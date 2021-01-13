 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Prepare for the "Indoguration"   (npr.org) divider line
11
    More: Cool, President of the United States, Pet, Dog, President-elect Joe Biden, presidential dogs, Lyndon B. Johnson, Patrick Carroll, pawprints of Yuki  
•       •       •

211 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2021 at 4:20 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This needs to be televised!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In all the other stupid, heinous shiat about Trump, I had forgotten that.  He doesn't have pets.  First President since James Polk not to have a pet of some species.

Yet another reason not to like him.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

OldRod: This needs to be televised!


We have the puppy bowl, Colbert did the dog supreme court thing, can we start doing other dog versions of things?
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: In all the other stupid, heinous shiat about Trump, I had forgotten that.  He doesn't have pets.  First President since James Polk not to have a pet of some species.

Yet another reason not to like him.


Dogs know the smell of unnatural things. See "The Dunwich Horror."
 
guestguy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
German Shepherd is an excellent dog, used to have one as a kid...scary as hell to strangers though.
 
Heamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yet another reason not to like him.


Why is not owning a pet reason to dislike someone?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: In all the other stupid, heinous shiat about Trump, I had forgotten that.  He doesn't have pets. First President since James Polk not to have a pet of some species.

Yet another reason not to like him.


Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz not good enough for you?
 
guestguy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: In all the other stupid, heinous shiat about Trump, I had forgotten that.  He doesn't have pets.  First President since James Polk not to have a pet of some species.

Yet another reason not to like him.


Competition for attention...

"HEY!  I pooped outside, too...where's MY treat?!"
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Heamer: Benevolent Misanthrope: Yet another reason not to like him.

Why is not owning a pet reason to dislike someone?


How many puppies have you choked to death just to achieve an erection?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: He doesn't have pets.


Eric & Don Jr.

He hates them but he lets them stay in the house.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Can't wait to hear from OAN and Fox News about how the American taxpayer is paying $15 Billion dollars a year on dog food for Joe Biden's dogs.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.