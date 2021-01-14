 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Flint water manslaughter   (cnbc.com) divider line
21
    More: Followup, Genesee County, Michigan, Drinking water, Misdemeanor, Criminal law, Flint water crisis, Flint, Michigan, former Gov. Rick Snyder, Legionella  
•       •       •

986 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2021 at 6:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About farking time.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does it go?
Don't something something to malice
That can be something something incompetence.
 
Trik
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There are a lot of people who got rich doing feasibility studies, more than once.
With no solution for years.
Every one of those people from the governor down should be charged with depraved indifference homicide.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's only going to divide Michigan further.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Let this case go forward. It will serve as an excellent precedent for a future case.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
List of 9 people charged.

Jarrod Agen, former director of communications and Snyder's former chief of staff: One count of perjury, a 15-year felony.

Gerald Ambrose, former City of Flint Emergency Manager: Four counts of misconduct in office, each a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine.

Richard Baird, former Transformation Manager and Senior Adviser to Snyder: One count of perjury, a 15-year felony; one count of official misconduct in office, a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine; one count of obstruction of justice, a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine; one count of extortion, a 20-year felony and/or $10,000 fine.

Howard Croft, former director of the City of Flint Department of Public Works: Two counts of willful neglect of duty, each a one-year misdemeanor and/or $1,000 fine.

Darnell Earley, former City of Flint Emergency Manager: Three counts of misconduct in office, each a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine.

Nicolas Lyon, former director, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services: Nine counts of involuntary manslaughter, each a 15-year felony and/or $7,500 fine; one count of willful neglect of duty, a one-year misdemeanor and/or $1,000 fine.

Nancy Peeler, current Early Childhood Health Section Manager, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services: Two counts of misconduct in office, each a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine; One count of willful neglect of duty, a one-year misdemeanor and/or $1,000 fine.

Rick Snyder, former governor: Two counts of willful neglect of duty - each a one-year misdemeanor and/or $1,000 fine.

Eden Wells, former Chief Medical Executive, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services: Nine counts of involuntary manslaughter, each a 15-year felony and/or $7,500 fine; two counts of misconduct in office, each a five-year felony and/or $10,000 fine; one count of willful neglect of duty, a one-year misdemeanor and/or $1,000 fine.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Funny how Republicans can make Soviet style mistakes. The one side, you do things to improve economic efficiency, but you don't do the other half to make up for the negative. Like pulling water off the Aral sea to fertilize crops, but not diverting that other river to fill it up.
 
WeatherNerd
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
As a former resident of the Flint metro area (lived in the Detroit metro when this crap went down), this has been a long time coming.
 
wxboy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There's nothing funny about man's laughter.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: How does it go?
Don't something something to malice
That can be something something incompetence.


The charges are for involuntary manslaughter.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The worst thing isn't that they changed to shiatty water to make a buck (though that's pretty farked up), but that it took soooo long to do anything about it.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
T-Posing, Owling, Dabbing, politicians p%%# grabbing, Area 51, hang out and Naruto Run, AIDS crisis back again, Climate change, fracking ban, Greta Thunberg on a boat, Boris Johnson, Totes McGote, Fake News, Trump Slanders, MAGA Hats, Bernie Sanders, Corona Virus Mania, Cambridge Analytica, Brexit Vote, Twitter Feed, Victims of the corporate greed, border walls, closing malls, I can't take this shiat at all!

Donald Trump impeached again, COVID deaths, Parler ban, Flint water, manslaughter, Trump wants to fark his daughter, fake news, rigged election, Capitol insurrection, Hope Hicks, calls it quits, pallets of Antifa bricks, social distance, wear a mask, let's take out the traitor trash!

/We didn't start the fire, it was always burning since the worlds been turning
 
shinji3i
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

thorpe: List of 9 people charged.


Rick Snyder, former governor: Two counts of willful neglect of duty - each a one-year misdemeanor and/or $1,000 fine.



Of course.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Are they sure it wasn't just n Genesee beer?
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
KING 810: Wade In The Water (Official Audio)
Youtube O2Poc7aj1gQ
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Those fines are a joke compared to the devastation caused. Especially since they most likely took kickbacks from the companies they were supposed to be regulating
 
wilshire [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ain't nothing gonna happen, hung juries etc.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HeadLever
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ragin' Asian: Those fines are a joke compared to the devastation caused. Especially since they most likely took kickbacks from the companies they were supposed to be regulating


?

What do you mean by that?  The water system was a city-owned, right?

How do you give kickbacks to yourself?
 
ClicheRinpoche
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gordon Bennett: Fara Clark: How does it go?
Don't something something to malice
That can be something something incompetence.

The charges are for involuntary manslaughter.


Also it's a really stupid saying.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.