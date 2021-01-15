 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   Prosecutors want QAnon shaman detained because he is an alien visitor who may ascend to another reality. And that attempted revolution stuff   (reuters.com) divider line
33
    More: Obvious, Washington, D.C., Federal government of the United States, Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Congress, Supreme Court of the United States, United States, United States Senate, Flag of the United States  
•       •       •

770 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 15 Jan 2021 at 9:35 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These aliens aren't sending their best.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Decapitating an entire branch of the government is frowned upon in virtually all political systems.  It typically results in the decapitation of the perpetrators.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm so pissed of the stigma he created with bison-horn hoods.
People throw food at me in the supermarket when I wear mine.
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: These aliens aren't sending their best.


That might be the point, send in the expendables so if they "have an accident" nothing of value is lost, and it possibly use it to justify an invasion.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sounda like this asshat is trying really hard for an insanity plea
 
readymix
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He needs to ascend a hastily assembled wooden platform, then drop from said platform with a rope around his neck.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Make sure you store him somewhere organic,
 
TheManofPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: These aliens aren't sending their best.


Did someone succeed in the Naratu run and thats what caused all the problems?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: These aliens aren't sending their best.


That's why we need to build a wall around the Earth. And make the aliens pay for it.

/Or maybe the aliens are building a wall around our Earth... and plan on making us pay for it.
 
hodgemann
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
His real name is Dances With Karens.  Farkers, please stop insulting shamans with his fake name.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Justice is coming...

aveleyman.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: I'm so pissed of the stigma he created with bison-horn hoods.
People throw food at me in the supermarket when I wear mine.


The Loyal Order of Water Buffalo will never recover from this.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

no1curr: Sounda like this asshat is trying really hard for an insanity plea


Doesn't work for that. It's not like the old days or what you see on TV. After Hinckley things changed. He clearly has enough mental function to know right from wrong even if he is bat shiat crazy.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

readymix: He needs to ascend a hastily assembled wooden platform, then drop from said platform with a rope around his neck.


Don't drop him very far though, he needs to dance.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I am Q.

God there is such a photoshop there and I'm on my phone.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Move over Naked Cowboy.  When freaky guy gets out of prison, he'll be a Times Square attraction in a city where gun-toting tourists are in for a big surprise every day.
 
Man with the Red Eyes
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

no1curr: Sounda like this asshat is trying really hard for an insanity plea


No, but even the prosecutors think he has unaddressed mental health & drug abuse issues.  So trump is, as always, taking advantage of the most vulnerable members of society.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

no1curr: Sounda like this asshat is trying really hard for an insanity plea


Or a reality show.

A reality show based on the characters there would be compelling. Pretty much any format of reality show - survivor-type, big brother-type, social experiment, makeover.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So they hang on to him, and release the zip tie guy?
 
bronskrat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you eat organic foods!
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Instead try going with, when the President asks you to do something you do it.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Where's the Republican yearning for a return to The Good Ol' Days? You know, when capital punishment was public so that when you farked around everybody found out
 
budawold [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'll shew you mine
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Decapitating an entire branch of the government is frowned upon in virtually all political systems.  It typically results in the decapitation of the perpetrators.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dracos31
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: no1curr: Sounda like this asshat is trying really hard for an insanity plea

Or a reality show.

A reality show based on the characters there would be compelling. Pretty much any format of reality show - survivor-type, big brother-type, social experiment, makeover.


I'd prefer "The Island" style myself.
 
Champion of the Sun [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There any pictures of this guy breaching the capital building?  Cause it seems like he was let in and escorted to chambers.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What I'm getting out of all this is that the seditionist were clumsy and poorly organized with little self-discipline.

Imagine if they had adopted OpSec and ComSec principles and were able to quietly coordinate amongst themselves using any number of publicly available encryption mechanisms.  They could have launched a surprise attack that could have had had a significant impact on our government.
 
the_innkeeper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Types of criminals each branch produces:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CJEmsley19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Decapitating an entire branch of the government is frowned upon in virtually all political systems.  It typically results in the decapitation of the perpetrators.


I'd ask Maximilien Robespierre to provide a rebuttal, but he's lacking his head today.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

EasilyDistracted: What I'm getting out of all this is that the seditionist were clumsy and poorly organized with little self-discipline.

Imagine if they had adopted OpSec and ComSec principles and were able to quietly coordinate amongst themselves using any number of publicly available encryption mechanisms.  They could have launched a surprise attack that could have had had a significant impact on our government.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Someone has smoked a little too much DMT in their days.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sjmcc13: The Googles Do Nothing: These aliens aren't sending their best.

That might be the point, send in the expendables so if they "have an accident" nothing of value is lost, and it possibly use it to justify an invasion.


"What race would do something like that to one of their own?

images.uncyclomedia.coView Full Size
 
the_innkeeper [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

EasilyDistracted: What I'm getting out of all this is that the seditionist were clumsy and poorly organized with little self-discipline.

Imagine if they had adopted OpSec and ComSec principles and were able to quietly coordinate amongst themselves using any number of publicly available encryption mechanisms.  They could have launched a surprise attack that could have had had a significant impact on our government.


They did do all that.

They just weren't able to move fast enough, by a few seconds, apparently, to have it work.

The unruly mob was cover for those that knew what they were doing.

Fortunately, the mob was just a bit too unruly to be efficient in breaking through the main entry points.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.