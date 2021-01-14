 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   That time they let Homer Simpson design a whole city (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grids have a sort of resiliency about them, they enable multiple paths should some portion of the grid have a reason to be avoided, even if the new route is less than ideal.  The way this is structured I'm reminded of post-apocalyptic science fiction where an intrepid group has to brave crossing multiple increasing zones of lawlessness and danger in order to get to a mysterious control center.

In time, there will be different tiers of economic and social ranking in the various neighborhoods along that mass-transit spine.  Eventually the wealthy and even the middle-class will want to have express-trains that bypass such that the trains themselves will stratify, such that most trains only stop at similar-level neighborhoods, and where the poorest neighborhoods are only served to wealthy or middle-class neighborhoods enough for low-wage workers to get from home to jobs.  Even then it wouldn't be surprising if trains for those workers don't go straight to those wealthier neighborhoods but instead have a transfer point that acts as a security point to keep the rabble off of the final trains to the employers.

This looks like something that will be very, very easily lost to the sands of time when it fails.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you do not build your city on rock and roll.
 
MBooda
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Thrills and chills on the Jamal Khashoggi Consulate Ride...you go in, you don't come out!
 
Truck Fump [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You don't like my design?

...now, where did I put my bone saw?....
 
Stibium
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Not exactly a ringing endorsement for Saudi Arabia's future in AI. Sometimes an obvious error is an obvious error, even when a robot came up with it.
 
Pert
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: This is what happens when you do not build your city on rock and roll.


Sausage rolls, Shirley?
We Built This City ...on Sausage Rolls (Official Music Video) - LadBaby
Youtube 8iEB8bfP7wE
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's no Moon......
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Brasilia was based on a similar philosophy.
 
SkoalReaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Gives a new meaning to "line in the sand"
 
orbister
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
According to a preview video issued by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the city of tomorrow is designed for walkers, with longer journeys handled by an underground Hyperloop train that will cover the 100-mile journey from one end of the city the other in just 20 minutes.

Elon Musk would be well advised not to visit any Saudi embassies for a paperwork check after MBS finds out.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TxRabbit: That's no Moon......


This is the moon.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TWX: Grids have a sort of resiliency about them, they enable multiple paths should some portion of the grid have a reason to be avoided, even if the new route is less than ideal.  The way this is structured I'm reminded of post-apocalyptic science fiction where an intrepid group has to brave crossing multiple increasing zones of lawlessness and danger in order to get to a mysterious control center.

In time, there will be different tiers of economic and social ranking in the various neighborhoods along that mass-transit spine.  Eventually the wealthy and even the middle-class will want to have express-trains that bypass such that the trains themselves will stratify, such that most trains only stop at similar-level neighborhoods, and where the poorest neighborhoods are only served to wealthy or middle-class neighborhoods enough for low-wage workers to get from home to jobs.  Even then it wouldn't be surprising if trains for those workers don't go straight to those wealthier neighborhoods but instead have a transfer point that acts as a security point to keep the rabble off of the final trains to the employers.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Approves.
 
MBooda
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Stibium: Not exactly a ringing endorsement for Saudi Arabia's future in AI. Sometimes an obvious error is an obvious error, even when a robot came up with it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Remember: People let Homer do those things.
 
