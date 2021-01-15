 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Australia considering quarantine camps in the Outback. Subby would gladly fake a cough for a Bloomin' Onion® right about now   (reuters.com) divider line
    Australia, New South Wales, Queensland, Darwin, Northern Territory, Queensland's state capital, States and territories of Australia, use of remote mining camps, Infectious disease  
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
No rules. Just right.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.theatlantic.comView Full Size


Seems better than the back seat of a Volkswagen, but still uncomfortable.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am in need of a shrimp and a barbie.

/you call that a knife?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know who else was from Australia and set up camps?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
14 cruise ships.  out for 2 weeks, departures once a day.

if everyone comes back corona free, they are good to go.  They get off.  Load up the next group for their 2 week cruise.

Someone comes down with it, the sick ones go to the hospital, everyone else gets to ride around again with the next class
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Camping here, stay the hell away
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been to the original Outback in Branson.  Had the "down undah" combo.  I think it was emu, red deer, and something else.  I don't see anything like it on the menu now.  Oh, and we got the gator appetizer.
 
spiritplumber [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dead_En​d​_Drive-In
 
Jedekai [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: [cdn.theatlantic.com image 720x405]

Seems better than the back seat of a Volkswagen, but still uncomfortable.


Ben Affleck approves.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
: Welcome
 
SansNeural
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

McGrits: I am in need of a shrimp and a barbie.

/you call that a knife?


What you're getting is a leopard colony.
 
thomasvista
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The quarantine camps can be run by Aunty Entity and Max, and for those that break quarantine, they'll have to compete in Thunderdome. The survivor will then have to face the wheel. Problem solved.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: 14 cruise ships.  out for 2 weeks, departures once a day.

if everyone comes back corona free, they are good to go.  They get off.  Load up the next group for their 2 week cruise.

Someone comes down with it, the sick ones go to the hospital, everyone else gets to ride around again with the next class


i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
SansNeural
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gar1013: Vlad_the_Inaner: 14 cruise ships.  out for 2 weeks, departures once a day.

if everyone comes back corona free, they are good to go.  They get off.  Load up the next group for their 2 week cruise.

Someone comes down with it, the sick ones go to the hospital, everyone else gets to ride around again with the next class

[i2.wp.com image 801x475]


"...a two week tour."
 
apathy2673
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Camp is fun
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Now I want an Outback steak, and some shrimp on the barbie.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Bloomin Onion is the poster child for the culinary version of "how it started / how it's going".
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
gar1013:  [i2.wp.com image 801x475]

I thought the Titanic was bigger than that.
 
TrashcanMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Come on subby. Outback is old news.
Family Guy - Outback Steakhouse
Youtube l-5mZRAIL0g
 
morg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fun fact: In Australia they call FEMA camps "Feemies".
 
ClassicLantern
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Ingredients:
•    ½ cup mayonnaise
•    ¾ tablespoon ketchup
•    2 tablespoons cream-style horseradish sauce
•    ¼ teaspoon paprika
•    ¼ teaspoon salt
•    1 pinch ground black pepper
•    1 pinch cayenne pepper
•    1 egg
•    1 cup milk
•    1 cup all-purpose flour
•    1 ½ teaspoons salt
•    1 ½ teaspoons cayenne pepper
•    ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
•    ½ teaspoon garlic powder
•    ¼ teaspoon dried thyme
•    ¼ teaspoon dried oregano
•    ⅛ teaspoon ground cumin
•    1 large onion
•    2 quarts vegetable oil for deep-frying
Directions
Instructions Checklist
•    Step 1 Make the dipping sauce: Combine mayonnaise, ketchup, horseradish, paprika, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1 dash black pepper, and 1 dash cayenne pepper in a small bowl and refrigerate it until needed.
•    Step 2 Beat egg and combine it with milk in a bowl large enough to hold the onion. In another bowl, combine flour, salt, cayenne pepper, black pepper, garlic powder, thyme, oregano, and cumin.
•    Step 3 Prepare the onion: cut approximately 3/4 to 1 inch off of the top and bottom of the onion, remove skin. Remove the 1-inch diameter core from the middle of the onion. Using a large, sharp knife, slice down the center of the onion about 3/4 of the way down, turn 90 degrees and slice again. Keep slicing the sections in half, being careful not to cut to the bottom, until you have 16 sections. Spread the petals apart to make coating easier.
•    Step 4 Dip the onion in the milk, then coat well with the flour mixture. Separate the petals again and sprinkle the flour mixture between them. Once you have coated all of the petals well, dip it into the milk and into the flour mixture again. Place in the refrigerator for at least 15 minutes while you preheat the oil.
•    Step 5 Pour enough oil to cover the onion into a deep fryer or deep pot. Preheat the oil to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
•    Step 6 Fry the onion right side up in the oil for 10 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from oil and let drain in a rack or paper towels. Open the center of the onion wide so that you can put the small bowl of dipping sauce in the center.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: gar1013:  [i2.wp.com image 801x475]

I thought the Titanic was bigger than that.


It is.
 
Irascible [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
...because taking a group of "others"  in government custody and locating them far away from oversight has worked out really well in the past..

This will end badly.
 
