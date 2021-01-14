 Skip to content
 
21
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wanted for questioning.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This is a late parrot [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Your gonna need Spicoli's Dad's tools
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If you spend more than a quarter of a million $$ on a car, you don't "send it out" to get washed. You hire a team to come to your home, where they bring wooden buckets of artisanal organic water and range-fed luffa sponges (still alive) to lovingly restore your car's pristine condition.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why the fark are you letting someone else - even if you know them - drive your super car when you have no idea if they can handle it?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

This. You're gonna let a car wash hack with a GED drive your Ferrari? You don't deserve a Ferrari. You should be driving an 84 Ford Escort.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
♫♫ totally depressing, low down mind messing....♫♫

0 to 60 ppphhhtt who cares?
my car does 0 to 60 in three

minutes.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Italy seems to have enough of those mobile cash holes to justify that as a business model.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
🤣rich people problems.

Meanwhile I'm steadily being priced out of rent.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

He can always just buy another one.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Do they start charging you guys a hosting fee when you become self aware?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Following heavy rainfall

Here, take my car and get it washed, then drive it back on rain soaked streets to it can be splattered with road grime on the way back.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Should've paid more attention in gym class. Highest paid soccer player $126M this year.

/ NFL salary cap for the team $176M
 
Massively Multiplayer Addict
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
the image wont load for some reason
 
RidgeRacerZX6
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You'd think a car costing that much would have some kind of low power valet or rain mode.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
it's capable of churning out 789 horses and 530 ft lbs of twist.

Is that a thing anybody says?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The same f*ckheads who say that a thing "slaps"
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Why the fark are you letting someone else - even if you know them - drive your super car when you have no idea if they can handle it?


You can't purchase some of those supercars, without completing a training session at the factory.

I don't know why, probably a combination of making it more special and to avoid the bad press of crashed supercars, because, they always get reported on.

Maybe the car wash told him they knew what they were doing.

And why is there no love for the 5 other cars that were damaged, their owners might not just purchase another one.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Could be worse.  The Car & Driver test report for my car said 0 to 60:  Not likely.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

If UEFA tried to introduce a salery cap, the top 16-20 teams in Europe will just create their own league, which they're constantly threatening to do.

The only sanctions that UEFA has is to forbid the players to participate on their national teams.

Money ruins everything.

I wonder if this special league would then start drafting, US style.

Just looked it up, Manchester City pays 1bill. a year in player saleries.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Might have to whitelist "Rich Dummy World Problems" on your ad blocker.
 
