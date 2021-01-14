 Skip to content
 
(Axios)   America is tuning out the Corona virus harder than Heroes Season 2
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Heroes...
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When your leadership's spent the last year minimizing the disease, don't be surprised when most of the population listens.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sobering read.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burn out. We are being ground into something different than we were because is this prolonged stress. Is it possible to have a whole nation with PTSD?
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's just write one of the critical characters out of the first season climax, I mean really.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Burn out. We are being ground into something different than we were because is this prolonged stress. Is it possible to have a whole nation with PTSD?


No.

Frankly, at least where I am, 95% of the population hasn't done a damn thing. They have not been inconvenienced one bit. They've gone on with life as if nothing is happening. They feel no stress at all beyond the media hyping the fake virus on the news everyday.

/people around here are idiots.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well we tried the bare minimum what else are we supposed to do?
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just got my first Moderna shot this evening. Wooot!

But yeah, people think this is over and it may settle down over the summer like last summer but I'm guessing another spike in the fall. Time will tell.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Studies have shown that the only things that stops the spread of the virus are : total lockdown and closing all schools and universities.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Part of me is morbidly curious what would happen if we went full farkit right now like Sweden did at the start. Do ~20 million people die in the US? That would be mind blowing.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Said in a thread a few weeks ago that I wish they had given Heroes Season 2 a proper run, seeing as it was about a pandemic and all.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Burn out. We are being ground into something different than we were because is this prolonged stress. Is it possible to have a whole nation with PTSD?


Sure, but the whole nation has *does the math on states that actually gave a fark* 28 different rules. Some have more stress than others, and other drank the MAGA Koolaid back in June.

In WI, the only thing different is signs saying you can choose to eat here, but don't try and sue us. Movie theaters. That's the only thing closed. Malls, open. Restaurants, for dine in, too. It might as well be 2 years ago.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: Just got my first Moderna shot this evening. Wooot!

But yeah, people think this is over and it may settle down over the summer like last summer but I'm guessing another spike in the fall. Time will tell.


My prediction is that there will be some sort of tipping point with the vaccine distribution.  We'll reach a time when a significant enough percent of the general population has received the vaccine nationwide that it enters the news cycle and everyone else kind of collectively goes "great, back to normal everyone!", and we'll get a resurgence of some sort.  People, regardless of vaccination status, will be dying to do normal things like go hang out in a crowded bar, employers will heavily suggest it's time for everyone to forget that WFH was ever an option, bunch of pressure to re-open schools, etc.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Burn out. We are being ground into something different than we were because is this prolonged stress. Is it possible to have a whole nation with PTSD?


It's not PTSD, for most people. They just got bored with it, and then it got cold and there were holidays.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
mjbok
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Studies have shown that the only things that stops the spread of the virus are : total lockdown and closing all schools and universities.


Studies have also shown that there is little danger to having schools open.  Which studies should we believe?

//Always thought schools were a potential super spreader location

///Was repeatedly told (here) that I was wrong.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Nadie_AZ: Burn out. We are being ground into something different than we were because is this prolonged stress. Is it possible to have a whole nation with PTSD?

Sure, but the whole nation has *does the math on states that actually gave a fark* 28 different rules. Some have more stress than others, and other drank the MAGA Koolaid back in June.

In WI, the only thing different is signs saying you can choose to eat here, but don't try and sue us. Movie theaters. That's the only thing closed. Malls, open. Restaurants, for dine in, too. It might as well be 2 years ago.


Where I'm at over by the MN border, most folks are like the "two choices" meme guy with one button saying "Democrat hoax to steal our freedumbs" and the other saying "Excuse to skip work"
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: When your leadership's spent the last year minimizing the disease, don't be surprised when most of the population listens.


President Biden will change everything. Things will change very soon. Bless that great leader.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mjbok: lolmao500: Studies have shown that the only things that stops the spread of the virus are : total lockdown and closing all schools and universities.

Studies have also shown that there is little danger to having schools open.  Which studies should we believe?

//Always thought schools were a potential super spreader location

///Was repeatedly told (here) that I was wrong.


Schools are potentially very bad in terms of spread. They should still be prioritized over other things. If we want school now, the best time to close bars is a year ago. The next best time is now.
 
wantingout
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
well, since the main test they use to identify new covid cases is 99% inaccurate(and was never designed for disease detection in the first place), most likely these numbers are all BS.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm just sick of nurses and CNAs calling in all the time, giving me a higher and dangerous patient ratios. The burnout is real. They say they have resources for us, but it's a catholic operation, so it's just thoughts and prayers.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Burn out. We are being ground into something different than we were because is this prolonged stress. Is it possible to have a whole nation with PTSD?


Yeah but we were gonna have that from the Trump era even without the pandemic. 2020 is like a war's worth of PTSD condensed into a tight package and deposited in every rational american
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

wantingout: well, since the main test they use to identify new covid cases is 99% inaccurate(and was never designed for disease detection in the first place), most likely these numbers are all BS.


Ok Qanon.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

somedude210: Nadie_AZ: Burn out. We are being ground into something different than we were because is this prolonged stress. Is it possible to have a whole nation with PTSD?

Yeah but we were gonna have that from the Trump era even without the pandemic. 2020 is like a war's worth of PTSD condensed into a tight package and deposited in every rational american


Yes we have President Biden coming in soon. Bless him. Our troubles will be over soon.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The entire nation was set up to fail and half the nation wants to fail regardless, but I sure do wish we were arguing about how over abundant the help from our government was instead how little.
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This America would totally get mushroom stamped by the Nazis and/or Imperial Japan if we got transported back in time to WWII
 
haknudsen
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

wantingout: well, since the main test they use to identify new covid cases is 99% inaccurate(and was never designed for disease detection in the first place), most likely these numbers are all BS.


I'm going to go with a number pulled out of wantingout's ass for $100 Alex.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

hundreddollarman: This America would totally get mushroom stamped by the Nazis and/or Imperial Japan if we got transported back in time to WWII


Fact checked wrong! President Biden will fix it. He really does have all the answers!
 
Stibium
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

powhound: Just got my first Moderna shot this evening. Wooot!

But yeah, people think this is over and it may settle down over the summer like last summer but I'm guessing another spike in the fall. Time will tell.


Memorial Day was a pretty big turning point.

War. War never changes....
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

edmo: Nadie_AZ: Burn out. We are being ground into something different than we were because is this prolonged stress. Is it possible to have a whole nation with PTSD?

No.

Frankly, at least where I am, 95% of the population hasn't done a damn thing. They have not been inconvenienced one bit. They've gone on with life as if nothing is happening. They feel no stress at all beyond the media hyping the fake virus on the news everyday.

/people around here are idiots.


Yep.
All I have to do is look at the traffic in front of my apartment to know, no is taking it seriously.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
According to Worldometer, this is how many people had/have (on average per state):

South Dakota = 1 out of every 8.4
Utah = 1 out of every 10
Tennessee = 1 out of every 10.1
Rhode Island = 1 out of every 10.2
Iowa = 1 out of every 10.4
Nebraska = 1 out of every 10.7
Arizona = 1 out of every 11.2
Wisconsin = 1 out of every 11.2
Arkansas = 1 out of every 11.4
Kansas = 1 out of every 11.4
Oklahoma = 1 out of every 11.4
Indiana = 1 out of every 11.6
Idaho = 1 out of every 11.6
Alabama = 1 out of every 11.8
Wyoming = 1 out of every 11.8
Nevada = 1 out of every 12
Illinois = 1 out of every 12
Mississippi = 1 out of every 12.1
Montana = 1 out of every 12.1
Minnesota = 1 out of every 12.7
Louisiana = 1 out of every 12.8
New Mexico = 1 out of every 13.0
Missouri = 1 out of every 13.2
Georgia = 1 out of every 13.4
California = 1 out of every 13.6
South Carolina = 1 out of every 13.8
Texas = 1 out of every 13.9
Florida = 1 out of every 14
Kentucky = 1 out of every 14
Delaware = 1 out of every 14.3
Ohio = 1 out of every 14.4
New Jersey = 1 out of every 14.5
Alaska = 1 out of every 14.7
Massachusetts = 1 out of every 15.1
Colorado = 1 out of every 15.5
New York = 1 out of every 15.8
Connecticut = 1 out of every 16
North Carolina = 1 out of every 16.1
Pennsylvania = 1 out of every 16.9
West Virginia = 1 out of every 17
Michigan = 1 out of every 17.3
Maryland = 1 out of every 19
Virginia = 1 out of every 20.4
District Of Columbia = 1 out of every 21.5
New Hampshire = 1 out of every 24.8
Washington = 1 out of every 26.5
Oregon = 1 out of every 32.3
Maine = 1 out of every 42
Hawaii = 1 out of every 59.2
Vermont = 1 out of every 65.1
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

morg: Part of me is morbidly curious what would happen if we went full farkit right now like Sweden did at the start. Do ~20 million people die in the US? That would be mind blowing.


Aren't we unofficially doing that anyway for the most part
 
bthom37
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I think we've achieved as much as we can by constantly discussing it.  Those who refuse to wear masks and stay home aren't going to do so, and those who will, will. We've reached the limits of what we can do via personal action, and the federal government abdicated its role 9 months ago.

Basically, we come down to 1/3rd of the country are too self-absorbed to do anything to protect the other 2/3rds, and that's where we will stay.
 
Stibium
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Utah = 1 out of every 10


Did they take tithing a little too much on the nose?
 
wantingout
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
haknudsen: wantingout: well, since the main test they use to identify new covid cases is 99% inaccurate(and was never designed for disease detection in the first place), most likely these numbers are all BS.

I'm going to go with a number pulled out of wantingout's ass for $100 Alex.

Hey pull it out of anyones ass that you want! It will be just as accurate.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bthom37: I think we've achieved as much as we can by constantly discussing it.  Those who refuse to wear masks and stay home aren't going to do so, and those who will, will. We've reached the limits of what we can do via personal action, and the federal government abdicated its role 9 months ago.

Basically, we come down to 1/3rd of the country are too self-absorbed to do anything to protect the other 2/3rds, and that's where we will stay.


Unless you pay people to stay the fark home.
 
wantingout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
lolmao500: wantingout: well, since the main test they use to identify new covid cases is 99% inaccurate(and was never designed for disease detection in the first place), most likely these numbers are all BS.

Ok Qanon.

LOL isn't it nice to have one little key word you can group all alternative views under? They used to just call it 'conspiracy theorist', but I guess 'Qanon' is easier for all the mouth breathing lemmings to say. fnord
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'll admit Heroes season 2 wasn't as strong as the first season but it was still okay. I'm kinda disappointed there were no more seasons of that show... ... NO MORE SEASONS!!!!

/would have been interesting to see a second Highlander movie where they show what he does with the gift of the Quickening.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wantingout: lolmao500: wantingout: well, since the main test they use to identify new covid cases is 99% inaccurate(and was never designed for disease detection in the first place), most likely these numbers are all BS.

Ok Qanon.

LOL isn't it nice to have one little key word you can group all alternative views under? They used to just call it 'conspiracy theorist', but I guess 'Qanon' is easier for all the mouth breathing lemmings to say. fnord


Just because you're too stupid to understand science doesnt mean everybody else is.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The dead can't collect social security
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ghastly: I'll admit Heroes season 2 wasn't as strong as the first season but it was still okay. I'm kinda disappointed there were no more seasons of that show... ... NO MORE SEASONS!!!!

/would have been interesting to see a second Highlander movie where they show what he does with the gift of the Quickening.


Probably just drowned in pussy TBH.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The deaths we have today are people who were infected three or more weeks ago, back when we averaged 220,000 cases. The past three weeks have brought the highest case numbers we've seen in a single week. Things are going to keep getting worse until they get better. We'll be lucky if January and February bring fewer than 200,000 deaths combined.
 
Number 216
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Season 2 wasn't that bad, it was the writers' strike so it was a short season.
Season 3 started out kind of OK but then went downhill pretty fast.
 
bthom37
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lolmao500: bthom37: I think we've achieved as much as we can by constantly discussing it.  Those who refuse to wear masks and stay home aren't going to do so, and those who will, will. We've reached the limits of what we can do via personal action, and the federal government abdicated its role 9 months ago.

Basically, we come down to 1/3rd of the country are too self-absorbed to do anything to protect the other 2/3rds, and that's where we will stay.

Unless you pay people to stay the fark home.


Ain't happening.  Gotta make sure the line goes up!
 
Abox
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This could be a good opportunity to wipe out humanity and start over.  It's not like things are going all that great.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hundreddollarman: This America would totally get mushroom stamped by the Nazis and/or Imperial Japan if we got transported back in time to WWII


The Germans thought that back in the 1930s.

An actual high speed attack from their allies does have a way of sharpening one's focus.

The trouble with the pandemic is that, as fast as it is going, it is still too slow to affect people in ways that make them focus. Most people have still gone all this while without knowing anyone who ended up in the hospital from covid. It's actually not touching all of the general population hard enough.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well people are focusing on other important stuff like editing Trump out of Home Alone 2
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Burn out. We are being ground into something different than we were because is this prolonged stress. Is it possible to have a whole nation with PTSD?


So my whole house and I had covid over the holidays (daughter is a nurse aide at a senior home that let some residents go home for Thanksgiving; she brought it home and infected all of us before she even knew she had it herself.) We were symptomatic and unwell for three weeks and all fully recovered now.

NGL, there is something emotionally freeing about having survived this knowing I will probably be vaccinated before I can get sick again. One day last week I sat down in a small town bar and grill and ate supper. Haven't done that in almost a year. And I'm not going to pretend I didn't enjoy doing it.

There will be a national sense of relief when this is done with.
 
