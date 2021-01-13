 Skip to content
(Daily Gazette (Schenectady))   Investigation begins after drugs left behind in turned-in rental car, ends when suspects return to reclaim what they'd forgotten   (dailygazette.com) divider line
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dissident Sheep
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they spread out each individual rolling paper for that picture?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OFFS.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Never under-estimate the mental capacity of criminals, because no matter how stupid you think they are, they are probably stupider.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A buddy of mine rented a car here in Richmond and found a giant bag of weed under the passenger seat.  he was freaked out that the owner was going to come looking for him to which i said "if only there was a giant bag of something to calm your nerves handy"
 
der Sittenstrolch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dissident Sheep: Did they spread out each individual rolling paper for that picture?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"a quantity of marijuana" LOL. there's gonna be some cops high as fark tonight!!!
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dissident Sheep: Did they spread out each individual rolling paper for that picture?


Yes they did. And I'm sure they're charging possession of paraphernalia for each one.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Never under-estimate the mental capacity of criminals, because no matter how stupid you think they are, they are probably stupider.


This is not true. You are judging from a self selecting sample. Stupid criminals get caught. That's why you know about them. Smart criminals mostly don't get caught. Mostly. So you don't hear about them.

Guess how I know this. Go ahead. Guess. Hint: I was never caught
 
Dissident Sheep
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wegro: Dissident Sheep: Did they spread out each individual rolling paper for that picture?

Yes they did. And I'm sure they're charging possession of paraphernalia for each one.


No doubt.

I'm no photographer myself, it just seems to me you'd put the most important stuff in the middle, not the rollies.
 
morg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I wonder how much he left vs. how much he had on him when he went back. I want to understand the risk vs. reward calculation.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Which is why every rental car is a scavenger hunt in waiting.
 
Insain2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I just know he's gotta be kicking himself now boyz!!!!!! But just in case he can't kick himself in a good way.......he can use my device!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Waffle Nazi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Did he rent it from the Southside?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dissident Sheep: wegro: Dissident Sheep: Did they spread out each individual rolling paper for that picture?

Yes they did. And I'm sure they're charging possession of paraphernalia for each one.

No doubt.

I'm no photographer myself, it just seems to me you'd put the most important stuff in the middle, not the rollies.


Seriously

Fark user imageView Full Size


Got the papers laying out like they're the main event. I would have made a nice border around the actual drugs with them and a Benjamin fan at each corner
 
