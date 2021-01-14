 Skip to content
 
(Daily Star) Teacher sends the very wrong online learning assignment to students, accidentally sends them 'incest and sex' video
35
    More: Facepalm, Teacher, Education, School, teacher's online lesson, young children, Kath Roe, Ings Primary School, Poetry  
posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2021 at 2:20 PM



moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well... did they learn anything?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Flashfyr3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moos: Well... did they learn anything?


They didn't, but their step-sibling sure did.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if it was a school in the deep south?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best homework ever!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: What if it was a school in the deep south?


api.time.comView Full Size
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Man, I felt bad when I accidentally texted a parent "Robotics tomorrow" at 10 pm...the email I had read was posted at 8:22 pm and I thought it was 8:22 pm right then and there.

Luckily the parent was understanding.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
YTP Michael Rosen The Disastrous Car Trip Reupload
Youtube VcUGCI--T78

Was it this one?
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This one?

Michael Rosen YTP - Hot Car Trip
Youtube wqANHvcyO-o
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
YTP - Michael Rosen's Horrible Car Trip
Youtube jYQP80r78XQ
NOPE IT IS THIS ONE.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
WTF is with all the step sibling porn? Are there so many real life Brady Bunch situations that it's become a thing that people actually fantasize about?

Also why is Rhode Island all farked up about their mom?
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, it will be an a educational experience.

Lol I can see an Academically narrated nature documentary on historical trends in  fetishes.

<in David Attenborough voice> "Here, we see the "cougar" or "milf" in her natural habitat of a local watering hole. She's eyeing her daughters' potential mate, at the social gathering...."
 
oopsboom
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

H31N0US: WTF is with all the step sibling porn? Are there so many real life Brady Bunch situations that it's become a thing that people actually fantasize about?

Also why is Rhode Island all farked up about their mom?


you want a real answer?  its going to make you sad.

b/c "step sibling" porn all looks like the girl is about 14.
its what pedo creepers use as a keyword on legit porn sites that don't have "teen" or "young" as categories.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Or as it'd be called on PornHub,
Student does not homework
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Officer Barrelroll: What if it was a school in the deep south?

[api.time.com image 800x592]


What does "Cartoon" mean?  Are they talking about Anime, or Bugs Bunny in a dress?
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

H31N0US: WTF is with all the step sibling porn? Are there so many real life Brady Bunch situations that it's become a thing that people actually fantasize about?

Also why is Rhode Island all farked up about their mom?


I think it's just a semi-plausible scenario that places two people in the same house where there's a bed.

In this way it's a variation on Pizza Dude or Cable Fixing Guy.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

H31N0US: WTF is with all the step sibling porn?


I've been saying this for a while now. Most people say  "stek, its made up porn" "its not real"

but still it does not sit right with me that all these "step" moms and dads, sons and daughters are screwing around like their spouses won't eventually find out, like morals is right out the window and there's no consequences when cheating.

sorry I put way too much thought into the "after-effects" of a porn story.

For example, does the pizza guy collect the money or does it come out of his pocket when he gets back to the restaurant.

"see boss, I went over to deliver the pizza but she wanted my pepperoni instead and,...."
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

oopsboom: H31N0US: WTF is with all the step sibling porn? Are there so many real life Brady Bunch situations that it's become a thing that people actually fantasize about?

Also why is Rhode Island all farked up about their mom?

you want a real answer?  its going to make you sad.

b/c "step sibling" porn all looks like the girl is about 14.
its what pedo creepers use as a keyword on legit porn sites that don't have "teen" or "young" as categories.


I guess that's true too.  Step sibling porn never occurs between people who are in their 30s.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I detect a sloppy ctrl-C / ctrl-V after spending breaktime at pronhub.
 
Teambaylagoon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oopsy
 
vsavatar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And he's still employed? He'd have been hanged here.
 
drayno76
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

steklo: I put way too much thought into the "after-effects" of a porn story.


This is what happens when FARK is your personal erotica site.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Officer Barrelroll: What if it was a school in the deep south?

[api.time.com image 800x592]


It's comforting to know that Murica still loves lesbians.
 
Salmon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

H31N0US: WTF is with all the step sibling porn?


The conjoined stuff freaks me out the most.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

drayno76: This is what happens when FARK is your personal erotica site.


I used to deliver pizza as a teen before I even knew what porn was and once, only once was I asked to take out my pepperoni. But that's a separate story for another time.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Salmon: H31N0US: WTF is with all the step sibling porn?

The conjoined stuff freaks me out the most.


Prude.
 
BeotchPudding [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Salmon: The conjoined stuff freaks me out the most.


Oh come on....you know that the vast majority of Farkers would check out a video like that.
 
MagicBoris [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: NewportBarGuy: Officer Barrelroll: What if it was a school in the deep south?

[api.time.com image 800x592]

What does "Cartoon" mean?  Are they talking about Anime, or Bugs Bunny in a dress?


Take a seat, we have much to discuss...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: Salmon: H31N0US: WTF is with all the step sibling porn?

The conjoined stuff freaks me out the most.

Prude.


ugh, I know; I need to pull myself (and Stephan) out of our metaphysical closet.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
steklo:

He fixed the plumbing?
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
vsavatar:

It was a parody poem, no images
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: H31N0US: WTF is with all the step sibling porn?

I've been saying this for a while now. Most people say  "stek, its made up porn" "its not real"

but still it does not sit right with me that all these "step" moms and dads, sons and daughters are screwing around like their spouses won't eventually find out, like morals is right out the window and there's no consequences when cheating.

sorry I put way too much thought into the "after-effects" of a porn story.

For example, does the pizza guy collect the money or does it come out of his pocket when he gets back to the restaurant.

"see boss, I went over to deliver the pizza but she wanted my pepperoni instead and,...."


you must be fun at orgies

/kidding, but for porn, think more with the little head than the big one.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm beginning to think that there's a viable business model in setting up self-wiping virtual machines for people if they insist on browsing NSFW sites on the same equipment they are going to use for public presentations/emails/etc.

Just found out from my now grade 7 kid that last year one of their substitute teachers did something similar (broadcast it on the classroom monitor). The school didn't inform us, but the teacher was also asked not to return. At least I don't recall being informed. It's equally possible that I hear about this sort of thing so often it didn't register.
 
