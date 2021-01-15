 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   'The avalanche was in control' with Oh Fark video   (kdvr.com) divider line
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is why the weed pockets have heavy duty velcro on them.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I have a ominous feeling this whole avalanche was a cover up.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ruben Östlund's FORCE MAJEURE | Official Clip | MUBI
Youtube UOul9D0ZD5o
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
TIL that snowboarders carry airbags


how does that work?  action-reaction would have to a rea biatch
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
TIL about airbag backpacks.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I see it's a busy time for the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.  Over here at the Illinois Avalanche Information Center, it's been pretty quiet.  Oh, there was that time when some used pampers started rolling down trash mountain in Granite City, but that was about it.

We pretty much hang with Florida at the Annual National Avalanche Information Center Conference
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Magorn: TIL that snowboarders carry airbags


how does that work?  action-reaction would have to a rea biatch


Fark user imageView Full Size


It stops you from turning into a shadow.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
At least he'll win a GoPro award.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Y'know, the avalanche is chaos, and Nietzsche says: "Out of chaos comes order."

Oh, blow it out your ass, ZMugg!
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A skier would have had a piep and a probe pole or two

as well as a floater

boarders

pussies
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Weather beast!
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It is too late for the pebbles to vote.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.