(WCNC Charlotte)   Has it really been 12 years since the 'Miracle on the Hudson?"   (wcnc.com) divider line
43
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is that where a group of college kids played outdoor hockey and defeated the Russians in a stunning upset?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The real clincher was the Tom Hanks movie.

/ I wonder if he'll play himself in the COVID movie that's gonna get made at some point.

// they'll have to get Alec Baldwin to reprise his role as Trump
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, it feels like it's been 12 years since work-from-home and remote schooling for my kids started back in March.    Miracle on the Hudson?  That was in a past life at this point.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Yakov Smirnov

SometimesItsTuesday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obama presidency: Heralded in by a miracle!

Current season: Tiger King.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Recent research has revealed that the birds were part of ANTIFA.

:-D
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What was that pilot's name? Scully? Mulder?
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen the plane at the Charlotte air museum and it really is remarkable that anyone was able to handle that thing.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP HUDSON HAWK
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, well, well, if it isn't Chesley "Never have to buy my own beer again" Sullenberger.

Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NTSB Crash Animation US Airways 1549 w/ CVR and audio Hudson
Youtube 5S5hRRio-E8


As big as Sully's brass balls were, the ATC controller's were just as huge.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One 'Sullenberger,' please.

/two shots of gray goose and a slash of water
//yeah, I know there are lots of 'Sullenberger' recipes
///this one WILL land you in the Hudson if you're not careful
 
BorisSimon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember seeing it out my office window. Surreal experience
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BorisSimon: Remember seeing it out my office window. Surreal experience


Holy shirtballs! Your heart must have jumped into your throat.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apollo 13 was almost 51 years ago but the MAERSK hijacking was only 11 years ago. For those keeping score.

/Not sure when that FedEx plane crash was
//Hanks == transport gone horribly wrong
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Altimus Prime: As big as Sully's brass balls were, the ATC controller's were just as huge.



jesus.  i don't even really "get" most of it but just watching the airspeed and elevation, and nobody was hurt, unreal.

I remember calling off that morning just because, and at like, pffft, 9-10AM AZ time they showed the aftermath. "this is live footage of a miraculous event taking place in New York City..."  people standing on the wings being rescued by boats and shiat.
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a sade day...
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/wat
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/sade?
 
docgrog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KRSESQ: One 'Sullenberger,' please.

/two shots of gray goose and a slash of water
//yeah, I know there are lots of 'Sullenberger' recipes
///this one WILL land you in the Hudson if you're not careful


i'm going to try that this weekend
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KRSESQ: One 'Sullenberger,' please.

/two shots of gray goose and a slash of water
//yeah, I know there are lots of 'Sullenberger' recipes
///this one WILL land you in the Hudson if you're not careful


https://www.differentdrummer.cc/main/​s​ully-the-sully-cocktail-recipe.html

1 1/2 ounces rye whiskey (Keens used Sazerac)
1 1/2 ounces Martini & Rossi sweet vermouth
A dash of Angostura bitters, "because life is bittersweet ... luckily in this case more sweet than bitter
"A float of the best Champagne you can afford
A Manhattan cherry


Preparation:"Stir the rye, sweet vermouth and bitters with ice to chill, and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Top carefully with the Champagne, ensuring that is floats on top of the cocktail. Drink the Champagne off the top of the drink first, and then slide a cherry into the bottom of the glass ... down she goes."

Let's give the man a better cocktail to have his name attached to shall we?
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember when that U.S. Navy ship docked and all the sailors got laid, miracle indeed.
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rickythepenguin: Altimus Prime: As big as Sully's brass balls were, the ATC controller's were just as huge.


jesus.  i don't even really "get" most of it but just watching the airspeed and elevation, and nobody was hurt, unreal.

I remember calling off that morning just because, and at like, pffft, 9-10AM AZ time they showed the aftermath. "this is live footage of a miraculous event taking place in New York City..."  people standing on the wings being rescued by boats and shiat.


Yup.  They were climbing, at 218 kts and 2750 feet when they hit the birds. Their climb continued to 3,070 feet, but their speed dropped under 190 kts when it did. -- basically 2.5x the distance you'd get if you take a High School running track and unroll it.  Stall speed in an A321 is about 140kts.  So they had 3000 feet and 50 "extra" knots of forward speed to play with.  They stretched the glide out for about 3.5 minutes before hitting the water.

The NTSB report concluded that if they'd IMMEDIATELY turned back to LGA, they had a better than 50 / 50 shot of landing safely on the runway. But within something like 23 seconds, their odds of making it back to LGA were 0.  By the time they confirmed the engines weren't coming back up, they'd gone past that time window.  At that point, only one of the rivers offered an area long enough to take an A321.

But not only did Sully find a river, he found the part of the river that was most heavily trafficked by boats, to give them the best chance of being picked up before they froze to death.  Amazing snap judgment, and not a call to ever be trivialized.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And yet most every airline pilot will tell you what he did wasn't difficult.
 
Bandito King [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: KRSESQ: One 'Sullenberger,' please.

/two shots of gray goose and a slash of water
//yeah, I know there are lots of 'Sullenberger' recipes
///this one WILL land you in the Hudson if you're not careful

https://www.differentdrummer.cc/main/s​ully-the-sully-cocktail-recipe.html

1 1/2 ounces rye whiskey (Keens used Sazerac)
1 1/2 ounces Martini & Rossi sweet vermouth
A dash of Angostura bitters, "because life is bittersweet ... luckily in this case more sweet than bitter
"A float of the best Champagne you can afford
A Manhattan cherry


Preparation:"Stir the rye, sweet vermouth and bitters with ice to chill, and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Top carefully with the Champagne, ensuring that is floats on top of the cocktail. Drink the Champagne off the top of the drink first, and then slide a cherry into the bottom of the glass ... down she goes."

Let's give the man a better cocktail to have his name attached to shall we?


That sounds farking gross.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: KRSESQ: One 'Sullenberger,' please.

/two shots of gray goose and a slash of water
//yeah, I know there are lots of 'Sullenberger' recipes
///this one WILL land you in the Hudson if you're not careful

https://www.differentdrummer.cc/main/s​ully-the-sully-cocktail-recipe.html

1 1/2 ounces rye whiskey (Keens used Sazerac)
1 1/2 ounces Martini & Rossi sweet vermouth
A dash of Angostura bitters, "because life is bittersweet ... luckily in this case more sweet than bitter
"A float of the best Champagne you can afford
A Manhattan cherry


Preparation:"Stir the rye, sweet vermouth and bitters with ice to chill, and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Top carefully with the Champagne, ensuring that is floats on top of the cocktail. Drink the Champagne off the top of the drink first, and then slide a cherry into the bottom of the glass ... down she goes."

Let's give the man a better cocktail to have his name attached to shall we?


Needs a shot of Hudson River water for authenticity.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Altimus Prime: But within something like 23 seconds, their odds of making it back to LGA were 0.  By the time they confirmed the engines weren't coming back up, they'd gone past that time window.  At that point, only one of the rivers offered an area long enough to take an A321.

But not only did Sully find a river, he found the part of the river that was most heavily trafficked by boats, to give them the best chance of being picked up before they froze to death.  Amazing snap judgment, and not a call to ever be trivialized.

surely an area of expertise for you.  Thanks for explaining.

yeah i remember crying - not like, chest heaving sobs, but eyes welling up, when they told the story, that day.  more or less live.  "holy shiat....that dude....just saved like, 150 people's lives....the courage!"
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Troy McClure: And yet most every airline pilot will tell you what he did wasn't difficult.


I'm sure it's not in simulators. Quite different in the real world.
 
daffy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He is a true Hero. We could use a few more of them.
 
Cormee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yes
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

daffy: He is a true Hero. We could use a few more of them.


How is he a hero? He didn't go out of his way to put himself in danger to save others. He would have done the exact same thing if he was alone in the plane. Skilled? Yes. Cool under pressure? Yes. A hero? Might be a stretch.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yeah, it's definitely been a while.  We've been fresh out of miracles for a while, and nobody's sure when we'll get more in stock.
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Troy McClure: And yet most every airline pilot will tell you what he did wasn't difficult.


What he did -- the flying part -- was super simple.   A student pilot could have done it.

The immediate decision to do it, and not reflexively turn back for a runway that he could see out his window -- that was the master airmanship.   Plenty of pilots have died a few hundred feet short of a runway threshold because they figured the runway was their only shot at a safe landing.

Virtually none have made the informed call to put 155 people into a river because they knew within 20 seconds it was their best shot at survival.
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: daffy: He is a true Hero. We could use a few more of them.

How is he a hero? He didn't go out of his way to put himself in danger to save others. He would have done the exact same thing if he was alone in the plane. Skilled? Yes. Cool under pressure? Yes. A hero? Might be a stretch.


I actually agree with this.  His choice wasn't heroic.   But it was a masterwork that should be praised forever.   The rescue swimmer who jumped out of the helicopter from well higher than recommended, to get the swimming passenger out of the river, that was heroic.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I wonder if they did a "where are they now?" thing, how many people named their kids/pets "Chester" or "Sully" and so on.  a lot of folks must have thought it was GAME THE fark OVER, and yet they still went home that night.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Damn I feel old.

Mediocre story bro:

I dated someone who had a great view of that landing...her office building was close by.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Altimus Prime: The rescue swimmer who jumped out of the helicopter from well higher than recommended, to get the swimming passenger out of the river, that was heroic.


wow...that's a part i didn't know.

i knew a guy in the Navy, who as I recall, pardon the pun, washed out of rescue swimmer school.  whatever they swim qual was, he just couldn't do it and so, back to "regular" sailor life for him.

but cold ass water, above the "safe" height, to rescue someone?  yeah, huge brass clanging, "carry them in a wheelbarrow" balls.
 
morg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Is that where a group of college kids played outdoor hockey and defeated the Russians in a stunning upset?


You're thinking on that Lou Gossett Jr movie where he and a kid use their fighter planes to get back the kid's dad.
 
phishrace
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sully doesn't see himself as a hero. Just doing the job he was trained for.

I look at it the same way. We're all born to potentially be a 'hero' some day. It's human nature to not wish harm on others. Sully got his chance. His real hero move was calling his wife before the shiat hit the fan. Hope you married guys were taking notes on that.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Given the last 12 years, I'm pretty sure half that plane wishes they'd died that day.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Young subby.
It's been 4 years since Cohen died.
6 since Bowie.
8 since I gave a shiat.
10 since you decided you gave a crap.
 
Abox
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Troy McClure: And yet most every airline pilot will tell you what he did wasn't difficult.


reveal101
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Altimus Prime: Troy McClure: And yet most every airline pilot will tell you what he did wasn't difficult.

What he did -- the flying part -- was super simple.   A student pilot could have done it.

The immediate decision to do it, and not reflexively turn back for a runway that he could see out his window -- that was the master airmanship.   Plenty of pilots have died a few hundred feet short of a runway threshold because they figured the runway was their only shot at a safe landing.

Virtually none have made the informed call to put 155 people into a river because they knew within 20 seconds it was their best shot at survival.


Yeah as an aviation fan this guy is Chuck Yeager level LEGEND IMO. That wonderful son of a biatch is a master of his craft, and apparently a really good human being as well. Long live this dude, please universe.
 
