 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   There's no love quite like the love between a kindly woman and an ornery street hobo (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
19
    More: Sappy, Hull Royal Infirmary, Christmas Eve, Christmas, Christmas worldwide, Seizure, Hull Crown Court, Nativity of Jesus, Twelve Days of Christmas  
•       •       •

1358 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jan 2021 at 10:05 AM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gross
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are there different kinds of hoboes?
 
genner
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, it's a love whose name should never be mentioned.  Ever again.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Are there different kinds of hoboes?


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He just wants his kids back!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read horny hobo.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Lockdown Love" is the name of my all-female basement band.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

genner: [Fark user image 750x873]


I thought Kim and Kanye were divorcing?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Are there different kinds of hoboes?


1. hobo
2. hobos
3. hoboes
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She lured him in with hot dogs. Hobos love hot dogs.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wantingout
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
so when I the romcom coming out?
 
orbister
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Are there different kinds of hoboes?


Lots. In this case it seems to be a hobo d'amore.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just for kicks, some old school Hobo codes they'd scrawl on trees, fence posts etc to communicate with each other:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Biledriver: Just for kicks, some old school Hobo codes they'd scrawl on trees, fence posts etc to communicate with each other:
[Fark user image 765x1473]


I saw something similar on Mad Man like this once.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wantingout: so when I the romcom coming out?


" Of Hobos and Hope, starring Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson."

It practically writes itself once you get Matt on board.
 
Nosferartoo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's not like the love of a square.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.