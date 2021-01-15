 Skip to content
 
(BBC)   NYC 'bendy Bus' driver proves that not only do the buses bend left & right, but also up & down as well   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like people, even bendy buses have their limits.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


if you don't want people to turn there, you shouldn't put the sign there...
 
PerpetualPeristalsis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bus driver is "in a serious condition."
 
jacksonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snakey Bus champ 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Slinky, it's Slinky, It's a wonderful toy...


houseofrave.comView Full Size
 
WordsnCollision [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Hang on, lads,I've got a great idea."
 
6655321
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The wheels on the bus go over the guardrail, off the bridge, onto the road below in New York City.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the driver failed to solve the Trolley Problem.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our city does not have bendy buses and that's sad because I really like saying "bendy bus".

//Bendy bus bendy bus bendy bus.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen this one.

carsguide-res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
See, mass transit doesnt work
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
lauraagudelo272.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Witnesses said it played Lady of Spain as it went over the edge.
 
THX 1138
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So the city has a George Washington Bridge and a Washington bridge?

I'm sure that never wastes any city bureauocratic resources by constantly having to double-and-triple-confirm that everybody is talking about the same bridge every time there's infrastructure work going on.
 
12349876
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

THX 1138: So the city has a George Washington Bridge and a Washington bridge?

I'm sure that never wastes any city bureauocratic resources by constantly having to double-and-triple-confirm that everybody is talking about the same bridge every time there's infrastructure work going on.


Hope you never go to Atlanta and their billion variations of roads named Peachtree.
 
northguineahills
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

12349876: THX 1138: So the city has a George Washington Bridge and a Washington bridge?

I'm sure that never wastes any city bureauocratic resources by constantly having to double-and-triple-confirm that everybody is talking about the same bridge every time there's infrastructure work going on.

Hope you never go to Atlanta and their billion variations of roads named Peachtree.


Before the years of GPS, I can't mention how many times I swore, "which bloody eff is this Peachtree" when visiting ATL.@
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dead for Tax Reasons

[Fark user image 494x657]

if you don't want people to turn there, you shouldn't put the sign there...

Have they blamed GPS yet?

Piping input directly to output just to save a few clock cycles is never a good idea.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

THX 1138: So the city has a George Washington Bridge and a Washington bridge?

I'm sure that never wastes any city bureauocratic resources by constantly having to double-and-triple-confirm that everybody is talking about the same bridge every time there's infrastructure work going on.


The George Washington bridge is AKA "GW Bridge" to help with the confusion.
 
orbister
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Clearly NYC needs more whales.

ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
