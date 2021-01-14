 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   Chubster NK despot Kim Jong Un unveils 'world's most powerful weapon', vows it will kill anything and everything in the waters off North Korea   (upi.com) divider line
24
    More: Unlikely  
•       •       •

513 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jan 2021 at 9:20 AM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hey, I bought that coin.  This wasn't supposed to happen!
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I give it a 1 in 2 chance of incinerating any submarine that it is "launched" from, after a failure to leave the tube.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Say, Un, you realize it will take more than 4 of those to matter?
If they are all photoshops or empty dummies, many more than 4.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So, basically all of those computer games I played as a kid where North Korea starts WWIII are actually going to come true now? That's fantastic. I'm so glad him and Trump were such good friends.

Problem solved.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I thought that photo of the mobile launchers on the road were sitting on a drag strip at a quick glance.
 
TheManofPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I wonder if/when in my life that we will get to see an open North Korea.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And they launch it from one of these rust-buckets?

nationalinterest.orgView Full Size
 
suze
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When is that bloated tick going to pop?
 
bluewave69
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
LITTLE BIG - LollyBomb [Official Music Video]
Youtube FBnAZnfNB6U
 
blodyholy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The image of these truly need to be used in a Photoshop contest, because they look like sex toys wearing black and white dunce caps.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"rockets possessed of powerful striking capability for thoroughly annihilating enemies in a pre-emptive way outside the territory,"

Well, my name is Kim and im here to say we're gonna kill the US in a pre-emptive way!

I feel like we should be able to vote on who to go to war with.
I am 46 (but in reasonable shape) and I would volunteer to go fark up the norks tomorrow. Im fine with maybe dying if it means I never have to hear another one of his pissy little asswipe tough guy speeches again.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The celebration also included a flyover of NK's most advanced fighter planes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Love?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: And they launch it from one of these rust-buckets?

[nationalinterest.org image 850x566]


They have a new ballistic Missile sub under construction.  Last I had heard, people were unsure if it was just a one off for Missile development and testing or the first in a class.
Regardless it will quickly become target number 1 for the US attack submarine force
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We shall call it the Alan Parsons Project.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 498x199]


I always wondered how that canoe full of air didn't immediately carry them to the surface.
You'd think they would have tied some cannonballs to it or something.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
media.11alive.comView Full Size

/argh
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But Trump promised us he'd solved that problem? Was that a lie too?

My world is crushed.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So they have a 100mega ton sub icbm nuke that magically launches from 1950s tech diesel subs? Or a new upgrade to photoshop  2021?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There are obviously a lot of questions still to be answered, but this thing is big enough to launch 3-4 warheads with decoys. They've come a long way.. now they can give any country within 1500 nm a bloody nose before they become a glass parking lot.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dothemath: "rockets possessed of powerful striking capability for thoroughly annihilating enemies in a pre-emptive way outside the territory,"

Well, my name is Kim and im here to say we're gonna kill the US in a pre-emptive way!

I feel like we should be able to vote on who to go to war with.
I am 46 (but in reasonable shape) and I would volunteer to go fark up the norks tomorrow. Im fine with maybe dying if it means I never have to hear another one of his pissy little asswipe tough guy speeches again.


You don't need to go to war for that.

You are perfectly capable of dying and never hearing another speech all by yourself.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.