 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Trevor bedford, expert in evolution of immunity and viruses, gives a 19-tweet thread (w/citations). His point: Covid went 10 months of normal mutation rates, then convergent evolution began to flourish in Sept. Spike protein variants also converge   (twitter.com) divider line
23
    More: Interesting, shot  
•       •       •

501 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 14 Jan 2021 at 2:21 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
TL;DR: We're f*cked?
 
MBFGeek
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Someone want to unpack this for me?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's not what convergent evolution means.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
19-tweet thread?

Get a farking blog already.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/13​4​9774326535385088.html
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I don't get my science from twitter. What is wrong with people?
 
PvtStash [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
TL;DR:
"Again, this hypothesis is highly speculative at this point"

but basiaclly they guess that we may see a mutation rate increase.

"chronic infections" have a relationship to higher mutation rates, thus as more people carry it for long or repeated duration, more mutations "of concern"  may occour.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wow Fark really hates twitter.
 
baorao
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I don't get my science from twitter. What is wrong with people?


Have you met people? They're the worst.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wasn't that when the started handing out monoclonals to VIPs as if they were candy?  Remember Trump pulling off his mask?
 
feralbaby
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I submitted this with a better headline.
/not really
 
Kumana Wanalaia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
covid genomic suk?

Indeed, they stink on ice.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If you let a virus infect millions of people you're going to end up with something worse
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: If you let a virus infect millions of people you're going to end up with something worse


Or better.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: That's not what convergent evolution means.


It does mean that. An example would be dolphins evolving to be similar to sharks because they emerged under similar circumstances.

Three similar extra-contagious Covid-19 strains evolved in geographically separate places under similar circumstances.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The gist: mutations may be from people with chronic (aka long term) infections.

Doesn't really say or imply much beyond that.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: That's not what convergent evolution means.


Yeah, that was my first thought too. I graduated H.S. biology with a 93%. Mind you, I didn't continue in that field, and it was 30 years ago, but it's a head scratcher for sure.
 
exPFCWintergreen
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MBFGeek: Someone want to unpack this for me?


His hypothesis is that people with chronic infections of COVID-19 are acting as evolutionary incubators for the virus to get better at what it does, resulting in the emergence of the variants we are picking up. Because of that, we can expect more new COVID curveballs to come.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

My Second Fark Account: Wow Fark really hates twitter.


I hate decatweets. If it can't fit in one tweet it shouldn't

(1/2)
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
be on twitter.

(2/2)
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.