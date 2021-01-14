 Skip to content
(WDTN Dayton)   "I'm quitting my job to spend more time with my conspiracy theories and some prison guards "   (wdtn.com) divider line
    Christine Priola, U.S. Capitol  
dammit just give me a login
4 hours ago  
+1 Subby. Good headline
 
optikeye
4 hours ago  
Good Riddance
 
PaulRB
3 hours ago  
This person was a therapist?!?!?!
 
lowlandr
3 hours ago  
I plan on becoming a cigarette...procurer...in a secure federal...position.
 
vudukungfu
1 hour ago  
Bury them all.
Deep in prison.
6 feet deep,
I don't care.

You farked with my country.

You can all burn in Hell.

If you currently are a registered Republican, you should renounce your party, and stop payment on any contributions to the GOP or PACs out there. Burn your passports.
Then rethink your life.
The freedom you have.
Guaranteed by our constitution.
By we, the people.

And remember we spill blood for that.
Every day.

And we intend to keep it.

We will defend that constitution from all enemies.
Foreign and domestic.
 
BizarreMan
1 hour ago  
The Q is strong in this one.

fragMasterFlash
44 minutes ago  
Did she skip smoking bath salts and go straight to mainlining Fruit Loops?

/cookoo
 
mrparks
43 minutes ago  
You know what the children really want?

Their very own crusade.
 
Walker
43 minutes ago  

PaulRB: This person was a therapist?!?!?!


the rapist
 
Bondith
42 minutes ago  

PaulRB: This person was a therapist?!?!?!


I've yet to hear of a therapist who wasn't actively terrible at their job.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
40 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Did she skip smoking bath salts and go straight to mainlining Fruit Loops?

/cookoo



WhippingBoi
39 minutes ago  
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
38 minutes ago  
Life's hard.  It's harder if you're stupid.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
38 minutes ago  
She's a diddler.
 
New Rising Sun
37 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: The Q is strong in this one.

[fox8.com image 542x438]


UltimaCS
37 minutes ago  
He should see a therapist.
 
JTtheCajun
36 minutes ago  

PaulRB: This person was a therapist?!?!?!


Occupational therapist. OTs help with things like stroke victims learning to tie shoes again and the like. Not a therapist in the psychologist sense.
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
34 minutes ago  

PaulRB: This person was a therapist?!?!?!


Occupational Therapist.  They work with kids for fine motor and sensory processing and other issues related to accessing curriculum.  My daughter has one at school.
 
orneryredguy
34 minutes ago  
Preemptively refusing the vaccine, too.  Has somebody explained to her that this puts the children she cares about in more real danger than any imagined satanic pedophile cult?
 
The Bunyip
33 minutes ago  
Therapist, heal thyself.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
30 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you listen to nothing but right wing media bullshiate your whole life. Reinstate the Fairness Doctorine now
 
Resident Muslim
27 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: The Q is strong in this one.

[fox8.com image 542x438]


She will be "switching paths" to expose pedophilia?
Makes me wonder what path she was on before this.
 
culebra
27 minutes ago  
"I don't agree with my union dues"

These farking people just immolating their lives in the name of Donald Trump.
 
roc6783
27 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: The Q is strong in this one.

[fox8.com image 542x438]


Nutty as a fruitcake.
 
roc6783
26 minutes ago  

Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader: PaulRB: This person was a therapist?!?!?!

Occupational Therapist.  They work with kids for fine motor and sensory processing and other issues related to accessing curriculum.  My daughter has one at school.


I wouldn't be comfortable with someone that unhinged in ANY position to have contact with kids.
 
slantsix
25 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: The Q is strong in this one.

[fox8.com image 542x438]


Is that comic sans?
 
Raoul Eaton
19 minutes ago  

Bondith: PaulRB: This person was a therapist?!?!?!

I've yet to hear of a therapist who wasn't actively terrible at their job.


I've met quite a few who are very good at their jobs.  But it is entirely possible to be a therapist and be crazy as a loon.
 
Alaskan Yoda
18 minutes ago  

culebra: "I don't agree with my union dues"

These farking people just immolating their lives in the name of Donald Trump.


As a libby lib in a teacher's union, like maybe 3-5 bucks go to campaigning. And you can opt out of that fee.
It might be different in Ohio. I unfortunately live in a red state that's gutted teacher's unions.
 
EatsCrayons
17 minutes ago  

roc6783: Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader: PaulRB: This person was a therapist?!?!?!

Occupational Therapist.  They work with kids for fine motor and sensory processing and other issues related to accessing curriculum.  My daughter has one at school.

I wouldn't be comfortable with someone that unhinged in ANY position to have contact with kids.


Once she's convicted of a federal crime, will that not ensure that she'll never work with kids again?
 
Alaskan Yoda
16 minutes ago  
Also, glad she's left the field.
This woman was a therapist? What about those poor students that came to see her in crisis dealing with LGTBQ issues or any other issue conservatives hate. Yikes!
 
Alaskan Yoda
16 minutes ago  

EatsCrayons: roc6783: Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader: PaulRB: This person was a therapist?!?!?!

Occupational Therapist.  They work with kids for fine motor and sensory processing and other issues related to accessing curriculum.  My daughter has one at school.

I wouldn't be comfortable with someone that unhinged in ANY position to have contact with kids.

Once she's convicted of a federal crime, will that not ensure that she'll never work with kids again?


Yes!
 
EatsCrayons
16 minutes ago  
That letter she wrote is so very sad.
 
GrogSmash
14 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Did she skip smoking bath salts and go straight to mainlining Fruit Loops?

/cookoo


Not FruitLoops... 'Shrooms.

Expect organ failure in a week...
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
13 minutes ago  
This is why mental health is so important.
/I don't understand why so many Americans fall down the conspiracy theory rabbit hole and become loons.
 
themindiswatching
11 minutes ago  
You could say...she fired herself.

(•_•)

( •_•)>⌐■-■

(⌐■_■)

/OHHHHH YEAH
 
LrdPhoenix
8 minutes ago  
Yep, if you get a resignation letter like that, that's an immediate call to the FBI just for safety's sake.
 
Hedgehogue22
1 minute ago  
I despair a little when I see a screed like that, because how on earth do you overcome tens of millions of people who genuinely believe insane nonsense like that?
 
lefty248
1 minute ago  

BizarreMan: The Q is strong in this one.

[fox8.com image 542x438]


When I read that, wow just wow.
 
