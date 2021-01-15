 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Randy couples say supercharged 'magical' vibrator, that boasts 20 patterns and eight different speeds, is so powerful it wakes the neighbors up (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
16
    More: Giggity  
•       •       •

271 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jan 2021 at 9:50 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's all fun and games
Fark user imageView Full Size

until you rock the house off its foundation
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: It's all fun and games
[Fark user image 800x800]
until you rock the house off its foundation


ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
hodgemann
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Only 20 patterns and 8 speeds?  Amateur hour.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: It's all fun and games
[Fark user image 800x800]
until you rock the house off its foundation


GardenWeasel: Pinche Mateo: It's all fun and games
[Fark user image 800x800]
until you rock the house off its foundation

[ih1.redbubble.net image 850x850]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bronskrat
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The gas powered generator is the culprit.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
But does the "magical vibrator" get the clothes clean?
 
yomrfark
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How am I supposed to compete with that?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But can it make breakfast for the morning after?
 
40 degree day
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's weird that there is a couple where they're both named Randy.
/DNRTFA
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grizwald [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
clicks link... yep, hitachi magic wand clone.  welcome to the 70s.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 1 minute ago  
NASA should get their asses to Mars.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I love those videos where the couple use remote controlled ones in public...


One time a women was in the supermarket, she got really hot and bothered, lost control, fell down and hit her head on a free standing fridge in the store and went down, still shaking in pleasure.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is tabloid pap in a nutshell - tittalating dreck that's an advertisement for something.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GardenWeasel: Pinche Mateo: It's all fun and games
[Fark user image 800x800]
until you rock the house off its foundation

[ih1.redbubble.net image 850x850]


hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.