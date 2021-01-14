 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   On Jan. 10, nearly 200 veterans descended upon D.C. -- to clean up after the shiatbag terrorists who trashed the place   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
8
    More: Spiffy, Washington, D.C., Major League Baseball, English-language films, social progress, Wizards' nightmarish start, Nationals Park, thorough sweep of the area, group of fellow veterans  
•       •       •

226 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2021 at 11:35 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a very time consuming process to clean up the mess left behind by idiots. It will take most of Biden's energy.
 
wantingout
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
edmo: It's a very time consuming process to clean up the mess left behind by idiots. It will take most of Biden's energy.

Do you fap to photos of Biden?
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wantingout: Do you fap to photos of Biden?


are you having a mental problem?
 
haknudsen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Kittypie070: wantingout: Do you fap to photos of Biden?

are you having a mental problem?


I think he may have logged into the wrong alt.  This one is usually over-the-top virus bs. There is another acct that has been saying this kind of Biden stuff.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It was pretty gut wrenching to see," said Smith, who retired less than a month ago after serving in the Navy for 13 years.

13 years? Navy? Retired? I had the wrong recruiter.
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
ANTIFA!
 
6nome
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wantingout: edmo: It's a very time consuming process to clean up the mess left behind by idiots. It will take most of Biden's energy.

Do you fap to photos of Biden?


Why does your username say "want in gout"? I don't get it.
 
nijika
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Kittypie070: wantingout: Do you fap to photos of Biden?

are you having a mental problem?


ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size

Age not specified in fap details.  Just sayin'z
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.