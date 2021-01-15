 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Wikipedia)   Bombs over Baghdad began 30 years ago and I still can't get the farking song out of my head   (en.wikipedia.org) divider line
41
    More: Murica, Gulf War, Iraq, 2003 invasion of Iraq, Kuwait, Iraqi Army, Iraq War, annexation of Kuwait, coalition forces  
•       •       •

643 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jan 2021 at 10:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Earworm!
Outkast - B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad) (Official HD Video)
Youtube lVehcuJXe6I
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And Wolf Blitzer
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cure for cancer, cure for AIDS, make a honky wanna stay on tour for days.

Now I feel old for 2 reasons, since that song came out just 10 years after the war. I feel like I've reached "escape velocity" because things from 20 years ago now feel like they were 5 years ago.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was walking down the street in grad school and a fellow student stopped me and said "The bombing started."

Went to the local bar, drank beer all night watching stuff blow up, thinking that I might get drafted.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The good thing is we stopped terrorism forever.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to have an album drop poster for Stankonia that I pulled off of a telephone pole in Atlanta in 2000.  Wish I still had that.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Laurie Anderson - Night In Bagdad
Youtube gJ8q3WEx--8
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Offspring - Baghdad
Youtube EUuQuBx2bbA
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Simpsons - ★NSYNC - "Drop Da Bomb (Yvan Eht Nioj)" (Sing-Along Lyrics Available!)
Youtube nH8Vpei_UpQ
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh.  So in eight years, the war will have gone on long enough for someone born when it started to be at the earliest military retirement age.
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Outkast - So Fresh, So Clean (Official HD Video)
Youtube -JfEJq56IwI
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woah. I didn't know about this.

Tehran
Youtube UFwOBl3zkc0
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was in high school at the time so I remember it all pretty vividly.

I was at a summer Governor's School at Clinch Valley College (now University of Virginia Wise) when Iraq invaded.

When Desert Storm began, I was at the mall in Bluefield, VA getting new glasses because my old ones broke, while they were grinding my lenses, I was over at the department store at the mall playing Tetris on the display Game Boy when news of the attack starting came up on the TVs in the electronics department. Over the next few weeks I was glued to CNN and Headline News (back then HN had a 30 minute rotation of the top stories of the day). I was a huge news junkie when the Russian Coup happened later that year as well.

1991 was definitely not a boring year.
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That song used to start out my workout pllaylist back when I used an ipod.  Still does the trick any time I hear it too.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

169th Cousin: Earworm!
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/lVehcuJX​e6I?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I've never heard that song.   I managed to listen to about 40 seconds.  Did I cut it off before the earworm part?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gen. Schwarzkopf's Famed News Conference
Youtube wKi3NwLFkX4


Good old Stormin Norman!

Desert Storm was my first deployment, remember everyone being worried Saddam would use his chemical weapons that first night.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: The good thing is we stopped terrorism forever.


Wrong war.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: I was in high school at the time so I remember it all pretty vividly.

I was at a summer Governor's School at Clinch Valley College (now University of Virginia Wise) when Iraq invaded.

When Desert Storm began, I was at the mall in Bluefield, VA getting new glasses because my old ones broke, while they were grinding my lenses, I was over at the department store at the mall playing Tetris on the display Game Boy when news of the attack starting came up on the TVs in the electronics department. Over the next few weeks I was glued to CNN and Headline News (back then HN had a 30 minute rotation of the top stories of the day). I was a huge news junkie when the Russian Coup happened later that year as well.

1991 was definitely not a boring year.


When I started HS, the Soviet Union was the forever enemy.  When I graduated, it did not even exist.
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: Huh.  So in eight years, the war will have gone on long enough for someone born when it started to be at the earliest military retirement age.


*sigh*  RTFA.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mad_Radhu:(back then HN had a 30 minute rotation of the top stories of the day)

I only discovered they changed formats about 2 years ago. I was sad to see that go, it was like a news feed before the internet. Sometimes I'd watch it repeatedly just to try to spot the changes. Pretty ingenious editing given the technology of the time.
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gleeman: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/wKi3NwLF​kX4]

Good old Stormin Norman!

Desert Storm was my first deployment, remember everyone being worried Saddam would use his chemical weapons that first night.


same here.  rumors of tens of thousands of body bags being sent over in anticipation.  The Iraqi military was considered quite formidable...for the 80s.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bill Hicks 1992 Relentless - Gulf War
Youtube 65ELI1n3KzU
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i prefer old school parody

Beach Boys Barbara Ann Parody: Bomb Iraq by Capitol Steps (1997)
Youtube nD3qw6CdPLI
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was on the USS Tripoli steaming north from Abu Dhabi in the Persian Gulf. Our Commanding Officer made an announcement that the bombing had started and we would now be Condition 3 steaming until further notice.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
High On Fire - Bagdad
Youtube 8CcUEjZBY4I
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My fiance at the time was on a ship in the Gulf, and he wrote about dodging mines and chemical weapons alarms that kept going off. I was relieved when they didn't go for the amphibious landing, but I heard the Marines were pissed.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most soldiers, sailors, and airmen enlisting now have no memory of 9/11, if they were even born. How's that for "damn I'm old."
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakay: I was walking down the street in grad school and a fellow student stopped me and said "The bombing started."

Went to the local bar, drank beer all night watching stuff blow up, thinking that I might get drafted.


Really?  I understand the drinking, but the draft ended long before you were draftable.  That's why income equality is so damn valuable to the powers that be:  an endless of volunteer cannon fodder for whatever power/money grab war they want to get into.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: And Wolf Blitzer


Don't forget this guy...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: And Wolf Blitzer


Greatest Wartime Newsman Name Evar!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pfighting Polish [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: And Wolf Blitzer


CNN and the Gulf War begat Wolf Blitzer.

CNN also begat the movie Live From Baghdad, one of the best cable movies of its time about how CNN was able to cover the war from inside the war zone.

And Live From Baghdad begat my crush on Helena Bonham Carter, although I prefer the cleaned-up, more-normal Carter to the more-gothic, Depp/Burton/Lestrange Carter.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And we're still there.
 
Magnus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: 169th Cousin: And Wolf Blitzer

Don't forget this guy...

[Fark user image 384x330]


Baghdad Bob.  Loved that guy.  He was the complete sychophant.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: freakay: I was walking down the street in grad school and a fellow student stopped me and said "The bombing started."

Went to the local bar, drank beer all night watching stuff blow up, thinking that I might get drafted.

Really?  I understand the drinking, but the draft ended long before you were draftable.  That's why income equality is so damn valuable to the powers that be:  an endless supplyof volunteer cannon fodder for whatever power/money grab war they want to get into.


Oh, fark me.  Insufficient caffeine/sleep levels.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Blitzer, I hardly..... Nevermind.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Geez, so long ago.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: 169th Cousin: And Wolf Blitzer

Greatest Wartime Newsman Name Evar!
[Fark user image image 300x225]


Wow. Even when he was young, he was still old.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I was at the bar playing darts with a bunch of work friends when the news appeared on the televisions.
The whole bar got real quiet as everyone stopped to watch.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Was walking into my local watering hole, a tavern/best burgers in town kind of place.   As I entered the TV was on and I stood there listening to Bernard Shaw (I think), CNN, who was in Baghdad showing the the start of the bombing.

I remember thinking, "I'm watching the start of a war live on television".
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The remix is better.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.