Wouldn't it be a shame if your credit history prevented you from getting a COVID vaccine?
62
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On the plus side, if you have good enough credit to get a shot lenders will think you're a better risk because you've had the vaccine.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's farked up.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It should be the other way around.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does the government not know who were are already?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And, time to unleash Elizabeth Warren on the credit bureaus.  Just let her do whatever she wants, they have crept into too many crevasses.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cake Hunter: Does the government not know who were are already?


Apparently, under Trump, we have sold that ability to corporations, Just As The Founders Would Have Wanted (TM).
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
the tool the vaccine scheduling website is using verifies identities by using information that shows up in people's Experian credit histories

Mine's locked, biatches, so good luck with that.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Myrdinn: And, time to unleash Elizabeth Warren on the credit bureaus.  Just let her do whatever she wants, they have crept into too many crevasses.


^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^​^^
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cake Hunter: Does the government not know who were are already?


No, that's what the chips in the vaccines are for.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ok, what kind of moronic shiat is this???
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's as American as it gets.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad credit history is a KIND OF credit history

/I know!  lets suggest chipping them for ID on the second shot!
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't matter, states are running out of vaccines and many won't get their 2nd does anyway.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad credit history wouldn't stop this from working, but no credit history would.

I don't know much about this, what would be a better way to verify identity?
 
Olthoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The slowdowns created by this garbage in inexcusable. When your job is to get shots into arms as fast as possible, the only criteria should be making sure the person in line is human. Nobody is going to go back and get more shots than they need.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shame?  Meh.  Criminal, definitely.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Myrdinn

Cake Hunter: Does the government not know who were are already?

Apparently, under Trump, we have sold that ability to corporations, Just As The Founders Would Have Wanted (TM).

Happened a hell of a lot longer than 4 years ago, you might want to do a little catch up homework.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Olthoi: The slowdowns created by this garbage in inexcusable. When your job is to get shots into arms as fast as possible, the only criteria should be making sure the person in line is human. Nobody is going to go back and get more shots than they need.


The problem is, there are criteria for getting the shot.  Right now only the elderly can get it (as well as first responders but this isn't an issue for them because they can get it from work).

You know that, if able, people would lie about their age to get the shot early.  I am not saying that this is the right solution.  But until we have the vaccine open to all, there has to be some screening.
 
phoenix352 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC, why are so many things in America so unbelievably stupid.

I hate these sorts of "Let's verify it's you by asking a bunch of creepy questions that let you know we know way too much about your past."
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Olthoi: The slowdowns created by this garbage in inexcusable. When your job is to get shots into arms as fast as possible, the only criteria should be making sure the person in line is human. Nobody is going to go back and get more shots than they need.


You don't know human beings.

/agree with your approach, disagree that you won't have a certain number of people who will get vaccinated twice, to be sure, others who will create their own booster system
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phoenix352: JFC, why are so many things in America so unbelievably stupid.

I hate these sorts of "Let's verify it's you by asking a bunch of creepy questions that let you know we know way too much about your past."


Calibration for the microchips.
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What moron decided we needed all of this nonsense to get vaccinated?

It seems we need the Emporer to get the project back on schedule.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alotta people sound pretty salty at their 580 FICOs in this thread ... lol
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, no, no.  You're doing it wrong.
 
shellcat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had Experian throw up "unable to verify identity" because they had my DOB listed as 1 November 1900, which is about 10 months after my grandfather was born. Not bad credit, just wrong.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: Cake Hunter: Does the government not know who were are already?

Apparently, under Trump, we have sold that ability to corporations, Just As The Founders Would Have Wanted (TM).


Oh, pu-leeze this credit stuff has been going on for more than a generation. Your credit score and history get checked for nearly everything you do. The article says that one-fifth of Americans have poor credit or an insufficient credit history. It goes on to make that about black people. It doesn't consider people who have simply decided to opt out of the credit system, and pay for everything with cash or debit, as I've done for years.

/My credit score is zero, and that's the best one to have.
//I got a credit report about 15 years ago, and it listed addresses where I've never lived, cars that I never bought and other total crap. Did I bother trying to fix it? No.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: What moron decided we needed all of this nonsense to get vaccinated?


I'm going to go with, "someone who got a stiffy from the idea that 'the undeserving' would keep dying."  Final answer.

What do I win?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give one to everyone who shows up and then dip their thumb in blue dye.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even car insurance companies are pulling your credit and for some reason that factors in to the rate they quote you. I saved a lot of money by switching to Geico and the agent told me it was partly because of my excellent credit rating.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: t says that one-fifth of Americans have poor credit or an insufficient credit history. It goes on to make that about black people.


Vice=Race Bait Journalism
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: the tool the vaccine scheduling website is using verifies identities by using information that shows up in people's Experian credit histories

Mine's locked, biatches, so good luck with that.


No vaccine for you then.

No, literally.

From the farking article (an error message one signing up might get):

video-images.vice.comView Full Size


See the third possible reason for the rejection.

Now, this hospital isn't actually checking credit scores, they are just confirming IDs...via the credit history system of Experion.  So if you have little or no credit, or have a hold on your credit account, or screw up answering their questions, or their info is wrong, or you were a victim of credit theft and your credit is all messed up, or a million other things, you don't get a vaccine.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Et toque, Brute?
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Olthoi: The slowdowns created by this garbage in inexcusable. When your job is to get shots into arms as fast as possible, the only criteria should be making sure the person in line is human. Nobody is going to go back and get more shots than they need.


But they might want to jump the queue. "Yep, I'm over 65" or "Yep, I work at the Hpster Clinic which is 50 miles away, you probably haven't heard of it."

To prevent people from jumping the queue, it wasn't unreasonable to ask for proof of identity, but how do you do that online? It turns out that banks and credit bureaus have similar needs for identity verification, and that this is a mostly solved problem.

Your name and SSN and DOB are everywhere due to h4x04z.

Your best friend's first grade teacher's dog's nickname is out there due to everyone answering dumb quizzes on the internet.

But there are still some things that only you and your bank and your credit bureau are expected to know.

Fark user imageView Full Size


If you've ever seen questions like these, you're dealing with a Remote ID Proofing service.

The issue has nothing to do with your credit score - it's the lack of data (or the software's inability to query the data of users who have frozen their credit reports, say, in reponse to having their identity stolen.) when playing Twenty Questions with the end user.

One edge case is also mentioned; if you've got a credit freeze on, it's possible that some of the queries get denied. Or even if they don't get denied, the end user is just trying to apply for a vaccination shot, and their phone buzzes with a notification that someone's checking their credit report -- and if the end user is unaware that RIDP processes are based on data drawn from credit bureaus, they may not recognize that the credit report notification was triggered when they started to play Twenty Questions with their medical provider.

The bigger problem - and where this process really breaks down is what the article was about: if you don't have a credit card or a mortgage -- and if your job has typically involved getting paid via cash, with paychecks (taken to a check-cashing store), and I'm sure there are remote-working techies getting paid in cryptocurrency -- basically, if you didn't have a bank account and/or didn't use direct deposit, you're going to answer a lot of NONE OF THE ABOVE, and/or the system's going to get confused. And that sucks.

tl;dr: How do you prove to a robot that you are who you say you are, (as opposed to some impostor who knows only your name, DOB, SSN, and other things that are effectively public knowledge) when the robot itself has no idea that you exist?
 
TheOtherGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are always looking for the Mark of the Beast juuuuuuust right about next to where it actually ends up being...
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shellcat: I had Experian throw up "unable to verify identity" because they had my DOB listed as 1 November 1900, which is about 10 months after my grandfather was born. Not bad credit, just wrong.


Oh yeah, one more edge case: The robot is wrong because it doesn't understand the difference between a missing field and a NULL and 00/00/00 and a name like Robert'); DROP TABLE students;-- and Bobby Tables wins again!
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: Marcus Aurelius: the tool the vaccine scheduling website is using verifies identities by using information that shows up in people's Experian credit histories

Mine's locked, biatches, so good luck with that.

No vaccine for you then.

No, literally.

From the farking article (an error message one signing up might get):

[video-images.vice.com image 800x518]

See the third possible reason for the rejection.

Now, this hospital isn't actually checking credit scores, they are just confirming IDs...via the credit history system of Experion.  So if you have little or no credit, or have a hold on your credit account, or screw up answering their questions, or their info is wrong, or you were a victim of credit theft and your credit is all messed up, or a million other things, you don't get a vaccine.


That's literally not what that said ... Here, in their own words:

"As we are required to validate your identity, you may request an activation code here. Our team will validate this information and send you an activation code via email or will contact you directly should addiitonal validation be required. This will be completed within 3 business days. Please contact our HelpDesk at 646-680-5008 to help you through any questions you may have."

That doesn't mean you don't get a vaccine. That just means you have some extra steps you'll need to take to verify your identity before they'll schedule you for one.

Christ, this isn't a plot against poor people. Most sites that require you to verify your identity do so through a simple credit reporting service applet. This. Is. Not. New.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Twilight Farkle: Olthoi: The slowdowns created by this garbage in inexcusable. When your job is to get shots into arms as fast as possible, the only criteria should be making sure the person in line is human. Nobody is going to go back and get more shots than they need.

But they might want to jump the queue. "Yep, I'm over 65" or "Yep, I work at the Hpster Clinic which is 50 miles away, you probably haven't heard of it."

To prevent people from jumping the queue, it wasn't unreasonable to ask for proof of identity, but how do you do that online? It turns out that banks and credit bureaus have similar needs for identity verification, and that this is a mostly solved problem.

Your name and SSN and DOB are everywhere due to h4x04z.

Your best friend's first grade teacher's dog's nickname is out there due to everyone answering dumb quizzes on the internet.

But there are still some things that only you and your bank and your credit bureau are expected to know.

[Fark user image 580x800]

If you've ever seen questions like these, you're dealing with a Remote ID Proofing service.

The issue has nothing to do with your credit score - it's the lack of data (or the software's inability to query the data of users who have frozen their credit reports, say, in reponse to having their identity stolen.) when playing Twenty Questions with the end user.

One edge case is also mentioned; if you've got a credit freeze on, it's possible that some of the queries get denied. Or even if they don't get denied, the end user is just trying to apply for a vaccination shot, and their phone buzzes with a notification that someone's checking their credit report -- and if the end user is unaware that RIDP processes are based on data drawn from credit bureaus, they may not recognize that the credit report notification was triggered when they started to play Twenty Questions with their medical provider.

The bigger problem - and where this process really breaks down is what the article was about: if you don't have a credit card or a mortgage -- and if your job has typically involved getting paid via cash, with paychecks (taken to a check-cashing store), and I'm sure there are remote-working techies getting paid in cryptocurrency -- basically, if you didn't have a bank account and/or didn't use direct deposit, you're going to answer a lot of NONE OF THE ABOVE, and/or the system's going to get confused. And that sucks.

tl;dr: How do you prove to a robot that you are who you say you are, (as opposed to some impostor who knows only your name, DOB, SSN, and other things that are effectively public knowledge) when the robot itself has no idea that you exist?


THIS.
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phoenix352: JFC, why are so many things in America so unbelievably stupid.

I hate these sorts of "Let's verify it's you by asking a bunch of creepy questions that let you know we know way too much about your past."


Vaccinator:  "Are you Magnus?"

Me: "Yep"

Vaccinator:  "Are you human?"

Me: "Yep"

Vaccinator:  Shot in the arm.

One step closer to herd immunity.

There should be no tiers, qualifiers, etc.  Get the shots in arms.  A shot in an arm whether that arm is rich, poor, essential, non-essential, young or old etc. is one step closer to herd immunity.  No more, no less.  One shot not given, wasted waiting on verification, steps, qualified individual, is one step further away from herd immunity.  Get this done in 6 months or less will save more lives than taking 18 months waiting on stupid.

Let's get this show on the road.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got the first dose here in VA two weeks ago.   I pulled into this parking lot and they asked my name and DOB.  They looked me up on a tablet and had me park with a number card under my windshield.  After about 10 minutes someone told me to go inside to a certain table.  I sat down they confirmed my name and DOB gave me a shot and I was out of there.  Probably 15 minutes total.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: And, time to unleash Elizabeth Warren on the credit bureaus.  Just let her do whatever she wants, they have crept into too many crevasses.


I really like the part where Geico is charging me 2x what i should be paying for car insurance just because i have crappy credit. WTF does that have to do with calculating insurance rates? Are people with lower credit scores more likely to drive into shiat?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I got the first dose here in VA two weeks ago.   I pulled into this parking lot and they asked my name and DOB.  They looked me up on a tablet and had me park with a number card under my windshield.  After about 10 minutes someone told me to go inside to a certain table.  I sat down they confirmed my name and DOB gave me a shot and I was out of there.  Probably 15 minutes total.


edit:  they made me sit in a recovery area for 30 minutes after so 45 minutes total.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh please.

Several government entities, from some state DMV's to the IRS use credit data to verify identity as part of knowledge-based authentication.

Ya know, those things that ask "Which of the following streets did you live on in 2007."  "Which of the following institutions do you have an account at."

It has absolutely NOTHING to do with your credit score.  It MAY have EVERYTHING to do with opting out and having your data removed from their databases.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanderlusting: Geotpf: Marcus Aurelius: the tool the vaccine scheduling website is using verifies identities by using information that shows up in people's Experian credit histories

Mine's locked, biatches, so good luck with that.

No vaccine for you then.

No, literally.

From the farking article (an error message one signing up might get):

[video-images.vice.com image 800x518]

See the third possible reason for the rejection.

Now, this hospital isn't actually checking credit scores, they are just confirming IDs...via the credit history system of Experion.  So if you have little or no credit, or have a hold on your credit account, or screw up answering their questions, or their info is wrong, or you were a victim of credit theft and your credit is all messed up, or a million other things, you don't get a vaccine.

That's literally not what that said ... Here, in their own words:

"As we are required to validate your identity, you may request an activation code here. Our team will validate this information and send you an activation code via email or will contact you directly should addiitonal validation be required. This will be completed within 3 business days. Please contact our HelpDesk at 646-680-5008 to help you through any questions you may have."

That doesn't mean you don't get a vaccine. That just means you have some extra steps you'll need to take to verify your identity before they'll schedule you for one.

Christ, this isn't a plot against poor people. Most sites that require you to verify your identity do so through a simple credit reporting service applet. This. Is. Not. New.


This times infinity + 1
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: Marcus Aurelius: the tool the vaccine scheduling website is using verifies identities by using information that shows up in people's Experian credit histories

Mine's locked, biatches, so good luck with that.

No vaccine for you then.

No, literally.

From the farking article (an error message one signing up might get):

[video-images.vice.com image 800x518]

See the third possible reason for the rejection.

Now, this hospital isn't actually checking credit scores, they are just confirming IDs...via the credit history system of Experion.  So if you have little or no credit, or have a hold on your credit account, or screw up answering their questions, or their info is wrong, or you were a victim of credit theft and your credit is all messed up, or a million other things, you don't get a vaccine.


I locked down my credit at the big 3, unfortunately after experiencing full blown ID theft and was told I wouldn't be able to do certain things, like sign up for a USPS account or and IRS account, without unlocking my credit.  That turned out to be not true, lol.  To be fair, it may have been true had i waited a couple days.
 
djfitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is literally no justifiable reason for "qualification" for a vaccine.

Period.

End of story.

Vaccinate every man, woman, child, gorilla, extra-terrestrial, etc.

What the fark is up with people that think 4000+ people dying per day requires this shiat?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: Myrdinn: Cake Hunter: Does the government not know who were are already?

Apparently, under Trump, we have sold that ability to corporations, Just As The Founders Would Have Wanted (TM).

Oh, pu-leeze this credit stuff has been going on for more than a generation. Your credit score and history get checked for nearly everything you do. The article says that one-fifth of Americans have poor credit or an insufficient credit history. It goes on to make that about black people. It doesn't consider people who have simply decided to opt out of the credit system, and pay for everything with cash or debit, as I've done for years.

/My credit score is zero, and that's the best one to have.
//I got a credit report about 15 years ago, and it listed addresses where I've never lived, cars that I never bought and other total crap. Did I bother trying to fix it? No.


your ignorance and laziness is epic. a strong credit score is about the most important thing modern day citizens can have. best of luck getting a car loan, buying a house or even getting a cheap loan for furniture.
 
irocu88
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, it wouldn't....Not getting it anyway.
 
bluejeansonfire [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
F*cking eugenics.

"Rules for America:
Step 1: Be rich.
Step 2: Don't be poor. If you're poor, f*ck off and literally die to a pandemic. We don't want you."
 
