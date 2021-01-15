 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Sad and Useless)   In the mid-to-late 19th Century fashionable men sported some fancy facial hair styles. After losing popularity in the early 20th, beards seem to have made a minor comeback of late. Then there's this   (sadanduseless.com) divider line
44
    More: Silly, Opting out, Opt-out, Opt-outs in the European Union, HTTP cookie, Web browser, party cookies, Man, Guy  
•       •       •

2245 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jan 2021 at 7:05 AM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Alex_Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
That's a cat tail.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I was thinking "Ooooh, how trendy" until I got to the last one. THAT one made me laugh. The death spiral.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh shiat. If I didn't have a solid rule to not shave while drunk, I would have a treat for you all.
 
Suflig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no.....
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is the ear is supposed to be the monkey's a**hole?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: So is the ear is supposed to be the monkey's a**hole?


you are overthinking this
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: So is the ear is supposed to be the monkey's a**hole?


God, I hope so.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop it. Get some help.
Youtube 9Deg7VrpHbM
 
debug
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hard pass
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid is causing a lot of people to lose their minds.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like their facial hair is being "flushed" off their face in a spiral motion.
No, sir - I don't like it.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. So, someone finally managed to top the sculpted chin-strap's unique power to broadcast to the world that its wearer is a self-important douche (double-power if the chin-strap wearer also had a man-bun).
 
EmperorSled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've said this for a long time:

As long as you're not affecting someone else in any type of negative way, (bodily, financially, emotionally, etc), do what you want; I don't care. That doesn't mean I'm not going to silently judge you and call it stupid though.
 
grchunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, folks-pack it in. Western "civilization"'s done.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
attention whore gonna attention whore.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This ain't new.  I remember the monkey tail being a thing for facial hair 10 years or so ago
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think its hilarious.

I would assume anyone sporting that look has a sense of humor.
 
holyflurkingschnitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No
Thank you
 
virgo47
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cementing "body hair"'s place on the long, long, long list of things primarily white American men have found ways to completely fark up in the 21st century.

Good god this is dumb
 
suze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they sniff each other's butts? Throw feces at their boss?
With a look like this you have to go all in...
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Website name checks out
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: [i.pinimg.com image 400x532]


As I was scrolling past that pic I got a brief thought of "WTF is Frank Zappa doing in here?"
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going forward I'm going to assume anybody with a beard is a terrorist.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. Amateurs. No attention to the little details.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It looks like a hairy turd
 
FarkQued
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
...on today's episode of "Look at me I'm and idiot!"...
 
talkertopc
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I might try this next time I shave, just for a minutes to see what I'd look like, no pictures will be taken.
 
suze
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Men will never top women for stupid style trends.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gramma: I think its hilarious.

I would assume anyone sporting that look has a sense of humor.


Yes, but yo is have a sense of humor as well.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Gramma: I think its hilarious.

I would assume anyone sporting that look has a sense of humor.

Yes, but yo is have a sense of humor as well.


Really, predictive text? "yo is"!? Really? You're just farking with me, right?
 
brenteverett
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The mullet of beards.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

suze: Men will never top women for stupid style trends.

[Fark user image 300x225]
[Fark user image 425x277]
[Fark user image 425x283]
[Fark user image 425x222]
[Fark user image 425x238]


What has been seen cannot be unseen.

::shudder::
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: Website name checks out


That was their best article. The others are even more useless.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

EmperorSled: I've said this for a long time:

As long as you're not affecting someone else in any type of negative way, (bodily, financially, emotionally, etc), do what you want; I don't care. That doesn't mean I'm not going to silently judge you and call it stupid though.


I am with you. If you are going to do something stupid to make yourself look silly there are a lot worse things than having a silly facial hair thing going on. Hair is easily removed when you wise up or decide you want a different silly look. Same thing with head hair. Go ahead and do the half-shaved head or funky colors or dreads. It's only hair.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: Wow. So, someone finally managed to top the sculpted chin-strap's unique power to broadcast to the world that its wearer is a self-important douche (double-power if the chin-strap wearer also had a man-bun).


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Biser [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Most of those beards look like a dog did a butt-scoot on their faces while they were asleep.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

suze: Men will never top women for stupid style trends.

[Fark user image 300x225]
[Fark user image 425x277]
[Fark user image 425x283]
[Fark user image 425x222]
[Fark user image 425x238]


...And down below, every last one of them has either Vagina Dentata or an Octopussoir.
 
SonOfSpam [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Bobby, noooo.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.