(BBC-US)   Germany to its children: Please stop sledding over mass graves at Buchenwald concentration camp. Helen Keller would never approve of this   (bbc.com) divider line
50
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NOT Cool Runnings.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From what I remember, Buchenwald is located on top of a large hill in an otherwise mostly flat area. I visited 30 years ago, so I may be forgetting details.

The mass graves I remember were inside the camp perimeter. They didn't appear to be a good place to sled.  TFA states there were sub-camps around the area.

People should be respectful of graves and sites of atrocities. Perhaps there's a way to denote which areas are open and which are specifically closed?
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a bunch of Debbie Downers. Those piles of bones make great berms to jump off of.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: What a bunch of Debbie Downers. Those piles of bones make great berms to jump off of.


I think some of this is lost in translation. For example, in the US, the Cheyenne word for "Sacred burial place" when translated to other Algonquian languages can be interpreted as "Snowboard terrain park"

It's all in the nuance.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Torah tells us of the cleansing power of the toboggan.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My grandmother's house was next to a giant cemetery, we played in it constantly.  The kid me always thought the ghosts that hung out there would like seeing kids play.  But, if it's really sacred ground, maybe put a fence up.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That isn't snow. THEY'RE ASHES
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sledge?
Sister Sledge?
We are family.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'd have to find her plane first, subby.
 
foxtail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet if you were able to ask those people if they care if children play over their graves that they would not object. People did not have such a stick in their ass back then.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sadly the further into history it becomes, the more unreal it becomes. People don't see mass graves, just a hill.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: That isn't snow. THEY'RE ASHES


That just means the fun doesn't have to end with the coming of summer.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foxtail: I bet if you were able to ask those people if they care if children play over their graves that they would not object. People did not have such a stick in their ass back then.


If I had to go through that hell, I'd want to have kids getting some fun out of it.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amusing tag?
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
beezeltown:
People should be respectful of graves and sites of atrocities. Perhaps there's a way to denote which areas are open and which are specifically closed?

Putting signs and fences up that stop others from doing whatever they want, no matter how destructive or disrespectful, on publicly owned land? What are you some sort of nazi?
 
DerAppie [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: Sadly the further into history it becomes, the more unreal it becomes. People don't see mass graves, just a hill.


As it should be. At some point physical stuff needs to get detached from events because it isn't possible to live under the spectre of all that ever happened.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a farking war memorial.  What's German for the word "brat"?  Never mind, I'll sum it up in whitesplain:   That's just plain tacky.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its so rare for the Holocaust to bring enjoyment to children.

The last time it happened was at my 5th birthday party.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really don't get this.

If you are religious, the dead are in some other place, who cares about kids playing where someone happened to be buried?

If you aren't religious... Who cares? They are dead and gone. The dead don't care. You could argue that we should respect the relatives and all that jazz but.... There is nothing disrespectful about kids playing.

Building a pro Nazi statue on the burial site? Okay, sure, that is disrespectful. Kids playing?

That's honestly about the best thing anyone can hope for.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Seriously, guys, can you just not?"
 
NotTheSubby
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Helen Keller would never see or hear of this.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
if a kid sees a hill and has a sled, it does not matter where it is, they sled.

i also see it as the celebration of life and having fun. relax a bit.
 
JRoo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Geeze, don't give Q-Anon family vacation ideas.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: That's a farking war memorial.  What's German for the word "brat"?  Never mind, I'll sum it up in whitesplain:   That's just plain tacky.


Knabe
 
Snooza
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Amusing tag? Sick tag more appropriate
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
War planners really do try to put the enemy on the plain below the hill, so the enemy has to fight it's way up.  Maybe wars should only be fought where the is no snow or cold -- the soldiers would like that -- but not too hot either.

Same with atrocities.  All should be planned with respect to recreational areas being untouched, like the soccer field in Sarajevo.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Our neighborhood is built on a Native American burial ground.

Nice place to live, but the TV reception is horrible - even with cable.

fastly.syfy.comView Full Size


I think I can see a boob.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: My grandmother's house was next to a giant cemetery, we played in it constantly.  The kid me always thought the ghosts that hung out there would like seeing kids play.  But, if it's really sacred ground, maybe put a fence up.


But that's what started all this in the first place!
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We have a similar problem in our town with trail bikers and runners cutting through cemeteries.  Supposedly, they're going to be putting up a fence.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Cases of winter sports near mass graves, disturbing the peace of the dead, will be reported," the memorial warns on its website.

They're dead, nothing disturbs them. It's not like they're down there going "I bet it's those damn kids are up there sledding again!"
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: "I bet it's those damn kids are up there sledding again!"


So you think the holocaust victims are in hell??

Never in my life have I heard anything quite as objectionable.
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If I wind up incinerated in the great Trumpian wars of 2024 then let it be known I would be honored that my ashes be spread somewhere where the sleds of children and families cane run over them all winter long.

Now, of course, ideally, my ashes will be spread somewhere warm or over a body of water. Way shiat is going, who knows?
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hang on...

"Cases of winter sports near mass graves, disturbing the peace of the dead, will be reported,"

So they are in the same general area as the mass graves and not actually on the mass graves. Yeah I'm not seeing the problem here.
 
Creoena
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Godscrack: That isn't snow. THEY'RE ASHES


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Like others, I just don't get the amusing tag.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

beezeltown: From what I remember, Buchenwald is located on top of a large hill in an otherwise mostly flat area. I visited 30 years ago, so I may be forgetting details.

The mass graves I remember were inside the camp perimeter. They didn't appear to be a good place to sled.  TFA states there were sub-camps around the area.

People should be respectful of graves and sites of atrocities. Perhaps there's a way to denote which areas are open and which are specifically closed?


Since you were there, you remember the part of the tour where the troops gathered up the people of Weimar and forced them to view the camp that had been on the hill.   And those people denied that they knew anything was going on up there up even as they were escorted through the camp.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: Like others, I just don't get the amusing tag.


I know its sad, anything involving the Holocaust really should have an "alleged" tag.
 
chocobor [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I went to Weimar university, and running up the buchenwald mountain was my weekly exercise. It is a beautiful area. Interestingly the way up was across an old military exercise area (eastern german army) and there were wires and stuff still around. I especially remember once running up while snow was melting in little rivers everywhere. Very eery.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

stuffy: Sadly the further into history it becomes, the more unreal it becomes. People don't see mass graves, just a hill.


Yes, like all those Indian burial mounds that we respect so highly.

Fark user imageView Full Size


"We'd better build some stairs on those graves, so we can sell it."
 
1funguy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Nonsense.
They have all gone to their reward.
As a matter of fact, any that are still hanging around are probably enjoying the occasional laughter of children.

I can think of no better way to remove hate then to destroy it with laughter.

Go start a trade war or something and leave the kids to enjoy life.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dothemath: ReapTheChaos: "I bet it's those damn kids are up there sledding again!"

So you think the holocaust victims are in hell??

Never in my life have I heard anything quite as objectionable.


I assumed 'up' was referring to the hills. You go up the hill then you sled down it.

Having said that, being a victim of something terrible doesn't make someone a good person. Statistically, is all but certain, some people who died in the holocaust were rapists and/or pedophiles.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

1funguy: Go start a trade war or something


Just like The Phantom Menace, the best of all the otherwise lame and boring Star Wars films!
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Statistically, is all but certain, some people who died in the holocaust were rapists and/or pedophiles.


I like you.
Youre not afraid to look at one of humanity's greatest crimes and say "A lot of the people they gassed in the showers probably deserved it". And thats the kind of moxie and gumption you just dont see anymore.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

oa330_man: Since you were there, you remember the part of the tour where the troops gathered up the people of Weimar and forced them to view the camp that had been on the hill.   And those people denied that they knew anything was going on up there up even as they were escorted through the camp.


I have not researched this extensively, but have you ever smelled burning flesh? Not in a nice crematorium, but just living things being burned. I used to work next door to a biohazard incineration site, and there was NO WAY you could mistake that horrible smell. It was so bad that you felt like your life was in danger. And this was a facility where they were trying to do it in the most sanitary way possible and not smell like a slaughterhouse. It did anyway. When you heard that vent going off, you'd run to get out of the breeze so you wouldn't smell it.

So in my opinion, they knew. They absolutely knew.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

beezeltown: From what I remember, Buchenwald is located on top of a large hill in an otherwise mostly flat area. I visited 30 years ago, so I may be forgetting details.

The mass graves I remember were inside the camp perimeter. They didn't appear to be a good place to sled.  TFA states there were sub-camps around the area.

People should be respectful of graves and sites of atrocities. Perhaps there's a way to denote which areas are open and which are specifically closed?


Bollards.
It's the European way
 
morg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I want to see the hill.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NotTheSubby: Helen Keller would never see or hear of this.


It was fun 'till Amelia dropped the bombs.
 
wage0048
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well maybe if you jerks hadn't murdered and buried six million people, there wouldn't have been any mass graves to begin with.

Too soon?  Too bad.
 
40 degree day
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If it was an option I would love for a playground to be built over my graveside. Somewhere that kids could find fun and joy for all time would be the best resting place.

It's not like they are desecrating the corpses just by treading the ground above them.
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I visited Buchenwald in the summer of 1991, less than two years after the wall fell and East Germany re-opened.  They had not yet updated the museum on site, from what it had been during the Soviet era, and in many respects the museum was more chilling because of it.  The exhibits spoke about the atrocities committed at the camp -- against anti-fascists, gypsies, and "other undesirables."  I found the word "Jew" or "Jewish" in only a single display in the entire museum -- a photograph with some Jewish children being led off to extermination, which identified them as such.  The revisionism, layered on top of the place itself, was stomach turning.  I'll never forget it, till the day I die.

I can also see how the woods would be good for sledding.  But I don't know that one would know there were mass graves in them, either.
 
