Criminals continue to be obsessed with Chargers and Challengers
30
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've known this since at least Charlottesville!


/is news flash abuse still A Thing?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if it actually goes back to the commercials with the two slack-jawed inbreds: "That thing got a Hemi?"
 
kanesays [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size



1968 Mustang GT Fastback in Highland Green. Original owner repainted it Lime Gold before I bought it.

#MyBullitt
 
El_Dan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Anecdotally, every other Charger or Challenger I see on the street has a temp plate, leading me to conclude that the average lifespan of these things is approximately four months.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FYI, mopar is just a slang word for any Chrysler product.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Aren't they popular cop cars now? Or is that something else.
In that case they should have a few bait cars laying around.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

portnoyd: FYI, mopar is just a slang word for any Chrysler product.


Yep, I've seen a Fiat 500 reppin a Mopar decal
 
Heamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I suppose it's better than criminals being obsessed with charges and challenges.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They're cars designed for 40 year olds going through midlife crises. They of course appeal to anyone whose emotional and mental maturity level is that of a 17 year old male, which applies both to the target buyer and the thieves who stalk them.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm not surprised. I'm sure people will be stealing Supras for the same reason.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wow, I should probably put an alarm in my Grand Caravan.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Last year, I had a mini-midlife crisis and became slightly obsessed with the Dodge Challenger. Fortunately, I couldn't decide on what color I wanted and never bought one.

/ it definitely was not red
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

portnoyd: FYI, mopar is just a slang word for any Chrysler product.


I thought the term was subpar
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I guess criminals have small penises too.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

portnoyd: FYI, mopar is just a slang word for any Chrysler product.


I like yelling "nice k car!" to Jeep owners.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Anecdotally, every other Charger or Challenger I see on the street has a temp plate, leading me to conclude that the average lifespan of these things is approximately four months.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AirGee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

portnoyd: FYI, mopar is just a slang word for any Chrysler product.


"Mostly Old Parts and Rust"
 
dryknife
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Criminals in my Charger?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
tarheel07
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I wonder if it actually goes back to the commercials with the two slack-jawed inbreds: "That thing got a Hemi?"


CSB:  I've met comedian Jon Reep of "That thing got a Hemi?" fame a couple times when he performed in Charlotte.  Super nice guy.  Per his request, Dodge gave him a truck for doing those commercials.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good luck with the aftermarket alarm. LoL
 
kindms
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: They're cars designed for 40 year olds going through midlife crises. They of course appeal to anyone whose emotional and mental maturity level is that of a 17 year old male, which applies both to the target buyer and the thieves who stalk them.


or ya know a guy or gal at that stage in their life might have the disposable income to afford a car he or she always wanted but couldn't

I mean why should a 40 year old have a car they think is fun and they like driving. It should be ugly, practical and uncomfortable or Shaggy here will look down on ya


/doesn't own a muscle car
//doesn't care what you drive
///only that the car makes it to its destination
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I think they're being stolen for much the same reason that the Acura Integra Type-R was stolen.  The Chargers and Challengers targeted for theft are the high-performance models, stolen to be used for upgrade parts to inexpensive or used base-models.  Take a base Charger, Challenger, 300, or Magnum, strip its entire powertrain out, and the high-performance powertrain fits in with little fuss.

If the VIN on the body is legitimate, it's very likely no one will ever check the VIN on the motor, transmission, or baked-in to the ECM.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

portnoyd: FYI, mopar is just a slang word for any Chrysler product.


Not "just", it is also Chrysler's parts division.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kanesays: [Fark user image 608x404]


[Fark user image 850x646]


1968 Mustang GT Fastback in Highland Green. Original owner repainted it Lime Gold before I bought it.

#MyBullitt


My toy....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

meanmutton: portnoyd: FYI, mopar is just a slang word for any Chrysler product.

Not "just", it is also Chrysler's parts division.


They renamed that back to Direct Connection in homage to how it was named during the original muscle-car era.
 
boozehat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dryknife: Criminals in my Charger?

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x276]


my grandmother is in that movie.  she's looking out a window from her flat in North Beach as they were filming the chase scene.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
For years, I'd heard that  the #1 target was the lowly KIA Rio.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

iheartscotch: Last year, I had a mini-midlife crisis and became slightly obsessed with the Dodge Challenger. Fortunately, I couldn't decide on what color I wanted and never bought one.

/ it definitely was not red


I feel like if I was going to go mid-life crisis, I'd be more inclined to go for an actual classic rather than something made up to look like a classic. A nice project to keep me putzing around in the garage and away from wife and annoying kids.

Buying a new car just to drive around and 'feel cool' seems like it wouldn't change much in terms of day to day life. If a temporary testosterone boost what you're after, you're better off just renting from the Hertz prestige collection for a couple weekends a year and get a really badass car to make yourself feel big.
 
DragonIV [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That blog is atrocious.

Do the Challengers and Chargers not have electronic key engine disablers?  Heck, my cheapo 2009 G8 GT has that.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

