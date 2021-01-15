 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Scorned girlfriend gets sparkly revenge on her 'cheating' man by covering his flat in glitter. No word yet if she turned him over to the fabulous side (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dude has a mattress on carpet.  What a catch.
 
orezona [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
[glitter]

Send her to the Hague for Crimes Against Humanity.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Committing crimes and then bragging about it on social media seems en vogue these days
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vandalism, destruction of property, self-documented evidence, and a confession. And after seeing his (apparently his brother's apartment) I'd say these 2 belong together and that the answer to their problems is likely: Butt Stuff
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My ex-wife dumped my sorry ass over 10 years ago. I got the house. I'm still finding glitter everywhere.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glitter: the Herpes of the handcraft world.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a douche.  Everyone involved, they're all douchebags.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She seems great, I wonder why he cheated on her
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In college, our equivalent of glitter was the punch outs from IBM punch card machines.  If that gets in your carpet, it stays in your carpet.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: In college, our equivalent of glitter was the punch outs from IBM punch card machines.  If that gets in your carpet, it stays in your carpet.


I immediately interpreted "carpet" as a euphemism, and now refuse to accept that it's not.
 
mmojo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a no glitter rule in my studio. Some people take 'no glitter" carpools to Phish shows. That shiat is evil.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His flat what?
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She may have helped him out.  Now when he brings home a stripper, he can tell his future girlfriends that the glitter is left over from an ex.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I renovated my bathroom to get rid of my roommates glitter, well for other reasons too.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: In college, our equivalent of glitter was the punch outs from IBM punch card machines.  If that gets in your carpet, it stays in your carpet.


Well, yeah, carpets those days were shag pile.
You could lose toddlers in those.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great... she turned him into a vampire.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Girl, that was magnificently stupid to have video'd yourself and posted it to the intertubes.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your website sucks.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't just sleep with his friends or some other non illegal stuff? Had to make a big production over it and put it on social media for all to see your crime.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: bighairyguy: In college, our equivalent of glitter was the punch outs from IBM punch card machines.  If that gets in your carpet, it stays in your carpet.

Well, yeah, carpets those days were shag pile.
You could lose toddlers in those.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So has anyone tried covering themselves in white glitter and try convincing high school seniors that they're vampires?
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https
Saint Saviour - Woman Scorned (Official Music Video - Highest Quality)
Youtube i5JtU3UOruM
https://youtu.be/5FrNfOtjBCI​
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She is a monster. No one should unleash glitter on another person.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: Great... she turned him into a vampire.


-.-
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
she did all future BF's a great service by posting warning on a world wide accessible portal.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: Committing crimes and then bragging about it on social media seems en vogue these days


Really stupid. I mean I"m fine with the glitter, but she should have kept it to herself. And then he comes back with "technically, it's my brothers' apartment." No, it's YOUR apartment, gonad, and now you can clean up the results of your own actions.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: I renovated my bathroom to get rid of my roommates glitter, well for other reasons too.


I bet you are still finding glitter
 
Vlad_the_Inaner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slypork: She is a monster. No one should unleash glitter on another person.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is terrible. I'm not clicking on Star or Mirror or Sun or Galaxy websites anymore. Fark, how can the Brits can more trashy than we are.
 
fireclown
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So, vandalism is ok for cheating?  Is that ok for dudes?  I've got a list.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You know what you call glitter on a large scale?

Fark user imageView Full Size


That's microplastics, baby. That's why the ocean shimmers.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Why is it ok, celebrated even, for women to ruin personal property on their way out the door?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Now glittering BF: "You fool! You've made me more powerful than ever!"

/does a Sailor Moon spin shedding glitter everywhere, attracting strippers from miles around
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Best scorned woman story I ever heard was told by the woman scorned. The guy ignored her and passed out face down on the couch. She used superglue to stick his butt-cheeks together, got her stuff and left, and never looked back.
 
feralbaby
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
oooh, she went with the blue stuff too.  She's the worst.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Was he all pissed off?"
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is why you don't cheat on your stripper girlfriend.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
so free pass to spray her apt down with feces, got it.
 
guestguy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GhostOfSavageHenry: so free pass to spray her apt down with feces, got it.


I think there's a service for that...

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: cowgirl toffee: Great... she turned him into a vampire.

-.-


cdn.lowgif.comView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Reverse the roles and watch the collective outrage flood the internet.

Here's a simple rule for the women.  If men did what you did would be unacceptable, then it is unacceptable for you to do it.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Best scorned woman story I ever heard was told by the woman scorned. The guy ignored her and passed out face down on the couch. She used superglue to stick his butt-cheeks together, got her stuff and left, and never looked back.


That woman belongs in prison.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
She was too old for him?
/glitter
//Gary
///pedo
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: In college, our equivalent of glitter was the punch outs from IBM punch card machines.  If that gets in your carpet, it stays in your carpet.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Girl, that was magnificently stupid to have video'd yourself and posted it to the intertubes.


Especially before she collected her stuff.  End of the article says he's ghosting her and wont return her stuff.

HAHAHAHA
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

guestguy: bighairyguy: In college, our equivalent of glitter was the punch outs from IBM punch card machines.  If that gets in your carpet, it stays in your carpet.

I immediately interpreted "carpet" as a euphemism, and now refuse to accept that it's not.


Because of course you do. 😉
 
WTP 2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
the only thing wrong is...
SHE FORGOT THE GLUE !.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

groppet: Can't just sleep with his friends

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkmayo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well I doubt the dude owns his apartment so she is a piece of shiat for glittering the place.
 
