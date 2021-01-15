 Skip to content
(MSN)   Nobody will want to hear this new warning from Dr. Fauci, unlike all his other warnings   (msn.com) divider line
32
32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We're going to break 400,000 today.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I wish the Chinese would invent a disease that only kills people who wear their sunglasses on the back of their neck.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dothemath: I wish the Chinese would invent a disease that only kills people who wear their sunglasses on the back of their neck.


Punisher-vid-21
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

edmo: We're going to break 400,000 today.


We already have.

And I saw him on the news this morning. Not surprised at all.

I assume we'll get plentiful illness from Stupidpalooza, it'll just take another week to start showing up.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dothemath: I wish the Chinese would invent a disease that only kills people who wear their sunglasses on the back of their neck.


o_O
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is Biden's fault?

Too soon?
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
THIS IS BIDEN'S FAULT!
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: dothemath: I wish the Chinese would invent a disease that only kills people who wear their sunglasses on the back of their neck.

Punisher-vid-21


It spreads every time a Natty Light gets put in a golf bag.
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Like many others, we've essentially been on lock down since March & while it's been hard on my liver, hopefully we can hold out until the vaccine rollout gets done properly.

We survived 4 years of trump, so another 8-9 months should be doable.
 
thanksagainandagain [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dothemath: I wish the Chinese would invent a disease that only kills people who wear their sunglasses on the back of their neck.


Hey! Guy Fieri does nothing but bring small eateries the nationwide exposure they so desp ...

Yeah, ok.
 
wantingout
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fauci is an egotistical blowhard who likes his newfound fame and the sound of his own voice.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Dr. Osterholm (U of M) was on the local radio yesterday, describing where we are in the pandemic. He likes baseball analogies, saying we are about in the 4th inning. Long way to go.

/We refer to him as "Dr. Doom," but we need to hear the message.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wantingout: Fauci is an egotistical blowhard who likes his newfound fame and the sound of his own voice.


Yeah!
Fu*k that doctor!
 
thanksagainandagain [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wantingout: Fauci is an egotistical blowhard who likes his newfound fame and the sound of his own voice.


But he sciences well, and holds no executive power.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wantingout: Fauci is an egotistical blowhard who likes his newfound fame and the sound of his own voice.


I can't tell if you're joking or not but in the current climate I'm just going to politely request you put a bullet in your head to be safe.
 
anuran
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wantingout: Fauci is an egotistical blowhard who likes his newfound fame and the sound of his own voice.


I wish I had a witty reply, but I'm fresh out. Just STFU. Stop being a bioterrorist. if you can't stop then for everyone else's sake don't go to the hospital when you get sick. An innocent person needs the bed.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

edmo: We're going to break 400,000 today.


Going back ~100,000 deaths takes you to early December (1mo back).  Going back an additional ~100,000 takes you to end of August/early Sept (3 more months back).  Another ~100,000 step back is early May (another 4 month step).  And before that you're at the start of the Pandemic.

So, from the beginning we've taken 100,000 death steps sized: 4 months, 3, months, 1 month...what's next? 2-3 weeks per 100k?  I know it won't continue increasing like that *forever*, bet we definitely have more rope left to use to hang ourselves.  Even if the rate capped out at that, that's 200k per month.  Seeing 1M dead from this by sometime in April seems within the realm of possibility.  We don't have another "holiday spike" coming up, so maybe that'll keep it from getting worse for a while.
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What is the delay for people getting vaccinated?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
IHME model predictions in late December and actual numbers so far:

Predicted: Daily death totals will peak around January 11 at 3,888.
Actual: Total deaths on January 14 were 4142.

Predicted: total deaths by January 20: 420,094.
Actual: total deaths as of January 15: 398,865.

Predicted: total deaths by April 1: 567,195.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Deathbymeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wantingout: Fauci is an egotistical blowhard who likes his newfound fame and the sound of his own voice.


Oh look, the gout wanter formed words.  Not words that have any truth, or fact behind them, but they are words.

One day, he'll find a point to make that isn't completely stupid.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wantingout: Fauci is an egotistical blowhard who likes his newfound fame and the sound of his own voice.


Fark user image
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wantingout: Fauci is an egotistical blowhard who likes his newfound fame and the sound of his own voice.


Actually, he's quite soft spoken, and preferred to avoid the spotlight his entire career.

Whereas you...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dothemath: I wish the Chinese would invent a disease that only kills people who wear their sunglasses on the back of their neck.


But Guy Fieri is a good guy!
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
However, Dr. Fauci adds that this scenario can be avoided if more people adhere to coronavirus protection measures like social distancing and wearing face masks

More indoor maskless cough parties is the best I can do.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fauci's "dire" warning is "It could get worse. We hope not."

He's offering sensible advice not to become complacent, because although vaccines are slowly starting to be distributed, we're not out of the woods yet. Headlining that message with DOOM! GLOOM! WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE! works against it by encouraging an apathetic response that we're all f*cked no matter what, so why even try. The news is just being its usual unhelpful, asine, criminally irresponsible self again.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And the US vaccine stockpile doesn't exist

https://www.washingtonpost.com/health​/​2021/01/15/trump-vaccine-reserve-used-​up/
 
Vlad_the_Inaner [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He has been saying it was going to be a bad winter, getting worse before it gets beet for months now.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
sigh

s/beet/bette/
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Predicted: total deaths by April 1: 567,195.


Is that assuming a successful, widespread vaccine rollout between now and then?  Because it seems like that collection of predictions suggests not only that the rate peaks and then falls off significantly.  I think a more likely scenario for the near term is that the rate will plateau or only slightly "peak" with only a very gradual drop off.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wantingout: Fauci is an egotistical blowhard who likes his newfound fame and the sound of his own voice.


Where did you study medicine?
 
CommonName2
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dumbobruni: And the US vaccine stockpile doesn't exist

https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/​2021/01/15/trump-vaccine-reserve-used-​up/


At the same time that Pfizer told Canada they aren't going to meet the promised deliveries due to "production issues". Interesting. Nice to know who your friends really are in a crisis.
 
