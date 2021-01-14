 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Now THIS is someone who deserves a medal   (thehill.com) divider line
54
    More: Hero, United States Senate, United States Congress, Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, United States House of Representatives, Charlie Crist Charles, bipartisan group of lawmakers, impeachment trial, United States Capitol  
•       •       •

2861 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2021 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



54 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
if this doesn't pass unanimously pack up the country cause were done.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn right he does.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Absolutely. And the Congressional Medal of Honor is more of an honor than the Presidential Medal of Freedom nowadays.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that was the one video that really sticks in my mind... One man against the mob. He performed above and beyond that day. Honor that man. Honor him.
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rename one of the bases with a confederate traitor name after him.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put a statue of him in the Rotunda replacing anyone having to do with anything from the South.

Ugh it pisses me off so much that we have to deal with the idiots who are effectively Confederates.

You know, had Lincoln not been assassinated...one wonders.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That vote better be unanimous, he probably stopped a bloodbath.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Black Guy of the Year: 2021"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goodman was a good man. Makes sense.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh bullshiat. he did his job. just as you would have. and you're no hero, you lazy fatass.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: if this doesn't pass unanimously pack up the country cause were done.


It won't pass unanimously. That being said, it should overwhelmingly pass.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shastacola: That vote better be unanimous, he probably stopped a bloodbath.


100%
If they had stumbled into a room and found Nancy Pelosi they would have beaten her to death on the spot.

They killed a white cop.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eugene Goodman > Leeeeerrroy Jenkinnnnns
 
DaStompa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Yeah, that was the one video that really sticks in my mind... One man against the mob. He performed above and beyond that day. Honor that man. Honor him.


He didn't even fight them, he could have launched that hillbilly down those stairs two or three times with his weight height and leverage advantage but all he did was lead them to an atrium to delay them.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't AOC saying that all police are racist and stop the Blue Lives Matter movement.

Everyone hates cops until they need one.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's not forget the officer that plugged that traitor in the throat.  He deserves every medal they've got.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A bit later on the truth comes out...

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
blondambition [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: shastacola: That vote better be unanimous, he probably stopped a bloodbath.

100%
If they had stumbled into a room and found Nancy Pelosi they would have beaten her to death on the spot.

They killed a white cop.


I shudder to think what they would have done to AOC or any of the Squad.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DaStompa: NewportBarGuy: Yeah, that was the one video that really sticks in my mind... One man against the mob. He performed above and beyond that day. Honor that man. Honor him.

He didn't even fight them, he could have launched that hillbilly down those stairs two or three times with his weight height and leverage advantage but all he did was lead them to an atrium to delay them.


Don't forget when he ALMOST lost their attention, and just taps the guy on the chest, once and for all proving that you CAN pull with taunt, in real life, without doing any DPS.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Wasn't AOC saying that all police are racist and stop the Blue Lives Matter movement.

Everyone hates cops until they need one.


"I choose to ignore any and all nuance because I'm counter culture and it doesn't fit my bulls*hit Fox News parroting narrative!"
 
SMB2811 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: "Black Guy of the Year: 2021"


I mean, ya, but damn man, you could have put it better.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blondambition: dothemath: shastacola: That vote better be unanimous, he probably stopped a bloodbath.

100%
If they had stumbled into a room and found Nancy Pelosi they would have beaten her to death on the spot.

They killed a white cop.

I shudder to think what they would have done to AOC or any of the Squad.


Remember the Abu Ghraib photos? Probably something like that.  To start.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blondambition: I shudder to think what they would have done to AOC or any of the Squad.


Dragged into the chamber and raped before being killed.
This guy literally saved all of their lives.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr Guy: DaStompa: NewportBarGuy: Yeah, that was the one video that really sticks in my mind... One man against the mob. He performed above and beyond that day. Honor that man. Honor him.

He didn't even fight them, he could have launched that hillbilly down those stairs two or three times with his weight height and leverage advantage but all he did was lead them to an atrium to delay them.

Don't forget when he ALMOST lost their attention, and just taps the guy on the chest, once and for all proving that you CAN pull with taunt, in real life, without doing any DPS.


It was like watching a cat chase a laser pointer.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From Twitter:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: oh bullshiat. he did his job. just as you would have. and you're no hero, you lazy fatass.


Enjoy the next four years, loser:)
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shastacola: That vote better be unanimous, he probably stopped a bloodbath.


I'm sure some yokel will say "But this will upset the 70 million Trump voters who think he won!"
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can the new Congress pass a resolution to take the medal away from that turd Limbaugh? Not that I'd give his to this guy- Limbaugh's needs melted down over his head like the dude from Indiana Jones. This guy needs his own.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SMB2811: dothemath: "Black Guy of the Year: 2021"

I mean, ya, but damn man, you could have put it better.


What?
Im just saying there wont be any better Black guys this year.

He is a real hero.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sirrerun: Mr Guy: DaStompa: NewportBarGuy: Yeah, that was the one video that really sticks in my mind... One man against the mob. He performed above and beyond that day. Honor that man. Honor him.

He didn't even fight them, he could have launched that hillbilly down those stairs two or three times with his weight height and leverage advantage but all he did was lead them to an atrium to delay them.

Don't forget when he ALMOST lost their attention, and just taps the guy on the chest, once and for all proving that you CAN pull with taunt, in real life, without doing any DPS.

It was like watching a cat chase a laser pointer.


The graphic on ABC showing the path he took looked EXACTLY like some of the raid pull maps from EverQuest strategy forums.

"Ok so what you're going to want to do is keep them from agro'ing through this door way here, so don't burn your taunt too early.  It should refresh right about the top of the stairs, and you're going to want to pull them up around the corner to the raid setting up in Legends Hallway."
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He more than earned the medal, with huge brass balls cluster.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: if this doesn't pass unanimously pack up the country cause were done.


Ok, so *this* is the line? Important safety tip. Thanks, Egon.
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rucker10: Random Anonymous Blackmail: Wasn't AOC saying that all police are racist and stop the Blue Lives Matter movement.

Everyone hates cops until they need one.

"I choose to ignore any and all nuance because I'm counter culture and it doesn't fit my bulls*hit Fox News parroting narrative!"


Stay out of the poltab. There the A in ACAB stands for all.  All means all. If you suggest otherwise you are a nazi bootlicker.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: oh bullshiat. he did his job. just as you would have. and you're no hero, you lazy fatass.


Taken out of context, a less-than-careful reader might think that your statement is not unlike that of someone homeless roaming San Francisco, shouting at people that aren't there
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: if this doesn't pass unanimously pack up the country cause were done.


"Why should we award a man who led a mob through the peephole's house? Sacred. Hallowed. Jesus. Urges. Esteemed."
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noah_Tall: Rucker10: Random Anonymous Blackmail: Wasn't AOC saying that all police are racist and stop the Blue Lives Matter movement.

Everyone hates cops until they need one.

"I choose to ignore any and all nuance because I'm counter culture and it doesn't fit my bulls*hit Fox News parroting narrative!"

Stay out of the poltab. There the A in ACAB stands for all.  All means all. If you suggest otherwise you are a nazi bootlicker.


And the B stands for "bastards" which refers to the concept that the police force is currently a bastardization of what our democracy stands for.  The police force doesn't currently serve the interests of justice and equality for everyone.
 
hchaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Wasn't AOC saying that all police are racist and stop the Blue Lives Matter movement.

Everyone hates cops until they need one.


Can you provide the source of this? I've never heard her say this, or anything that could be reasonably interpreted in this way. But I could be wrong.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: oh bullshiat. he did his job. just as you would have. and you're no hero, you lazy fatass.



For me, this one comment perfectly encapsulates Fark.com.

I love it.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr Guy: sirrerun: Mr Guy: DaStompa: NewportBarGuy: Yeah, that was the one video that really sticks in my mind... One man against the mob. He performed above and beyond that day. Honor that man. Honor him.

He didn't even fight them, he could have launched that hillbilly down those stairs two or three times with his weight height and leverage advantage but all he did was lead them to an atrium to delay them.

Don't forget when he ALMOST lost their attention, and just taps the guy on the chest, once and for all proving that you CAN pull with taunt, in real life, without doing any DPS.

It was like watching a cat chase a laser pointer.

The graphic on ABC showing the path he took looked EXACTLY like some of the raid pull maps from EverQuest strategy forums.

"Ok so what you're going to want to do is keep them from agro'ing through this door way here, so don't burn your taunt too early.  It should refresh right about the top of the stairs, and you're going to want to pull them up around the corner to the raid setting up in Legends Hallway."


Played a tank in a couple MMO's so I'm getting a kick.
 
hchaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SMB2811: dothemath: "Black Guy of the Year: 2021"

I mean, ya, but damn man, you could have put it better.


They have to separate it by race so us white people stand a chance
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They should give one to the office who shot and killed the terrorist, too. Apparently those two were the only ones could be bothered to do their farking jobs. Everyone else was all like, "Right this way sir, and MAGA."
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: Rucker10: Random Anonymous Blackmail: Wasn't AOC saying that all police are racist and stop the Blue Lives Matter movement.

Everyone hates cops until they need one.

"I choose to ignore any and all nuance because I'm counter culture and it doesn't fit my bulls*hit Fox News parroting narrative!"

Stay out of the poltab. There the A in ACAB stands for all.  All means all. If you suggest otherwise you are a nazi bootlicker.


If you don't know that Drew often posts articles on both the poltab and the main tab, like this one, you are a dumbass.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: Rucker10: Random Anonymous Blackmail: Wasn't AOC saying that all police are racist and stop the Blue Lives Matter movement.

Everyone hates cops until they need one.

"I choose to ignore any and all nuance because I'm counter culture and it doesn't fit my bulls*hit Fox News parroting narrative!"

Stay out of the poltab. There the A in ACAB stands for all.  All means all. If you suggest otherwise you are a nazi bootlicker.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DaStompa: NewportBarGuy: Yeah, that was the one video that really sticks in my mind... One man against the mob. He performed above and beyond that day. Honor that man. Honor him.

He didn't even fight them, he could have launched that hillbilly down those stairs two or three times with his weight height and leverage advantage but all he did was lead them to an atrium to delay them.


I see why he didn't...

but sure wish he did!!
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
An award that is truly merited for service.

Anyone who claims that All Cops Are Bad is wrong
 
DaStompa
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mr Guy: DaStompa: NewportBarGuy: Yeah, that was the one video that really sticks in my mind... One man against the mob. He performed above and beyond that day. Honor that man. Honor him.

He didn't even fight them, he could have launched that hillbilly down those stairs two or three times with his weight height and leverage advantage but all he did was lead them to an atrium to delay them.

Don't forget when he ALMOST lost their attention, and just taps the guy on the chest, once and for all proving that you CAN pull with taunt, in real life, without doing any DPS.


I had to watch it again to see that, yeah, he deserves a medal.
Its amazing that this guys quick thinking seems to be the only reason that these people didn't flood the chamber  before everyone was evacuated and we'd be in an entirely different world right now.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Want to really piss off the MAGA crowd? Put him and his wife on the cover of Vanity Fair!
.
.
.
/ Poor Ivanka
// No cover, ever!
/// And has to suck Donny's choad
 
SLOBODAN
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wait a minute, this is fark. I was told repeatedly that ACAB no excuses.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DaStompa: Mr Guy: DaStompa: NewportBarGuy: Yeah, that was the one video that really sticks in my mind... One man against the mob. He performed above and beyond that day. Honor that man. Honor him.

He didn't even fight them, he could have launched that hillbilly down those stairs two or three times with his weight height and leverage advantage but all he did was lead them to an atrium to delay them.

Don't forget when he ALMOST lost their attention, and just taps the guy on the chest, once and for all proving that you CAN pull with taunt, in real life, without doing any DPS.

I had to watch it again to see that, yeah, he deserves a medal.
Its amazing that this guys quick thinking seems to be the only reason that these people didn't flood the chamber  before everyone was evacuated and we'd be in an entirely different world right now.


When it's all said and done, this guy may have saved hundreds of lives.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SLOBODAN: Wait a minute, this is fark. I was told repeatedly that ACAB no excuses.


This is fark, which means your snark is late and already covered in the thread.  Try to keep up, snowflake.
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.