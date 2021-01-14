 Skip to content
(Fox 35 Orlando)   Orlando server saves boy from abusive home by passing him a note, police say   (fox35orlando.com) divider line
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why are the parents in stories like this always fat farks?
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Why are the parents in stories like this always fat farks?


And why are they always crying in booking photos?

/because they're cowards, that's why.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With the past 10 days, we need more stories like this. That waitress did good
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not all angels have wings.
Thank you, you may have saved this boy's life.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 So many shiatty people in this world.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watched a whole documentary on those wacko parents in TX/CA that had the 12 kids or whatever, and the little girl snuck out the window with a cell phone that called 911...

after seeing that story I lost all hope for humanity and then I see this story about the alert and caring waitress.

I hope the kids recover. I won't list what I think about the parents. But it involves fingernails and matches.
 
ShowStop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Fark server beats the hamsters if they don't keep the wheels spinning.

/reported
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They probably weren't gonna tip her anyway.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Meanwhile, Fark servers.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See Fark, if you had a good server maybe it'd do something like this instead of crashing all the time.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: [Fark user image 259x194]
Meanwhile, Fark servers.


Damn you
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he gets a pink jumpsuit in prison.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Orlando Server

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once the evidence is proven to be true just take the parents out and shoot them.
Do not pass go, do not try and "rehabilitate", do not jail - just double tap to the back of the head.

No sympathy for child abusers/molesters.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a religious person but all I ca say is: Special Hell. There's a Special Hell for those monsters.
 
Heamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He said ratchet straps were tied around his ankles and neck, and he was hung upside down from a door.  He said he was hit with a wooden broom, and handcuffed and tied to a large moving dolly.  He also said he didn't get to eat on a regular basis as punishment."
Police say the boy was also forced to do planks for 30 minutes at a time. If he failed, he would be beaten.

Sounds like we've already got a fitting punishment for the parents.
 
Oztemprom [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad the kid got help.

Now, that said, damn, this Mrs. Potato sounds like good shiat...
https://mrspotato.hrpos.heartland.us/​m​enu
 
dericwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freddyV: With the past 10 days, we need more stories like this. That waitress did good


Well, outcomes like this. I don't want to see more people abused just so we have such outcomes.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God bless her.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heamer: "He said ratchet straps were tied around his ankles and neck, and he was hung upside down from a door.  He said he was hit with a wooden broom, and handcuffed and tied to a large moving dolly.  He also said he didn't get to eat on a regular basis as punishment."
Police say the boy was also forced to do planks for 30 minutes at a time. If he failed, he would be beaten.

Sounds like we've already got a fitting punishment for the parents.


Did you see the mugshots? I can't think of a door- short of an actual portcullis- that would stand up to the task.

Unless you meant the starving part. Then we just need an oubliette.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I work in a job where I am a mandated reporter. I've always thought we should all be mandated reporters and this gal sets the bar.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After several attempts, Carvalho says that he signaled yes.

She was determined and her instincts were right on the money. Good for her on a number of levels.

If that woman tells you to buy a lottery ticket, you damn sure better buy a lottery ticket. She knows her shiat.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kudos to her.

I'm with tigerose on this, everyone should be a mandated reporter when we know abuse is happening.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These pukes are so confident in their sick sense of righteousness, gained by intimidating small children, that they just bring that abuse out in public and assume the adults of the world will be too scared to stand up to them as well.  Wrong.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Not a religious person but all I ca say is: Special Hell. There's a Special Hell for those monsters.


They can say hello to my father while they are there. I'm still in therapy and doing very well, thank you.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Now, lets say that the waitress kept quiet and the family here continues with the abuse...Later on down the road we all know "dad" here is going to die with diabetes or heart issues, I mean just look at him...anyway, lets say the boy who is now an adult is waiting by the bedside before his dad dies...

would it be ok for him to pull the plug or light the bed on fire?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
promotion for the server
therapy and loving home for the kids
for the parents - thrice daily beatings, sleep deprivation and 700 calories a day ration of rotten cheese, every day until they beg for death at which point the kids get to come in and tell them "no. you get to go on like this forever."
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MellowMauiMan: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Not a religious person but all I ca say is: Special Hell. There's a Special Hell for those monsters.

They can say hello to my father while they are there. I'm still in therapy and doing very well, thank you.


No snark: Good. Don't know you, don't know your father but you survived and maybe even thrived.

The best revenge is to live well.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That'll do, Florida lady. That'll do.

I hope that poor kid and his sibling have someplace safe to go.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: Kudos to her.

I'm with tigerose on this, everyone should be a mandated reporter when we know abuse is happening.


You don't need to be a 'mandated reporter'. There is absolutely nothing stopping anyone from reporting abuse, and everyone should when they suspect it's happening.

I am curious though, do 'mandated reporters' get some sort of training, perhaps to help recognize certain signs?
 
Smidge204
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
> The couple's 4-year-old child was also removed from the home.


Y'know, any other day of my life I'd say it would be impossible for me to seriously entertain the idea of forced sterilization for criminals...

=Smidge=
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Heamer: "He said ratchet straps were tied around his ankles and neck, and he was hung upside down from a door.  He said he was hit with a wooden broom, and handcuffed and tied to a large moving dolly.  He also said he didn't get to eat on a regular basis as punishment."
Police say the boy was also forced to do planks for 30 minutes at a time. If he failed, he would be beaten.

Sounds like we've already got a fitting punishment for the parents.

Did you see the mugshots? I can't think of a door- short of an actual portcullis- that would stand up to the task.

Unless you meant the starving part. Then we just need an oubliette.


I'm thinking this part. With as fat as they were, there's no way they'd hold a plank for a min much less 30.
 
Heamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: I am curious though, do 'mandated reporters' get some sort of training, perhaps to help recognize certain signs?


As someone who has spent the last thirteen years working in a private school in California, the answer is a resounding hell yes.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: I am curious though, do 'mandated reporters' get some sort of training, perhaps to help recognize certain signs?


My wife used to work pediatrics at a dentist office. The answer is yes and also if they see something and don't report it? Trouble with a capital T.
 
Watubi
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

tigerose: I work in a job where I am a mandated reporter. I've always thought we should all be mandated reporters and this gal sets the bar.


I have three boys and they're always roughhousing and always have scrapes and bruises all over.  The medical professionals we go to know what to look for and ask what mischief they got into this time. If everyone was a mandated reporter coontrained), I'd have the cops called on me daily.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Watubi: I'd have the cops called on me daily.


Once had a busy body old lady as a neighbor. If my kid fall off their bike in the street, she would call CPS faster then commissioner Gordon picks up the bat-phone.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Heamer: "He said ratchet straps were tied around his ankles and neck, and he was hung upside down from a door.  He said he was hit with a wooden broom, and handcuffed and tied to a large moving dolly.  He also said he didn't get to eat on a regular basis as punishment."
Police say the boy was also forced to do planks for 30 minutes at a time. If he failed, he would be beaten.

Sounds like we've already got a fitting punishment for the parents.

Did you see the mugshots? I can't think of a door- short of an actual portcullis- that would stand up to the task.

Unless you meant the starving part. Then we just need an oubliette.

I'm thinking this part. With as fat as they were, there's no way they'd hold a plank for a min much less 30.


Oh, and then their hearts give out and we don't have to pay for their housing/medical/whatnot in prison, much less the dose of lethal injection they deserve. I like the way you think.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BigChad: Once the evidence is proven to be true just take the parents out and shoot them.
Do not pass go, do not try and "rehabilitate", do not jail - just double tap to the back of the head.

No sympathy for child abusers/molesters.


No, no, put them in gen pop. They'll get some prison justice real quick.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In a previous life i worked a case where mom and dad were pimping their daughters out for drugs.  The girls thought it was normal and were devastated when CPS took them.

/there's a million reasons it's a previous life
//hug your kids folks
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: That'll do, Florida lady. That'll do.

I hope that poor kid and his sibling have someplace safe to go.


Is Florida Lady the anti-Florida Man? Like, instead of crazy, stupid and selfish, she's cool, smart, and compassionate?
 
ThereBeNoShelterHere [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Where is the Hero tag, putting down an insurrection somewhere?
 
Sharksfan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Watubi: tigerose: I work in a job where I am a mandated reporter. I've always thought we should all be mandated reporters and this gal sets the bar.

I have three boys and they're always roughhousing and always have scrapes and bruises all over.  The medical professionals we go to know what to look for and ask what mischief they got into this time. If everyone was a mandated reporter coontrained), I'd have the cops called on me daily.


There was a point in time with child #1 when she was 18 months where she went into a metal door, a coffee table, and the tile in the space of two days.  Bruise on her forehead, side of her head, and on her arm.  We were in a hotel in Charleston SC and instead of going out the last 2 days we just stayed in the room.  The kid looked like an abuse victim.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Watubi: tigerose: I work in a job where I am a mandated reporter. I've always thought we should all be mandated reporters and this gal sets the bar.

I have three boys and they're always roughhousing and always have scrapes and bruises all over.  The medical professionals we go to know what to look for and ask what mischief they got into this time. If everyone was a mandated reporter coontrained), I'd have the cops called on me daily.


Yeah, I can see where this could be an issue. Where I live, kids are into all sorts of things that cause bruises and worse (rodeo, skiing, mountain biking, motorcycle racing, etc.). I wouldn't be able tell injuries from accidents from those of abuse. I suppose that stuff is discussed in training.

steklo and Heamer, Thanks for the info.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Watubi: tigerose: I work in a job where I am a mandated reporter. I've always thought we should all be mandated reporters and this gal sets the bar.

I have three boys and they're always roughhousing and always have scrapes and bruises all over.  The medical professionals we go to know what to look for and ask what mischief they got into this time. If everyone was a mandated reporter coontrained), I'd have the cops called on me daily.


Probably not, it goes beyond seeing a single scrape or bruise.  Look at the article in this story and you can see some of the odd signs that promoted reporting.

1. Every other member of the family eating except the child who will be "eating later at home"
2. Multiple different wounds (bruising on arms, eye, scratch of forehead)
3. The child was very quiet and withdrawn (on the 911 call)
4. The child indicated they needed help

It is the totality of circumstances that raises suspicion of abuse.  Kids are going to be kids and pick up the odd scrape, but this was different.
 
spanarkelspinner
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Bet if it were a chain place like Applebees management would have fired the server for getting involved.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: In a previous life i worked a case where mom and dad were pimping their daughters out for drugs.  The girls thought it was normal and were devastated when CPS took them.

/there's a million reasons it's a previous life
//hug your kids folks


The horror stories in the child welfare system are numerous unfortunately.  The things that some evil people do to babies and children are baffling and disturbing.  You need to have a very strong support system to try and help people in the process as it will eat you alive if you just try tough it out and compartmentalize things. I still occasionally get drawn into things and it isn't something to look forward to.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I know this is Florida and all, but dammit, the waitress deserves a Hero tag.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Oztemprom: Glad the kid got help.

Now, that said, damn, this Mrs. Potato sounds like good shiat...
https://mrspotato.hrpos.heartland.us/m​enu


You had me at cod fritters.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Watubi: tigerose: I work in a job where I am a mandated reporter. I've always thought we should all be mandated reporters and this gal sets the bar.

I have three boys and they're always roughhousing and always have scrapes and bruises all over.  The medical professionals we go to know what to look for and ask what mischief they got into this time. If everyone was a mandated reporter coontrained), I'd have the cops called on me daily.


Dollars to donuts your medical provider is a mandated reporter. Part of that responsibility is the intuition or experience to know when not to report something.

Two of my kiddos are monkeys and are constantly bruised too, my wife is a natural klutz and bruises frequently as well (she's on daily aspirin for a different medical issue).

Our pediatrician knows us, they know the kids.  They don't call the cops or cps every time we walk in the door.

Based on appearance alone I should be sitting in a prison cell. Id never hurt my wife or kiddos though - granted they do it well enough themselves
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

spanarkelspinner: Bet if it were a chain place like Applebees management would have fired the server for getting involved.


uhm worse. They demote you to dishwasher.


Had a friend that worked at one and he said something nasty to a customer and management was called and the manager apologizes to the customers, takes my friend into the kitchen...

"two choices, either you quit or you become our new dishwasher"
 
