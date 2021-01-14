 Skip to content
(Army Times)   "Lol to anyone who's possibly concerned about the picture of me going around ... Sorry I hate freedom? ... Not like I did anything illegal." said the Army Guardsman who participated in the Capitol insurrection, now arrested   (armytimes.com) divider line
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smashing your way into congress as part of a terrorist uprising, with intent to capture and kill your government tends to fall ever so slightly on the side of illegal.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
all it takes is one
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops who don't upphold the law? Seems to be rampant these days.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cooldaddygroove: all it takes is one


Like this one, currently camped out in the Capitol?

i.insider.comView Full Size
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: cooldaddygroove: all it takes is one

Like this one, currently camped out in the Capitol?

[i.insider.com image 815x851]


is she still on the first page?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Cops breaking the law? Whoever heard of such a thing?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Robertson said on social media, according to the complaint. "The right IN ONE DAY took the f***** U.S. Capitol. Keep poking us."

Bow to our political whims or we will attack you again.

This is the definition of terrorism.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Robertson said on social media, according to the complaint. "The right IN ONE DAY took the f***** U.S. Capitol. Keep poking us."

Bow to our political whims or we will attack you again.

This is the definition of terrorism.


Exactly. Only the dumbest people
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Smashing your way into congress as part of a terrorist uprising, with intent to capture and kill your government tends to fall ever so slightly on the side of illegal.


These people have let whiteness get so deeply into their brains that they literally think that anything they do is legal.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'd love to get tickets to this guy's court martial.

I predict he's gonna be doing some hard time.
 
slantsix
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
One brain cell between the two of them. Every time a new photo comes up, it's invariably a slack-jawed hillbilly which is the least surprising observation. These people are so stupid, they took unmasked pictures of themselves committing an attempted insurrection. It doesn't get any dumber or more entitled than that.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

styckx: Rapmaster2000: Robertson said on social media, according to the complaint. "The right IN ONE DAY took the f***** U.S. Capitol. Keep poking us."

Bow to our political whims or we will attack you again.

This is the definition of terrorism.

Exactly. Only the dumbest people


This is my personal favorite line

"CNN and the Left are just mad because we actually attacked the government who is the problem and not some random small business,"

Definitely not the smartest.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: cooldaddygroove: all it takes is one

Like this one, currently camped out in the Capitol?

[i.insider.com image 815x851]


Get that man a copy of Lord of the Rings!
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cooldaddygroove: GardenWeasel: cooldaddygroove: all it takes is one

Like this one, currently camped out in the Capitol?

[i.insider.com image 815x851]

is she still on the first page?


It's a girl in the Army.... if there isn't pretty pictures it takes an hour per page.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: GardenWeasel: cooldaddygroove: all it takes is one

Like this one, currently camped out in the Capitol?

[i.insider.com image 815x851]

Get that man a copy of Lord of the Rings!


Man?
 
6nome
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: GardenWeasel: cooldaddygroove: all it takes is one

Like this one, currently camped out in the Capitol?

[i.insider.com image 815x851]

Get that man a copy of Lord of the Rings!


You never see soldiers reading Dante's Inferno, Beowulf, etc.
 
Masakyst
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"I'm not a terrorist, I'm a freedom fighter!"
- Every Terrorist
 
davynelson
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
These are all idiots who yawned when the Patriot Act passed, and called Snowden a traitor.

How do you like your surveillance state now, citizen?
Works pretty good, huh?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Any active military who participated in this shiat show should be court martialed ASAP.

Any former military should be recalled and court martialed.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Smashing your way into congress as part of a terrorist uprising, with intent to capture and kill your government tends to fall ever so slightly on the side of illegal.


I think you mean "every so slightly on the side of MULTIPLE FELONIES."
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Enjoy racking up the UA days after your PTO runs out!  Does the Guard work that way?
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Man, it seems like there's a lot of FINDING OUT happening after all these morons decided to fark around.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: styckx: Rapmaster2000: Robertson said on social media, according to the complaint. "The right IN ONE DAY took the f***** U.S. Capitol. Keep poking us."

Bow to our political whims or we will attack you again.

This is the definition of terrorism.

Exactly. Only the dumbest people

This is my personal favorite line

"CNN and the Left are just mad because we actually attacked the government who is the problem and not some random small business,"

Definitely not the smartest.


I will probably think about how that thought and "Not like I did anything illegal" can exist in the same brain for the rest of my life.
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Antifa got in deep undercover!
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well ACKTUALLIEE...
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Any former military should be recalled and court martialed.


And any former Jack in the Box employee should be rehired and fired.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's for the court and a jury to decide. You know, if you truly do value freedom and justice.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

apotheosis27: Antifa got in deep undercover!


Have they found a single antifa that breached the Capitol that they can place the entire blame upon?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fracker appears to be giving his middle finger to the camera in front of a statue of John Stark

winter is coming
 
gizmo62 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They need to take his freaking K9 away.  Not only is it a weapon, but no dog should have to live with that.
 
wademh
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TheEdibleSnuggie: Man, it seems like there's a lot of FINDING OUT happening after all these morons decided to fark around.


Not enough
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They're farked, in ways they can't even yet imagine.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My father (US Marine, Vietnam vet) has been saying for years that a civil war is coming. I always thought the old mans crazy. But these white rednecks are actually doing it. Im glad I stocked up on ammo.
Soldiers are happy to gun down black people or college students but they arent going to shoot someone who looks exactly like them.

If they want their security plans to work they should only have black soldiers working when Biden gets sworn in.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Frack the frack'n Fracker
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fiiiinding out training, Sir!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"The right IN ONE DAY took the f***** U.S. Capitol. Keep poking us."

This is a terrorist.  He needs to be in prison for life.
 
duke3522
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I wonder how many of these guys are going to make it so much worse by lying to the FBI.
 
squidloe
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

wademh: TheEdibleSnuggie: Man, it seems like there's a lot of FINDING OUT happening after all these morons decided to fark around.

Not enough


Patience. Everyday more and more of these traitorous asswipes are being identified and arrested.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Short Victoria's War: [Fark user image 500x281]
Fiiiinding out training, Sir!


Too slow

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
LOL that guy actually quoted the disgraced Col. Jessep from A Few Good Men in his stupid IG post.
 
squidloe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

duke3522: I wonder how many of these guys are going to make it so much worse by lying to the FBI.


What these idiots are too stupid to realize is that if the FBI is asking them a question, the FBI already knows the answer and they want to see how deep of a hole this person wants to dig for themselves.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
MAGA   My Ass Got Arrested
 
the_rhino
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cooldaddygroove: GardenWeasel: cooldaddygroove: all it takes is one

Like this one, currently camped out in the Capitol?

[i.insider.com image 815x851]

is she still on the first page?


Have you ever read that piece of shiat book?  I'd still be on the first page too it's so bad.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: iron_city_ap: styckx: Rapmaster2000: Robertson said on social media, according to the complaint. "The right IN ONE DAY took the f***** U.S. Capitol. Keep poking us."

Bow to our political whims or we will attack you again.

This is the definition of terrorism.

Exactly. Only the dumbest people

This is my personal favorite line

"CNN and the Left are just mad because we actually attacked the government who is the problem and not some random small business,"

Definitely not the smartest.

I will probably think about how that thought and "Not like I did anything illegal" can exist in the same brain for the rest of my life.


As I've said over and over, that's exactly the part that they don't understand. When the law is evil, good people pick up charges resisting it. Good people don't necessarily avoid prosecution for disobeying unjust laws. So yes, sometimes you need to break the law to do what is right, but first, you are still breaking the law, and second, you have to accept the consequences until people agree you are being punished unjustly.

So yeah. Confess, go to jail, let me know if everyone else agrees with you.
 
lefty248
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

duke3522: I wonder how many of these guys are going to make it so much worse by lying to the FBI.


They aren't the brightest people, although they think they are smarter than the FBI. So, I think the number will be high.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: apotheosis27: Antifa got in deep undercover!

Have they found a single antifa that breached the Capitol that they can place the entire blame upon?


They're trying like hell.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Putting this in this thread also as I did another one going green later.

Also, even when these people do their time, and pay the fines. They will FOREVER have a shadow watching every move they make. They won't be able to so much as piss without it being documented for possible future evidence.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

davynelson: These are all idiots who yawned when the Patriot Act passed, and called Snowden a traitor.

How do you like your surveillance state now, citizen?
Works pretty good, huh?


They took selfies during their crimes and posted them.

I don't think the surveillance state was a factor here.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: cooldaddygroove: all it takes is one

Like this one, currently camped out in the Capitol?

[i.insider.com image 815x851]


Nothing wrong with getting to know how your enemies think.
 
