(Wikipedia)   Happy birthday to Wikipedia, which is 176 today if you believe everything you read on the internets   (en.wikipedia.org) divider line
19
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"If all of our readers gave just $5, we could end this war today." -- Abraham Lincoln
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pretty scerwed up when u think about it

according to the headline all the countrys in world war 2 HAD the ARTICLE on world war 2 and they didnt read it

imagine how much could have been pevented if people from the nineteenth century werent ILITERATE
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Obligatory Onion story
 
dentalhilljack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wikipedia always lied about it's age! It lied about it's age all the time! One time, Frank Sinatra came in here, and sat in this chair. I say, "Frank, you go on Wikipedia. Just between me and you, how old is Wikipedia?" Know what Frank told me? He said "Hey, Wikipedia is a hundred thirty-seven years old." A hundred and thirty-seven years old!
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And only 19 years of asking for money.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: And only 19 years of asking for money.


Are use Wikipedia a lot for basic stuff. I send money occasionally. I appreciate their being there. Why won't you?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wikipedia Brown.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you seen what the Internet has become over the past 20 years?

Wikipedia is one of the last sane parts of this whole experiment.  Which needs a deep cleaning.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: TheCableGuy: And only 19 years of asking for money.

Are use Wikipedia a lot for basic stuff. I send money occasionally. I appreciate their being there. Why won't you?


I donate once a year. I use them a few times a month, so I figure I should help support them.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't believe all of Abe Lincoln's edits!
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
vsavatar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My mom taught me to read at an early age.  By the time I was 3, I was reading the "Tree of Knowledge Encyclopedia" for entertainment.

My favorite volume was S, because it had the entry for Space.

But, unfortunately, it also had the entry for Snake, along with about 20 full color panels.  I skipped right past those pages, and was afraid to even touch them if I opened to one of them accidentally...

So, yea, I've spent an unusual amount of time browsing wikipedia... lots and lots of history, especially.

/history gets more interesting the older you get
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
[original research?]
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Let's not forget about Jimmy Wales first internet venture, Bomis.com.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bughunter: My mom taught me to read at an early age.  By the time I was 3, I was reading the "Tree of Knowledge Encyclopedia" for entertainment.

My favorite volume was S, because it had the entry for Space.

But, unfortunately, it also had the entry for Snake, along with about 20 full color panels.  I skipped right past those pages, and was afraid to even touch them if I opened to one of them accidentally...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Now that I think about it, Wikipedia really needs some additional tags.[bullshiat]
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This page needs more citations.
 
