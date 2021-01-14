 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Fascist who beat Capital police officer with flag poll claims he thought he was beating an anti-fascist, so everything's cool right?   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
88
    More: Murica, United States Senate, Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Peter Francis Stager, Pleading, Police officer, Criminal law, John Earl Sullivan  
•       •       •

1763 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2021 at 9:10 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



88 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's so weird that the mob went wild after they thought Pence turned on them and the election was stolen. I mean, who could possibly have been repeating for months that the election had been stolen.

I just wish I could put my finger on it who may have put such an idea in their heads.

I bet if I could figure it out, it would really give me some incite insight into things.

/such a mystery
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Officer Barrelroll: That's so weird that the mob went wild after they thought Pence turned on them and the election was stolen. I mean, who could possibly have been repeating for months that the election had been stolen.

I just wish I could put my finger on it who may have put such an idea in their heads.

I bet if I could figure it out, it would really give me some incite insight into things.

/such a mystery


Months?  Since the middle of 2016 Trump was going on about a "rigged election".

Say it enough times...
 
Lighting [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Depending on how you look at it... he was.

Other notable anti-fascists:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So it's only murder instead of cop killing in this idiot's mind?

Flag poll, subby?
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BunkyBrewman: Officer Barrelroll: That's so weird that the mob went wild after they thought Pence turned on them and the election was stolen. I mean, who could possibly have been repeating for months that the election had been stolen.

I just wish I could put my finger on it who may have put such an idea in their heads.

I bet if I could figure it out, it would really give me some incite insight into things.

/such a mystery

Months?  Since the middle of 2016 Trump was going on about a "rigged election".

Say it enough times...


Yeah, you are right. Actually I bet it goes back even longer with Trump.

Makes sense because any contest he has ever been involved with was mostly likely rigged. Definitely the beauty contests.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Officer Barrelroll: BunkyBrewman: Officer Barrelroll: That's so weird that the mob went wild after they thought Pence turned on them and the election was stolen. I mean, who could possibly have been repeating for months that the election had been stolen.

I just wish I could put my finger on it who may have put such an idea in their heads.

I bet if I could figure it out, it would really give me some incite insight into things.

/such a mystery

Months?  Since the middle of 2016 Trump was going on about a "rigged election".

Say it enough times...

Yeah, you are right. Actually I bet it goes back even longer with Trump.

Makes sense because any contest he has ever been involved with was mostly likely rigged. Definitely the beauty contests.


His whole life has been rigged.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
His argument is that he thought he was beating someone opposed to fascism?

This is what he is going with?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'd use a poll about flag *burning*, just for additional symbolic value.  And it would be pretty much all symbolic.  How much can it hurt for a non-politician to be beaten over the head with a poll?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He was, you f*cking fascists.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
claims he thought he was beating an anti-fascist

of course he's lying

trumpers always lie
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toast him
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He seems wildly undercharged. I hope that's just the beginning charge, and they're going to build on it.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kittypie070: claims he thought he was beating an anti-fascist

of course he's lying

trumpers always lie


However, ironically, in this case the lie is the truth.  Regardless of what he thought, by definition a cop upholding the law was an anti-fascist in this case.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, he beat him with... a higher number of respondents favoring his flag?
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the fark is wrong with this country that anti-fascism is supposedly a bad thing?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You were beating an anti-fascist, dumbass.    Too bad he wasn't a little quicker on the draw like his fellow anti-fascist cop that got whazzerfascist in the building.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doc Daneeka: What the fark is wrong with this country that anti-fascism is supposedly a bad thing?


How much time do you have?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's not wrong.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, murdering people is OK if they're antifa?
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if any of those rioters were drunk????
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'd have to be in a blind drunk...... cause that's the only way you'd get me to do that to anybody.......so then I could say I don't recall a thing!!!!!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doc Daneeka: What the fark is wrong with this country that anti-fascism is supposedly a bad thing?


The GOP had been inching towards fascism for a long time, before it took a giant leap in that direction around 2016.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a fascist beat a fascist?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: I'd use a poll about flag *burning*, just for additional symbolic value.  And it would be pretty much all symbolic.  How much can it hurt for a non-politician to be beaten over the head with a poll?


I wouldn't touch that with a ten foot poll.  And I'm meaner than a poll cat.  That's crazier than a poll-vaulting competition at the north poll.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA "I just, you're not allowed to carry guns in D.C. and I don't like being defenseless."

It must be rough going through life pants-wetting scared of the shadows. He's getting a wake-up call when he goes to prison.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: Doc Daneeka: What the fark is wrong with this country that anti-fascism is supposedly a bad thing?

The GOP had been inching towards fascism for a long time, before it took a giant leap in that direction around 2016 1980.


There ya go.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, 30 years ago, it was a legal excuse if he thought he was beating a gay man. I wonder how much the fascists draw some kind of twisted equivalence between antifa and homosexual panic. I know it sounds unlikely, but given their weird persecution fantasies, and the fight over LGBTQ rights during Obama's administration, it sounds like that fascist might draw that kind of license to violence. ...Ugh that felt awful to type out.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Everybody in there is a treasonous traitor. Death is the only remedy for what's in that building," Stager can be heard saying

Every accusation a confession, yet again.
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BuckTurgidson: "Everybody in there is a treasonous traitor. Death is the only remedy for what's in that building," Stager can be heard saying

Every accusation a confession, yet again.


Sounds like a direct threat against the life of an elected official.
Pretty sure they don't look kindly on that.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: So it's only murder instead of cop killing in this idiot's mind?

Flag poll, subby?


I have it on good authority that poles don't matter anymore.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'"Everybody in there is a treasonous traitor. Death is the only remedy for what's in that building," Stager can be heard saying in a second video, according to the criminal complaint. '

Okie dokie then.  Guess we can circle back to this assertion during your trial.  See if you feel whether new information has come to light since your arrest.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It just keeps on giving.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two Cops, Including a Trained Sniper, Arrested for Taking Part in Capitol Insurrection
".they allegedly took part in the Capitol riot-then boasted about it being legal on Facebook afterward. "

LOL LOL LOL LOL
 
Samsonite Swan [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Peter Francis Stager has been charged with obstructing a law enforcement officer for allegedly beating a Metropolitan Police officer...

Wait, so he's only being charged with obstructing a law enforcement officer ?!

Had he been BLM or Antifa, they woulda charged him with attempted murder of a public official.
 
reveal101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess these morons didn't have enough friends for a successful insurrection. Who could have guessed? Traitors, the lot of them.
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: FTA "I just, you're not allowed to carry guns in D.C. and I don't like being defenseless."

It must be rough going through life pants-wetting scared of the shadows. He's getting a wake-up call when he goes to prison.


You weren't allowed to carry things like flagpoles, sticks to hold up signs, that sort of shiat at other protests at the Capitol, either, but for some reason that wasn't enforced when it was a bunch of white conservatives...
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Bathsalt: [i.imgflip.com image 585x426]



If you object to being thrown into cyanide gas and murdered along with your whole family...
You just might be anti-fascist.
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Officer Barrelroll: That's so weird that the mob went wild after they thought Pence turned on them and the election was stolen. I mean, who could possibly have been repeating for months that the election had been stolen.

I just wish I could put my finger on it who may have put such an idea in their heads.

I bet if I could figure it out, it would really give me some incite insight into things.

/such a mystery


Well, it was a "SACRED LANDSLIDE VICTORY" according to Lying Traitor Trump!  He just needed to throw in "Ordained by God" and carry a bible and kiss the flag to seal the deal!  We need to count the number of times he said that the Election was "Stolen" since the November election!  I know he said it about Clinton when he was a sore winner, but he really amped it up to eleven as a sore loser!  We need the Senators to see all the Twitter and video evidence, the Court cases and verdicts, and then his actions in the period leading up to Insurrection Day before they vote to confirm impeachment!

/You were Fired in November!
//No $200k Pension, Secret Service Protection or $1 million/year Travel Budget for Traitors!
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Huh, 30 years ago, it was a legal excuse if he thought he was beating a gay man. I wonder how much the fascists draw some kind of twisted equivalence between antifa and homosexual panic. I know it sounds unlikely, but given their weird persecution fantasies, and the fight over LGBTQ rights during Obama's administration, it sounds like that fascist might draw that kind of license to violence. ...Ugh that felt awful to type out.


Its all "other". It doesn't matter if its an LGBTQ individual, an immigrant, Jew, or "communist" (basically anything else) to them. It's about having someone to hate and blame. And they really don't differentiate, since differentiation requires insight.
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd say the Welsh flag is the coolest. I mean it's got a frickin' dragon on it.

Hmm? Oh, I'm sorry. I thought we were taking a flag poll here.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black said in the YouTube video that "the spirit of God" wanted him to storm the Senate. He claimed he almost broke a window inside the Capitol building, but stopped because "this is our house, we don't act like that."

I need to call a personal defense attorney for the whiplash this paragraph gave me.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How it started:
"Let's burn this shiat down!"

How it's going:
"I pooped myself"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: That's so weird that the mob went wild after they thought Pence turned on them and the election was stolen. I mean, who could possibly have been repeating for months that the election had been stolen.

I just wish I could put my finger on it who may have put such an idea in their heads.

I bet if I could figure it out, it would really give me some incite insight into things.

/such a mystery


(._. )
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Farked around. Found out (that you can do more than poop from there).
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Murder is murder, doesn't really matter who you kill.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Rogue Surf: Officer Barrelroll: That's so weird that the mob went wild after they thought Pence turned on them and the election was stolen. I mean, who could possibly have been repeating for months that the election had been stolen.

I just wish I could put my finger on it who may have put such an idea in their heads.

I bet if I could figure it out, it would really give me some incite insight into things.

/such a mystery

Well, it was a "SACRED LANDSLIDE VICTORY" according to Lying Traitor Trump!  He just needed to throw in "Ordained by God" and carry a bible and kiss the flag to seal the deal!  We need to count the number of times he said that the Election was "Stolen" since the November election!  I know he said it about Clinton when he was a sore winner, but he really amped it up to eleven as a sore loser!  We need the Senators to see all the Twitter and video evidence, the Court cases and verdicts, and then his actions in the period leading up to Insurrection Day before they vote to confirm impeachment!

/You were Fired in November!
//No $200k Pension, Secret Service Protection or $1 million/year Travel Budget for Traitors!


Upside right, preferably
 
Summoner101
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: '"Everybody in there is a treasonous traitor. Death is the only remedy for what's in that building," Stager can be heard saying in a second video, according to the criminal complaint. '

Okie dokie then.  Guess we can circle back to this assertion during your trial.  See if you feel whether new information has come to light since your arrest.


What? The zip ties really tied the hostages together.

/that came out wrong
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Samsonite Swan: FTFA: Peter Francis Stager has been charged with obstructing a law enforcement officer for allegedly beating a Metropolitan Police officer...

Wait, so he's only being charged with obstructing a law enforcement officer ?!

Had he been BLM or Antifa, they woulda charged him with attempted murder of a public official.


Apparently, the only way to levy felony charges in DC is via a grand jury. "We're gonna need a bigger set of grand juries..." Even if they weren't slow-walking this so that the Traitor of Traitors will be powerless to do anything when they're charged, it's going to be a good while until the drip-drip of felony charges picks up steam.

Hopefully, since most of these insurrectionist traitors have been arrested pursuant to openly bragging about the crimes, it should not takes that long to get indictments handed down.

"Docket number I don't even know any more today, here's the videos and messaged proof that he did it, I'll be back in 10 minutes..."
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dracos31: BuckTurgidson: "Everybody in there is a treasonous traitor. Death is the only remedy for what's in that building," Stager can be heard saying

Every accusation a confession, yet again.

Sounds like a direct threat against the life of an elected official.
Pretty sure they don't look kindly on that.


Umm, a whole bunch of elected officials looked incredibly kindly on it yesterday.  They went on record as supporting being lynched as long as fascists did it to them.
 
Displayed 50 of 88 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.