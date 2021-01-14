 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   China rejoins the COVID-19 party and is building a 33 hectare isolation centre for new cases   (abc.net.au) divider line
    More: Scary, Hebei, Hebei province, Beijing, COVID-19 cases, medical isolation centre, severe COVID-19 outbreak, highest number of daily COVID-19 cases, Republic of China  
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
They have it all set up, just need to change the "Welcome Uighers" sign
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
How many hogsheads is that?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Can someone convert 33 hectares to American?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

cman: Can someone convert 33 hectares to American?


Nevermind. The Google tells me its 394677 yards squared
 
orezona [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
That's actually legit terrifying.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
That looks shockingly bleak.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The UK Covid variation is coming for their heroine.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
That's....................not good.

They either have a brand new mutated variant that's scaring the living schitt out of them, or....

Something that size, that's quarantining on a scale like tha? That's insane. I genuinely hope we haven't had a godawful mutation.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
China also recorded a death in Hebei province yesterday, marking the first death from COVID-19 since mid-May.

Sounds plausible.  Building a quarantine camp seems like a totally reasonable, non-authoritarian way to respond to zero deaths in 8 months.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

toddalmighty: How many hogsheads is that?


47 Rhode Islands.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden should lock down this country on day 1. We are so farked.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: China also recorded a death in Hebei province yesterday, marking the first death from COVID-19 since mid-May.

Sounds plausible.  Building a quarantine camp seems like a totally reasonable, non-authoritarian way to respond to zero deaths in 8 months.


Quarantine centers are the responsible thing to do. As we have seen in the US, Brazil, and Iran authoritarian regimes don't build camps, they spread the virus as a means of consolidating power.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: toddalmighty: How many hogsheads is that?

47 Rhode Islands.


Which is how many rods to the bushel?
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being China, I'm sure that that facility will also function as a super-enlightened re-education centre, where people will be taught the proper, Party-approved way to gain an acceptable social credit score.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But but but we only got 1 death from covid in china in the last 6 months!

/sure bro
 
TurningHardWood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:  "China reported the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in more than 10 months on Friday, with total of 144 new cases recorded on January 14, up from 138 cases a day earlier. "

I'm calling bullshiat.  Especially if they are building isolation centers.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TurningHardWood: FTA:  "China reported the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in more than 10 months on Friday, with total of 144 new cases recorded on January 14, up from 138 cases a day earlier. "

I'm calling bullshiat.  Especially if they are building isolation centers.


I agree in general, but whatever their real numbers are, the sort of measures they're taking are the reason.  If, with 4x the population, they were experiencing equivalent numbers to the US there would be no way to hide it.  Like early on we'd see the smoke from the crematoriums and the mass graves from space.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Biden should lock down this country on day 1. We are so farked.


Lockdowns are not feasible in the United States thanks to the terrorists in the Republican Party.  We are going to have to tie aide packages to NPI compliance and refer several Republican governors to the World Court for pandemic-facing crimes against humanity.  Its working against Bolsenaro and it will work against Noem, Gianforte, Ducey, et al.
 
TheManofPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Will it run on a single tank of kerosene
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TurningHardWood: FTA:  "China reported the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in more than 10 months on Friday, with total of 144 new cases recorded on January 14, up from 138 cases a day earlier. "

I'm calling bullshiat.  Especially if they are building isolation centers.


Its likely true.  China is building centers in anticipation of future pandemics.  They seem to understand the rules of engagement for biological warfare better than anyone else.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
found 144 new case after testing a entire city of 12 million. .... ya not really in the same spot where we are right now extra hospital is billed as just in case but really it's more a pr stunt so people know they are not messing around.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Naido: China also recorded a death in Hebei province yesterday, marking the first death from COVID-19 since mid-May.

Sounds plausible.  Building a quarantine camp seems like a totally reasonable, non-authoritarian way to respond to zero deaths in 8 months.


More or less reasonable than thinking their literally welding people into their apartments actually worked (because it so clearly didn't even though they were gratuitously praised for their resolve)?

Is it more or less reasonable than believing them about anything in general, but in particular believing them when they said they only lied about how good a job they did containing the virus by a multiple of 10?
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: TurningHardWood: FTA:  "China reported the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in more than 10 months on Friday, with total of 144 new cases recorded on January 14, up from 138 cases a day earlier. "

I'm calling bullshiat.  Especially if they are building isolation centers.

I agree in general, but whatever their real numbers are, the sort of measures they're taking are the reason.  If, with 4x the population, they were experiencing equivalent numbers to the US there would be no way to hide it.  Like early on we'd see the smoke from the crematoriums and the mass graves from space.


The smoke is already so thick you have to chew it before you inhale.

Smoking is actually healthier because it goes thru a filter.
 
Biser [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cman: 33 hectares


A square about 1900 feet on a side.  Compare this to Auschwitz 1 at 20 hectares and Auschwitz 2 / Birkenau at 171 hectares.
 
