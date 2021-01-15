 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Des Moines Register)   Happy 92nd birthday Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Let's find out how people in Iowa are celebrating   (desmoinesregister.com) divider line
13
    More: Hero, Martin Luther King, Jr., Southern Christian Leadership Conference, Iowa, Coretta Scott King, Des Moines, Iowa, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Des Moines' east side, King County, Washington  
•       •       •

1384 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jan 2021 at 1:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
By photoshopping a black guy into the Iowa State guidebook?

https://www.theonion.com/black-guy-ph​o​toshopped-in-1819565862

/classic onion is best onion
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: By photoshopping a black guy into the Iowa State guidebook?

https://www.theonion.com/black-guy-pho​toshopped-in-1819565862

/classic onion is best onion


I don't think the Onion got worse. I think reality got dumber
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've put your name on all the worst streets in America!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They celebrated by voting (again) for a white supremacist for President.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i don't like "birthday" celebrations for dead people, feels wrong.

fine with "on what would have been his 92nd birthday, we reflect on the lasting legacy of dr. martin luther king jr."

i'm fine with memorials.

just don't like "yo! it's beethoven's 250th birthday today! PARTY! dude, is like, SO OLD!"
 
guestguy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: NikolaiFarkoff: By photoshopping a black guy into the Iowa State guidebook?

https://www.theonion.com/black-guy-pho​toshopped-in-1819565862

/classic onion is best onion

I don't think the Onion got worse. I think reality got dumber


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


How do you parody the dumbest reality?
 
ubermensch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: By photoshopping a black guy into the Iowa State guidebook?

https://www.theonion.com/black-guy-pho​toshopped-in-1819565862

/classic onion is best onion


Why reference The Onion when it happened in real life in Iowa's neighbor?  https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/uw-b​ooklet-student-added/
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ubermensch: NikolaiFarkoff: By photoshopping a black guy into the Iowa State guidebook?

https://www.theonion.com/black-guy-pho​toshopped-in-1819565862

/classic onion is best onion

Why reference The Onion when it happened in real life in Iowa's neighbor?  https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/uw-b​ooklet-student-added/


Consider The Onion started in Madison, WI, I'm sure the connection between the two stories isn't a coincidence.
 
SaintAnky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He was a hero. We could have really used him in these troubled times.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dothemath: We've put your name on all the worst streets in America!


made sure that black americans have fewer resources and opportunities, so predominantly black neighborhoods are sh*t, and then named streets in those neighborhoods for the people who got killed trying to overcome systemic racism.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He was so larger than life, I always forget how young he was. If he hadn't been murdered, he could have very plausibly run for president in the 2000s.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Alabama and Mississippi, they'll be celebrating Robert E. Lee day on Monday.

Totally a coincidence.
 
chewd
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

I really liked him in Bad Boys, but all those Big Mama movies got old fast.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.