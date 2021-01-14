 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   SUNY student dies hitting tree while skiing. This is not a repeat of January, 1998. And yet. It kind of is   (wcax.com) divider line
    More: Sad, New York, Adirondack Mountains, New York State Police, Vermont, SUNY Fredonia hockey player, Jeff Meredith, Death, State University of New York  
kanesays [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"The impact he left on our program"

Oof.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I Can't Ski Babe - Twisted Tunes Vault 2
Youtube j4kHdi7jsak
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Dying at Whiteface?  That's embarrassing.  Avalanche is the only civilized way for a skier to go out.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Somehow it had to be "Tanner".
 
jimmiejaz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
HOTY right here.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Bo no!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kanesays: [Fark user image 700x483]


Dammit, I was going to put out something similar. Maybe now I will display a picture of a buh.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
