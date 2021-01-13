 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mercury News)   WV style: Load up trucks with vaccine, drive to pharmacies, start jabbing, 6% done. CA style: Work on a detailed system of tiers and subtiers, 2% done   (mercurynews.com) divider line
67
    More: Interesting, Vaccine, Vaccination, federal government Tuesday, state's independent pharmacies, icy hollows of West Virginia, precious doses of COVID-19 vaccines, federal Department of Health, South Dakota  
•       •       •

428 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2021 at 2:06 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



67 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2% of California's population is almost half of West Virginia's entire population.
 
mephox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thecactusman17: 2% of California's population is almost half of West Virginia's entire population.



And WV voted for Trump. So they're getting priority.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thecactusman17: 2% of California's population is almost half of West Virginia's entire population.


were done here. someone get the lights.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thecactusman17: 2% of California's population is almost half of West Virginia's entire population.


Gotta love percentages:

California: 39510000 * 0.02 = 790,200
VW: 1,792,000 * 0.06 = 107,520

That's over 7 FARKING TIMES as many people vaccinated, dumbmitter
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WV population - 1,784,787
CA population - 39,562,900

6% of WV population = 107,087 people
2% of CA population = 791,258 people

Essentially CA has a farkton more people and they're rolling out what limited supplies they have while trying to make the best decision on who should be prioritized.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Demetrius: WV population - 1,784,787
CA population - 39,562,900

6% of WV population = 107,087 people
2% of CA population = 791,258 people

Essentially CA has a farkton more people and they're rolling out what limited supplies they have while trying to make the best decision on who should be prioritized.


yeah lol dumb libs
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Excellent trolling on the headline, subby -- looks like a solid hook. 8/10.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not to be discounted, WV has lots of experience getting opiat...err, pharmaceuticals, into the hands of their citizens
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If you RTFA it says 2 doses per 100 for Cali and 6 doses per 100 for WV so dumbmitter is wrong to turn that into a percent but not wrong about other parts.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
SD has a tiered system too. People like me ("essential" logistics/transportation) are scheduled to get ours in April.
The facility where I work moves 800-1,000# of vaccine shipments daily, but some of that goes to neighboring states because this city is pretty close to the border.
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I mean there are legitimate concerns with state's ability to implement complex vaccination plans. I personally think most states would be served with a two tier plan: tier 1: hospital/medical workers. tier 2: everyone else, by age, with the oldest first. so 2a: over 90 years old. 2b: over 80 years old. 2c: over 70 years old, and so on.
Any idiot can check ages, and you can just ship the vaccines out to the general public and announce when you're moving on to the next age tier.

But yeah, comparing WV to CA is ridiculous.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

khitsicker: thecactusman17: 2% of California's population is almost half of West Virginia's entire population.

were done here. someone get the lights.



Hold on.

California has a lot more hospitals, doctors, and nurses, too.  And I suspect it has more per-capita, even if you subtract out the plastic surgeons in LA.

It's not like there's one single person in each state who's giving the injections.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I get my first on Monday here in California, but I'm not optimistic about getting the second on schedule at all.
 
Heamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The important thing to remember is that these percentages are important in showing a certain segment of people just how terrible California is, despite the fact that it has more redhats in it than a lot of states whose electors actually voted for Trump.

Math is hard, I know.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Demetrius: WV population - 1,784,787
CA population - 39,562,900

6% of WV population = 107,087 people
2% of CA population = 791,258 people

Essentially CA has a farkton more people and they're rolling out what limited supplies they have while trying to make the best decision on who should be prioritized.


Per-capita is per-capita. California is bigger, but it should also have a bigger distribution system.

And prioritization is only a good thing if it's actually getting the vaccine out to the people with the highest needs without significantly slowing down the distribution rate.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Demetrius: WV population - 1,784,787
CA population - 39,562,900

6% of WV population = 107,087 people
2% of CA population = 791,258 people

Essentially CA has a farkton more people and they're rolling out what limited supplies they have while trying to make the best decision on who should be prioritized.


According to the article, CA and WV received similar amounts of vaccine per capita.  Having a larger population also means you have more health care providers to distribute the vaccine, so all things equal, each state should have similar percentages of people vaccinated as the larger states have more doctors/nurses/aides to inoculate people.

The US has vaccinated 9 million or so, Israel less than 2 million, but Israel has nearly 25% of its population covered.  Does that mean the US is doing better than Israel?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
WV and CA are exactly the same land area!
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The one thing you can say good about WV (and MS) is that for all of their extreme right wing pols, those states strangely enough were never part of the anti-vax movement. In fact, before CA, WV and MS were the only two states that had NO health based exemptions for vaccinations for children - not even religious based ones.
 
lamric
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Figures don't lie but liars figure.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Heamer: The important thing to remember is that these percentages are important in showing a certain segment of people just how terrible California is, despite the fact that it has more redhats in it than a lot of states whose electors actually voted for Trump.

Math is hard, I know.


I was talking with a trumpet at work and somehow, Orange County came up. He said something about "all those liberals out there".
I said "dude, OC has more republicans than our state has people". And I'm pretty confident that I'm right.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm fondly recalling the last time I got stuck in West Virginia traffic.  It was just like Los Angeles and San Francisco.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: If you RTFA it says 2 doses per 100 for Cali and 6 doses per 100 for WV so dumbmitter is wrong to turn that into a percent but not wrong about other parts.


ok i didnt read the article.  but i think you need to check your math.  that is actually what %s mean.
 
alsih2o
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I have been teaching face-to-face since September. I MIGHT get a shot by June. (Virginia)
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Because the law of large numbers means small populations will have a proportionally larger variance than large populations?

/Math, how does it work?
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: WV and CA are exactly the same land area!


California has over 3x the population density of West Virginia. That means less distance per capita to distribute to.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

El Dudereno: Heamer: The important thing to remember is that these percentages are important in showing a certain segment of people just how terrible California is, despite the fact that it has more redhats in it than a lot of states whose electors actually voted for Trump.

Math is hard, I know.

I was talking with a trumpet at work and somehow, Orange County came up. He said something about "all those liberals out there".
I said "dude, OC has more republicans than our state has people". And I'm pretty confident that I'm right.


fact: CA has more republicans in it than any other state in the country.
 
bittermang
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah, considering Los Angeles is more populated than all of West Virginia, this is just more useless hate for the sake of being outraged at something. Comparing percentage complete here is unfair and useless.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

drewogatory: I get my first on Monday here in California, but I'm not optimistic about getting the second on schedule at all.


The most important thing is that you've found a reason to be pessimistic.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: drewogatory: I get my first on Monday here in California, but I'm not optimistic about getting the second on schedule at all.

The most important thing is that you've found a reason to be pessimistic.


I mean, I (and my wife) work in a group home that's locked down due to positive cases. So, yeah, I'd like to get both on schedule if possible.
 
cheezalot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: f you RTFA it says 2 doses per 100 for Cali and 6 doses per 100 for WV so dumbmitter is wrong to turn that into a percent but not wrong about other parts.


Why is it wrong to turn those numbers into a percent?  Percent literally means per 100.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Meh. How many vaccines did each state receive per capita? The minimum shipment probably covers a good portion of the population in a dinky state.

Good for West Virgina and North Dakota. Keep it up, we'll all get there eventually.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

El Dudereno: SD has a tiered system too. People like me ("essential" logistics/transportation) are scheduled to get ours in April.
The facility where I work moves 800-1,000# of vaccine shipments daily, but some of that goes to neighboring states because this city is pretty close to the border.


Here in Kentucky for some reason the rural counties are getting priority while Jefferson County and Fayette Couny (Louisville and Lexington) twiddle their thumbs waiting. The infuriating part us is that the rural  counties are heavily COVID is a Hoax types. So, 20 miles a way friends of ours who are in our cohort/economic status have already been inoculated while we're hoping for the end of February/beginning of March. At best.

"I don't believe in COVID and oppose vaccinations but if I don't get the COVID shot now I'm going to ... "

No anti-VAXXERS in a fox hole or something.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

El Dudereno: Heamer: The important thing to remember is that these percentages are important in showing a certain segment of people just how terrible California is, despite the fact that it has more redhats in it than a lot of states whose electors actually voted for Trump.

Math is hard, I know.

I was talking with a trumpet at work and somehow, Orange County came up. He said something about "all those liberals out there".
I said "dude, OC has more republicans than our state has people". And I'm pretty confident that I'm right.


Orange County went heavily for Biden. Look it up.  OC is no longer the OC so fabled in song and story.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: 2% of California's population is almost half of West Virginia's entire population.


So what you are saying is California should have more staff than WV to get ahead.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: The one thing you can say good about WV (and MS) is that for all of their extreme right wing pols, those states strangely enough were never part of the anti-vax movement. In fact, before CA, WV and MS were the only two states that had NO health based exemptions for vaccinations for children - not even religious based ones.


It's because the predominant form of evangelical christianity in Mississippi doesn't include antivaxxer bullshiat, so nobody gets religious exemptions.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My county started a list to notify people if vaccine became available and they could get to the vaccination center within an hour, so I signed up

/It was closed down within 24 hours due to overwhelming demand
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

JesseL: gameshowhost: WV and CA are exactly the same land area!

California has over 3x the population density of West Virginia. That means less distance per capita to distribute to.


but wv is small, and easy to get around in. cali is anything but... until you get into clownshoes redstate upstate areas.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: El Dudereno: Heamer: The important thing to remember is that these percentages are important in showing a certain segment of people just how terrible California is, despite the fact that it has more redhats in it than a lot of states whose electors actually voted for Trump.

Math is hard, I know.

I was talking with a trumpet at work and somehow, Orange County came up. He said something about "all those liberals out there".
I said "dude, OC has more republicans than our state has people". And I'm pretty confident that I'm right.

Orange County went heavily for Biden. Look it up.  OC is no longer the OC so fabled in song and story.


This is only because of the Hispanic population though. The white folk are mostly as backward as ever. It's weird how mostly upper middle class white folk are bigger dumbasses than 99% of actual rural California rednecks, but it's true.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: JesseL: gameshowhost: WV and CA are exactly the same land area!

California has over 3x the population density of West Virginia. That means less distance per capita to distribute to.

but wv is small, and easy to get around in. cali is anything but... until you get into clownshoes redstate upstate areas.


So you're suggesting all the vaccines in California are stuck in traffic?
 
AkaranD
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Both states have their own distribution problems.

I live in WV, and there's a sizable chunk of this state that refuses to get a shot. I am GRATEFUL that the rollout is going so quickly, because there's a lot of idiots here that won't wear masks, that dispute the need, and so on. I don't know what those numbers are compared to Cali, but I'd wager they're statistically higher.

Imho, and as a guy that's never been to Cali, the distribution should be rolling out faster. Urban population centers should be vastly exceeding the injection rate than what WV is doing - we have far fewer people, but also a population that's spread out over large areas. I would have thought that Cali would've converted large warehouses into medical facilities capable of recording, distributing, and injecting hundreds, if not thousands, of people a day (or the max of whatever delivered dosages are any given week).
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: JesseL: gameshowhost: WV and CA are exactly the same land area!

California has over 3x the population density of West Virginia. That means less distance per capita to distribute to.

but wv is small, and easy to get around in. cali is anything but... until you get into clownshoes redstate upstate areas.


WV is easy to get around in? Since when?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

El Dudereno: Heamer: The important thing to remember is that these percentages are important in showing a certain segment of people just how terrible California is, despite the fact that it has more redhats in it than a lot of states whose electors actually voted for Trump.

Math is hard, I know.

I was talking with a trumpet at work and somehow, Orange County came up. He said something about "all those liberals out there".
I said "dude, OC has more republicans than our state has people". And I'm pretty confident that I'm right.


You are.  Orange County people are old line GOP - rich, white and conservative.  They aren't nearly as derp as certain other pockets of right-wingitude, but they do stand out in California, relatively speaking.

They don't want to be mistaken for liberals, so they will let you know they are from Orange County within the first few sentences after you meet them.  They are kind of like Jewish people; they are always trying to suss each other out so they can commiserate about "Pelosi" or whomever (always just the last name - "Yea, man, what Pelosi did...").
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just make it a cattle call at this point.

Anyone who wants a shot show up and get one.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If only there had been advance planning months in advance from the federal government this wouldn't have been on states to chart their own path with little information or guidance.

California is a huge complicated state. The delay is frustrating, but we finally have drive-up vaccinations for 65 and older ramping up aa of today. (Cal Expo in the Sacramento area).

My MIL is waiting for her primary care doc to let her know when they she get it, she can't go sit in line for hours.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Demetrius: WV population - 1,784,787
CA population - 39,562,900

6% of WV population = 107,087 people
2% of CA population = 791,258 people

Essentially CA has a farkton more people and they're rolling out what limited supplies they have while trying to make the best decision on who should be prioritized.


Hey look, people making excuses for bad government because it's not republicans.

WV doses allocated: 8.7% of population
California doses allocated: 8% of the population

The difference is probably a box when you consider the West Virginia size. California is doing a shiat job.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wait, wait.  I'm so confused.  I thought us good members of the Farkeratti had long ago conclusively concluded that people (if you can call them that) in West Virginia and other red states are too stupid to rub two sticks together to make a fire or to wipe the drool off their chin.  How can they possible have the intelligence required to do a better vaccine rollout plan than the super-intelligent and rational genius-saints in the coastal utopias like California where all that is good and smart and moral resides.  How can them hicks and hillbillies in West Virginia be doing this?  They must asked for help from some of their betters in the Silicon Valley or something.  Yes.  That must be it.
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

alsih2o: I have been teaching face-to-face since September. I MIGHT get a shot by June. (Virginia)


My parents are in VA and in their 80's..... I've been trying to figure out how they sign up for shots. The VA dept of Public Health website is a cesspool of government incompetence. And I say that living in California
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Meh. How many vaccines did each state receive per capita? The minimum shipment probably covers a good portion of the population in a dinky state.

Good for West Virgina and North Dakota. Keep it up, we'll all get there eventually.


The number of doses CA and WV have received are each equivalent to about 4% of their population.

https://data.cdc.gov/Vaccinations/COV​I​D-19-Vaccine-Distribution-Allocations-​by-Juris/saz5-9hgg/data
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

make me some tea: If only there had been advance planning months in advance from the federal government this wouldn't have been on states to chart their own path with little information or guidance.

California is a huge complicated state. The delay is frustrating, but we finally have drive-up vaccinations for 65 and older ramping up aa of today. (Cal Expo in the Sacramento area).

My MIL is waiting for her primary care doc to let her know when they she get it, she can't go sit in line for hours.


Well, California has had months to figure it out as well, and weren't they one of the States that said they were not going to take the Feds word for it that the vaccine was safe?   They wanted to go it alone so they can blame the federal government.
 
Displayed 50 of 67 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.