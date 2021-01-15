 Skip to content
(NPR)   Now that the barn door has been left open; the horse inside escaped, captured, and slaughtered for glue; and that glue then sniffed by drug addicts who burned down the barn, Americans are starting to get better at mask wearing and social distancing   (npr.org) divider line
    Murica, Infectious disease, good news-bad news, Surveying, Better, Iraq War troop surge of 2007, Geodesy, good news, largest national survey  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Americans maybe, but Muricans are still in full fail mode.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The ones that aren't are dying fast.

Also you can't get high off that kind of glue.

My sense of humor is dead
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My governor has weekly information sessions on Facebook. Based upon the comments in those sessions, I can unequivocally say that the headline is not true.

/there are trolls on facebook.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It is never too late to try to make things better, subby.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Better Late than Never (Flash Gordon) 1980
Youtube -Eb65RL4WFQ
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Pat Benatar - Little Too Late (with lyrics)
Youtube G3OJKsjiWDo
 
Sonnuvah [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Not here in south central pa
 
Tman144
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Susan: Well, there's a lot of smart people saying coronavirus is real.

Husband: Yeah, and a lot of smarter people saying saying it isn't. Okay? What you need to understand, Susan, is that everyone has an agenda. Everyone wants to use the fear of a coronavirus to get what they want. [coronavirus breaks through the windows and begins killing diners left and right] So they throw around bad science, bad taxidermy. People comin' out of the woodwork are now experts on the subject. [coronavirus grabs a blond diner by the head and slams him to the ground, grabs a female diner and decapitates her with a single bite, grabs another diner and kills him] But you have to use your own brain, sweetheart. You can't just let people tell you that if you don't believe in coronavirus, then you don't care about the world.

Susan: It is real!

Husband: You wanna believe it's real? You go right on ahead, Susan.

Susan: No, it's right there! It's right there behind you! [The father looks over his shoulder and sees coronavirus grab another blond diner and rip his skull and spine from the rest of his body. Susan is terrified and screams]

Husband: Okay, coronavirus is real. [coronavirus grabs another diner and bites him in the torso, tosses him around, and spits him out] What are we gonna do about it now, huh? [coronavirus grabs another diner and tears him in two] What are we gonna do that's gonna make any difference now, Susan?

Susan: [grabs their son and shakes her head in disbelief] What?! We have to do something!

Husband: What can we do that everyone else will also do, Susan? [coronavirus grabs a female diner and slams her into a pillar] Come on, use your brain. Even if we do something about it, what about the Chinese? [coronavirus takes yet another dinner and slams him into the booth behind the family's] They're just gonna keep right on- Aaaghghg! [coronavirus grabs the father and crushes his skull in its jaws, killing him]
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No they're not- there are just fewer Americans, so it only looks like the numbers are up.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You can depend on Americans to do the right thing when they have exhausted every other possibility.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I'm curious, did you find this and copy and paste it, or watch the whole scene and transcribe it all?
 
40 degree day
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's great but these cloth masks that were supposed to be a stopgap measure need to be replaced with something better. At this point it's like we've been driving around on the "donut" spare tire for most of a year.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Throwing a vaguely educated guess out there.  I'll bet we've reached a point where enough people have known someone in their lives (or maybe only once-removed from a close acquaintance) who has been seriously ill or died from it that it's finally starting to register with them that maybe they should be cautious.  Not just the MAGA 'masks are communism' crowd, but also the "whatever, it's a thing but life here seems fine" crowd.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I know several dumbasses who spent most of last year saying, "This virus thing will disappear right after the election, wink, wink", and now that it hasn't, it's dawning on them that there may be some sort of a global pandemic going on.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I have a feeling that increased mask usage among the population might be a bit of the survivors paradox.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

oa330_man: My governor has weekly information sessions on Facebook. Based upon the comments in those sessions, I can unequivocally say that the headline is not true.

/there are trolls on facebook.


I unfortunately know some of those trolls in real life.
 
