Christopher Lawrence, Larry B. Scott)
Youtube rPuPC_PUyhY
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My father recently left me his hat collection. I promised him that I would continue to add to it. He has over 300 hats. My goal is to double that.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is now an appreciate thread for Fear Of A Black Hat.

N.W.H- Wear yo hat! (Buried and bald)
Youtube Wgg_DDDbP9Y
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Famishus: I would like to take this opportunity to address one of my peeves:

M'Lady Neckbeards do not wear fedoras; they wear trilbys.

[Fark user image 500x500]

Sincerely,

Someone who wears an actual fedora.


You seem to be an expert on the subject of hats.  What kind of hat is this douchenozzle wearing?

static.politico.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 60 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.