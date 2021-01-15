 Skip to content
(CBC)   Man found driving with pants down, axe in backseat, and window smashed convicted of drunk driving, not utilizing the Freebird rule   (cbc.ca) divider line
    More: Amusing, American films, Trent William Lewis, English-language films, court decision, Automobile, Given Mr. Lewis's condition, bizarre set of circumstances, Nova Scotia man  
274 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jan 2021 at 11:20 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I believe I can take judicial notice that this is an unusual way to wear one's pants when operating a motor vehicle," Judge Scovil wrote.

You're not my supervisor, your honour!
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kim Mitchell- Sudbury Saturday Night
Youtube JeynKjntRUg
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He seems nice ...

On a more serious note, this an serve as an object lesson for others: Select one chemical pollutant and stick with it. Mixing and matching has a tendency to not end well.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"There was a hole in the back window, glass on the highway and an axe on the backseat."

The only thing missing is a baby wearing a Slayer t-shirt.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm just surprised he can drive with his ass in the backseat. He must have very long legs and arms. Is it Manute Bol?
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Lee Harvey, you are a madman. When you stole that cow, and your friend tried to make it with the cow. I want to party with you, cowboy.
 
Jeff_The_Ninja
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good Job on the Demolition Reference in the Headline sunny.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What happened to mah freedumbs?!?!?!?!!?!?
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not utilizing the Freebird rule, but decidedly following the Free Willy rule.
 
cowsaregoodeating [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is what upcountry dengens call "Friday".

/ Can't stand degens from upcountry.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
 Hell of a drug !

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
