(Washington Post)   Hodor   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One does not simply walk in.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A distinction should be made between the "battered Capital Police", and the "farking traitorous Capital Police" what let the mob in.
 
RiverRat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WaPo paywall

No thanks
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's still too soon; I'm still trying to cope with what happened to Willis.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RiverRat: WaPo paywall

No thanks


Yeah, because fark paying people for their work, amirite?
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tudorgurl: RiverRat: WaPo paywall

No thanks

Yeah, because fark paying people for their work, amirite?


Paywall whore? Lol!
 
virgo47
‘’ 1 hour ago  
maybe I'll click if you get Mexico to "pay" for that "wall"
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a horrifying read. All those officers who rushed to save the Republic need to be championed as real heroes, and show the insurrectionist LEOs that *that's* how you earn your free beers
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad, Subby! Bad!
 
Aezetyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Accurate reference. A bunch of mindless zombies trying to break down doors being held closed by loyal, if not a bit dim, soldiers.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size


I'd hit it.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

RiverRat: WaPo paywall

No thanks


Did you even try? It's not there on this article (at least for me).
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Remember: The difference between Mordor and the US Capitol is that one does not simply walk into Mordor.


\ Frodo: Umm, you do. You totally do. That's what we did!
 
