 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Texas surgeon says smokers who resemble chimneys have more healthy lungs than people who caught COVID   (cbsnews.com) divider line
22
    More: Sick, Pneumonia, Dr. Brittany Bankhead-Kendall, X-rays, COVID lungs, severe chest X-ray, COVID-19 patients, Texas Tech University, chest X-ray  
•       •       •

223 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jan 2021 at 3:45 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
anuran
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Doesn't sound so bad. Tobacco company shills and Republicans - but I repeat myself - have been saying for years that smoking doesn't hurt you and even has health benefits.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Scary shiat man. And we're in the worst of it now.

So easy to let our guards down as if this shiat is over. But continued vigilance could save someone in your community from suffering this fate.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yeah caught covid back in september. First chance I get im gonna get lungs xrays or something.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I have covid right now, not being able to smell and having the brain fog is the opposite of fun.  I look forward to not being able to breathe easily if I get worse.

/Seriously, stop treating the disease like it's already finished.
 
The Darkest Timeline
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
BuT iTs a LiB HoAx tO cOnTrOl yOu aNd tAkE YoUr FrEeDoMs
 
The Darkest Timeline
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Yeah caught covid back in september. First chance I get im gonna get lungs xrays or something.


I've got some large format film and a few Americium smoke detectors, are you in the CA ares?
 
Unrepentant Fool [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Theeng: I have covid right now, not being able to smell and having the brain fog is the opposite of fun.  I look forward to not being able to breathe easily if I get worse.

/Seriously, stop treating the disease like it's already finished.


Hang in there. With any luck, you may have a mild case. Mrs Unrepentant Fool and I both contracted it at the end of November, unknowingly, after her father passed away. Her mother, also sick with covid, had a case of the sniffles and a low-grade fever for about two weeks. I, on the other hand, am going on two months of this nonsense.

Truly hope you're in the former category.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How many healthy lungs do they have? Those assholes have been holding out!
 
a_room_with_a_moose [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"More healthy?'

Subby, English gooder.

Try "healthier".
 
Flurching
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

anuran: Doesn't sound so bad. Tobacco company shills and Republicans - but I repeat myself - have been saying for years that smoking doesn't hurt you and even has health benefits.


Funnied but I know it's true. See smoking is no worse than the flu. F(_)cking sick and tired of the wilful ignorance
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So is it killing off smokers?
 
recombobulator
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: "More healthy?'

Subby, English gooder.

Try "healthier".


More healthier.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

recombobulator: a_room_with_a_moose: "More healthy?'

Subby, English gooder.

Try "healthier".

More healthier.


Healthfuller.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Theeng: I have covid right now, not being able to smell and having the brain fog is the opposite of fun.  I look forward to not being able to breathe easily if I get worse.

/Seriously, stop treating the disease like it's already finished.


Proton therapy patient here: not sure if my fatigue/lack of smell/lack of appetite/sneezing is from therapy blasting my sinuses and causing drainage via protons scattering, or potential COVID exposure from daily trips to the largest hospital in the state and my Dad (who I live with during this treatment) hosting Christmas.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I guess the good news is that the state governments are slow rolling the vaccine dispersal so that convicts and gamblers get the vaccine first.  Good to hear the virus ravages your lungs, and we get to wait 8 months to a year (or possible forever) for the vaccine, if you are not a chomo kiddy Diddler.  Oh, and the virus is mutating.  Only a matter of time before a strain is resistant to the vaccine.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: So is it killing off smokers?


No the smokers are actually better off because coronavirus can not damage the lung parts that are covered in a protective tar microfilm. Besides that the lung issues from covid-19 and smoking cancel each other out. Win win.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: waxbeans: So is it killing off smokers?

No the smokers are actually better off because coronavirus can not damage the lung parts that are covered in a protective tar microfilm. Besides that the lung issues from covid-19 and smoking cancel each other out. Win win.


🤔
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: ParallelUniverseParking: waxbeans: So is it killing off smokers?

No the smokers are actually better off because coronavirus can not damage the lung parts that are covered in a protective tar microfilm. Besides that the lung issues from covid-19 and smoking cancel each other out. Win win.

🤔


Trust me, I'm from the internet
 
NobleHam
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Do we really need more anecdotal information about Covid? Anecdotes from doctors are still just anecdotes.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And bet your ass, I stayed in my room while I was immunocompromised and there were 3 kids, a Menards, and Walmart worker in the house.

"Dinner's ready"
"I'm busy beating cancer. I'll eat Ramen, ya farking plague rats."
 
dark brew
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is anecdotal evidence. From a well respected source, no doubt, but anecdotal nonetheless.  I suspect comprehensive studies of post-covid patients will show a lot of bad things and maybe would confirm what this doctor has been seeing.  However, you can't say this

"There are still people who say 'I'm fine. I don't have any issues,' and you pull up their chest X-ray and they absolutely have a bad chest X-ray," she said.

and not make me wonder why a person who is fine without any issues conveniently has a chest x-ray you can pull up. My own anecdotal evidence is out of my household of 4, who all tested positive for Covid last month and had various symptoms, none of us have had a chest x-ray and we aren't experiencing any long term symptoms.

Covid is real (duh), it's scary, masks should be worn, I hope everyone gets the vaccine (I have already), but this is also clickbaity-

She says patients who've had COVID-19 symptoms show a severe chest X-ray every time, and those who were asymptomatic show a severe chest X-ray 70% to 80% of the time.

She's only seeing patients who either need surgery or are surgery candidates post covid.  When she starts seeing all post Covid patients, then maybe her observations will carry more weight.  Same with the myocarditis anecdotes.  I'm really interested in the prevalence of post-covid disease processes but it needs to be from a scientific study, not just a doctor here or there relating what they see.

/I'll get off my soapbox now
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Robinfro: Theeng: I have covid right now, not being able to smell and having the brain fog is the opposite of fun.  I look forward to not being able to breathe easily if I get worse.

/Seriously, stop treating the disease like it's already finished.

Proton therapy patient here: not sure if my fatigue/lack of smell/lack of appetite/sneezing is from therapy blasting my sinuses and causing drainage via protons scattering, or potential COVID exposure from daily trips to the largest hospital in the state and my Dad (who I live with during this treatment) hosting Christmas.


Ok, but how are your super-powers developing?
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.