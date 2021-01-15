 Skip to content
(Deseret News)   (⊙ _ ⊙)   (deseret.com) divider line
111
    More: Dumbass, Washington, D.C., John Earle Sullivan, federal investigators, United States Capitol Police, Utah, United States Capitol, arrest warrant, charges state  
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So sick of these damn racists.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: So sick of these damn racists.


Especially the journalists and their editors:

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size

John Sullivan
Tooele County Jail

SALT LAKE CITY - A Sandy man who participated...
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't this the guy paid by Manafort's company?
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't want a criminal record? Maybe you shouldn't commit sedition, then...
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mcavity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is one very confused guy..
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the guy the MAGAts are currently all a-flutter over as ANTEEFA INFULTRATOR AND INSTUGATER. Congrats, MAGAts, you actually managed to find one. I'm sure without him everyone would have stayed respectfully outside the Capitol, masked and socially distanced, singing Bible hymns quietly or something.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: So sick of these damn racists.


Because this guy isn't white, it is 100 percent proof that there is zero way any of the Trumper racists can be racist.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Middle names of Earl and Wayne never work out.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, I've put you in for a presidential medal.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: SALT LAKE CITY - A Sandy man who participated...


Who can hold a riot...
Terrorize DC?
Vandalize the building
kill a congressman or three?

The Sandy man can, oh the Sandy man can.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Middle names of Earl and Wayne never work out.


Uh, my middle name is actually Wayne...
 
proton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tannhauser: FrancoFile: Middle names of Earl and Wayne never work out.

Uh, my middle name is actually Wayne...


And you're on Fark.

QED.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If at midnight you stare into a mirror and say "Sandy Man" three times this dude will appear in the room and molest your pets, even if all you have are goldfish.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand. Why would anyone claiming to be an anti-facist be involved with something like this?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ptr2void [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, he's not really Antifa: https://twitter.com/RebellionBaby/sta​t​us/1331902008765206528
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who can storm a building
Smash a door or two
All because he thinks that Trump deserves term #2
The Sandy man can
The Sandy man can

Who is so deluded
They'll trample on a cop
Even when a woman's shot they still refuse to stop
The Sandy man can
The Sandy man can
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sourcewatch.orgView Full Size
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Dr.Fey: SALT LAKE CITY - A Sandy man who participated...

Who can hold a riot...
Terrorize DC?
Vandalize the building
kill a congressman or three?

The Sandy man can, oh the Sandy man can.


Dammit, I'm sorry, I didn't see yours before I wrote mine.  Hats off to you, Farking Clown Shoes. You're the OG of this thread.
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get it... if he is against fascism, why would he join Trump supporters in a riot to stop the electoral college vote? Shouldn't he want Biden to be certified?

"Sullivan, who is the founder of Insurgence USA, a social justice group that calls itself anti-fascist and protests police brutality, attended a rally in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 held by supporters of President Donald Trump outside the U.S. Capitol. The group "expressly stated that their purpose was to stop or disrupt" the certification of the Electoral College vote of the 2020 presidential election, according to charging documents."
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: The Sandy man can, oh the Sandy man can.


Prank Call of Cthulhu: If at midnight you stare into a mirror and say "Sandy Man" three times this dude will appear in the room and molest your pets, even if all you have are goldfish.


Dammit, you two. Not even a lot of comment and there go my #1 and #2. Although I was going to say "if you look at your reflection in the Busch Lite display".
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeesh, with eyes that big you'd think he saw this coming....
 
Supadope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait. So a pro Trump Antifa actually exists?

W

T

F

?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rolling Stone interview with him makes it sound like he's just a whackjob who likes causing trouble: https://www.rollingstone.com​/culture/c​ulture-features/ashli-babbitt-shooting​-video-jayden-x-maga-riot-interview-11​12949/
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Promo Sapien: Farking Clown Shoes: Dr.Fey: SALT LAKE CITY - A Sandy man who participated...

Who can hold a riot...
Terrorize DC?
Vandalize the building
kill a congressman or three?

The Sandy man can, oh the Sandy man can.

Dammit, I'm sorry, I didn't see yours before I wrote mine.  Hats off to you, Farking Clown Shoes. You're the OG of this thread.


No sweat, man. You even went for two verses - gotta respect that.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: This is the guy the MAGAts are currently all a-flutter over as ANTEEFA INFULTRATOR AND INSTUGATER. Congrats, MAGAts, you actually managed to find one. I'm sure without him everyone would have stayed respectfully outside the Capitol, masked and socially distanced, singing Bible hymns quietly or something.
[Fark user image 811x774]


Except he isn't. His group was there to protest the election and certification, same as all the rest of the Maggats.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the guy the Trumpers are calling antifa and using as proof that all the troubles were caused by antifa.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tannhauser: FrancoFile: Middle names of Earl and Wayne never work out.

Uh, my middle name is actually Wayne...


Everyone run away!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
comeupants.comView Full Size
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

captain anonymous: I don't get it... if he is against fascism, why would he join Trump supporters in a riot to stop the electoral college vote? Shouldn't he want Biden to be certified?

"Sullivan, who is the founder of Insurgence USA, a social justice group that calls itself anti-fascist and protests police brutality, attended a rally in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 held by supporters of President Donald Trump outside the U.S. Capitol. The group "expressly stated that their purpose was to stop or disrupt" the certification of the Electoral College vote of the 2020 presidential election, according to charging documents."


Many people who become fascists start as anti-authoritarian/fascist. They become radicalized when they find that the side/goals they originally followed don't succeed.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Exophthalmos is a thing.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Tool from Tooele
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Supadope: Wait. So a pro Trump Antifa actually exists?

W

T

F

?


I think it's more like this:
from a youtube comment under one of his incriminating videos -
"
SK8orDAD12 hours ago
Onion headline: Turns Out Every Capitol Rioter an Undercover Content Creator"

Trump supporters scale the wall of the United States Capitol
Youtube 8y8hzes8KPQ
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

captain anonymous: I don't get it... if he is against fascism, why would he join Trump supporters in a riot to stop the electoral college vote? Shouldn't he want Biden to be certified?

"Sullivan, who is the founder of Insurgence USA, a social justice group that calls itself anti-fascist and protests police brutality, attended a rally in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 held by supporters of President Donald Trump outside the U.S. Capitol. The group "expressly stated that their purpose was to stop or disrupt" the certification of the Electoral College vote of the 2020 presidential election, according to charging documents."


Like the guy in Dayton who shot up that bar.  Conservative, but told people he was totally a progressive because he thought that would help him get laid.  The only people who bought it were right-wing shills.
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A Sandy man who participated in a pro-Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol that turned into a violent attack has been charged for his alleged involvement that day. "

/that's_racist.gif
 
BeotchPudding [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Rolling Stone interview with him makes it sound like he's just a whackjob who likes causing trouble: https://www.rollingstone.com/​culture/culture-features/ashli-babbitt​-shooting-video-jayden-x-maga-riot-int​erview-1112949/


Ah, now I understand after reading the Rolling Stone interview. He's just an idiot.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: This is the guy the MAGAts are currently all a-flutter over as ANTEEFA INFULTRATOR AND INSTUGATER. Congrats, MAGAts, you actually managed to find one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
