 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Today)   Floyd Mayweather and Sugar Ray Leonard step into the ring together on Caturday   (today.com) divider line
345
    More: Caturday, Cat, Floyd Mayweather, Neutering, paralegal Melissa Fiore, Sugar Ray Leonard, nonprofit Neighborhood Cats, Castration, first time Jade Vazquez  
•       •       •

345 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 16 Jan 2021 at 8:00 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



345 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | » | Newest | Show all

 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Old cats are best cats.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

We probably have two months before the move.  With luck, we will have housing though the tribe (his and child's) by then.  Old pic of the garage.

</sigh>
Working on dismantling and storing our stuff, stress getting in the way, which is triggering more stress and delaying sorting and packing stuffs.
</end sigh>
 
paleryder69 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Wow dis be really early... hey its all good, welcome to Caturday everybuddy!!!!

I hope everyone is in a good place and all is well. for those wif sads, hugs to you, to you wif happiez yayyyy!!!

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

paleryder69: Wow dis be really early... hey its all good, welcome to Caturday everybuddy!!!!

I hope everyone is in a good place and all is well. for those wif sads, hugs to you, to you wif happiez yayyyy!!!

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 640x640]


With all that's been happening recently I figured everyone would appreciate an early Caturday. :)
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Timid Goddess: [Fark user image 850x566]
We probably have two months before the move.  With luck, we will have housing though the tribe (his and child's) by then.  Old pic of the garage.

</sigh>
Working on dismantling and storing our stuff, stress getting in the way, which is triggering more stress and delaying sorting and packing stuffs.
</end sigh>


having moved over 30 times in my life I understand. choose one thing to do, do it, and rest. then work on the next thing to do. don't get over loaded, but do small chores and before you know it you got a lot done.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sweet story this week....yay Floyd!!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 275x183]
Sweet story this week....yay Floyd!!


He reminds me somewhat of Tiny Kittens Grandpa Mason. :)
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Awwww what a sweet old boy. Glad to see his golden years will be spoiling him.
Happy Caturday all! Well all the decorations are down, looks so plain and boring now, well now guess I'll just sit here til spring.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

I got the 10 station insulin vial container finished. Now I have not finished the six station yet, I was working on the single and I'm having problems with it. But I will get it done promise :-)
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Good on her for adopting him. Purrfect companion to the other cat.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x637]
I got the 10 station insulin vial container finished. Now I have not finished the six station yet, I was working on the single and I'm having problems with it. But I will get it done promise :-)


That really looks awesome! Eli's Boy is super impressed. Did you get the email I sent? It was late last Caturday.

Too much to do..
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The further away from holiday vacation I get, the moar I wish I was still on it!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
@ FtP. If Drew still holds a weekly Farketplace, you should advertise those insulin holders.  And other custom 3D products.  I bet they'd sell.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 275x183]
Sweet story this week....yay Floyd!!


Yeah, that was a really nice story.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: lilyspad: [Fark user image 275x183]
Sweet story this week....yay Floyd!!

He reminds me somewhat of Tiny Kittens Grandpa Mason. :)


Have you seen Harvey the tri-pod?  He's so sweet.  :)
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: Timid Goddess: [Fark user image 850x566]
We probably have two months before the move.  With luck, we will have housing though the tribe (his and child's) by then.  Old pic of the garage.

</sigh>
Working on dismantling and storing our stuff, stress getting in the way, which is triggering more stress and delaying sorting and packing stuffs.
</end sigh>

having moved over 30 times in my life I understand. choose one thing to do, do it, and rest. then work on the next thing to do. don't get over loaded, but do small chores and before you know it you got a lot done.


Our helpers got most of the garage knocked out, either packed and off to storage, packed and ready to go or sorted and if we can, we'll get it thrown out.  I have (internal/mental) disabilities that overwhelm me easily, then I get trapped in an imploding stress cycle.  Add issues of "to pack or not to pack" caused by lacking firm timelines and it just gets worse (at least for me on a personal level).

Today, I think I finished packing up the good china, inherited from my grandmother through my mother.  If the kid keeps taking the thin mattress off the box spring, should we send the kid's box spring to the storage shed?  How much of the kitchen needs to be kept until the last minute?  How much can be shipped now?  I need to get the rest of the knicknacks wrapped, packed and stored.  I should store the cradle, what else?  I need the bed and CPAP, what else?  How long will the kid be going to this school?  What will I do for health care when we move?  So much uncertainty causing even more stress.

When I think of how many times my mom and I moved back, well, back before I actually remember, I feel like it should be easy, familiar.  We will get through this.  Willow and Ally will come with us, even if they end up official ESAs.  Worst case, the kid will be a year behind the peers.  I might struggle a bit longer while working on transitioning health care.  But we will make it.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Greetings, Caturday friends!

A lot has happened to me since Monday. I got transferred to another division of my company rather suddenly. I was kind of upset about it at first, but I'm also refinancing my condo right now, so I can't afford to have any employment disruptions. It took about a day for that reality to sink in, now I'm looking at the upside: learning new skills and hopefully making myself more marketable for the next job.

Dulce is recovering from his kitty cold. He still sneezes every now and then, but I figure he'll be 100% by Caturday.

I hope to check in periodically, but since I'm transitioning to the new position, I have a lot of meetings to hand-off my projects to old teammates and get new projects from the new team. Be well and give your fur kids lots of ear scritches for me!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x637]
I got the 10 station insulin vial container finished. Now I have not finished the six station yet, I was working on the single and I'm having problems with it. But I will get it done promise :-)

That really looks awesome! Eli's Boy is super impressed. Did you get the email I sent? It was late last Caturday.

Too much to do..


I think I did, but I don't check that one very often sorry about that. Did you get a reply?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Bathia_Mapes: lilyspad: [Fark user image 275x183]
Sweet story this week....yay Floyd!!

He reminds me somewhat of Tiny Kittens Grandpa Mason. :)

Have you seen Harvey the tri-pod?  He's so sweet.  :)


I have and he is. :)
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Greetings, Caturday friends!

A lot has happened to me since Monday. I got transferred to another division of my company rather suddenly. I was kind of upset about it at first, but I'm also refinancing my condo right now, so I can't afford to have any employment disruptions. It took about a day for that reality to sink in, now I'm looking at the upside: learning new skills and hopefully making myself more marketable for the next job.

Dulce is recovering from his kitty cold. He still sneezes every now and then, but I figure he'll be 100% by Caturday.

I hope to check in periodically, but since I'm transitioning to the new position, I have a lot of meetings to hand-off my projects to old teammates and get new projects from the new team. Be well and give your fur kids lots of ear scritches for me!


Good luck in your new position!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image image 850x637]
[Fark user image image 850x637]
I got the 10 station insulin vial container finished. Now I have not finished the six station yet, I was working on the single and I'm having problems with it. But I will get it done promise :-)


They turned out great, man diabetics get all the luck. 😉😃
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 403x403]


look out, he's on a roll!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

groppet: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image image 850x637]
[Fark user image image 850x637]
I got the 10 station insulin vial container finished. Now I have not finished the six station yet, I was working on the single and I'm having problems with it. But I will get it done promise :-)

They turned out great, man diabetics get all the luck. 😉😃


ouch, that was mean :-) Why what do you want me design and make for you?
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hello everyone!
Nick's blood test results came back... He's got hyperthyroidism. He's started his pills already with no trouble at all!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Greetings, Caturday friends!

A lot has happened to me since Monday. I got transferred to another division of my company rather suddenly. I was kind of upset about it at first, but I'm also refinancing my condo right now, so I can't afford to have any employment disruptions. It took about a day for that reality to sink in, now I'm looking at the upside: learning new skills and hopefully making myself more marketable for the next job.

Dulce is recovering from his kitty cold. He still sneezes every now and then, but I figure he'll be 100% by Caturday.

I hope to check in periodically, but since I'm transitioning to the new position, I have a lot of meetings to hand-off my projects to old teammates and get new projects from the new team. Be well and give your fur kids lots of ear scritches for me!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 425x239]

Hello everyone!
Nick's blood test results came back... He's got hyperthyroidism. He's started his pills already with no trouble at all!


Excellent!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 425x239]

Hello everyone!
Nick's blood test results came back... He's got hyperthyroidism. He's started his pills already with no trouble at all!


Good job, Nick!  Hope it all works out okay for him.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 345 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.