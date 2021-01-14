 Skip to content
(NBC News)   The Vessel in Hudson Yards, a tourist attraction in New York City that features a 150-foot set of spiraling staircases, is being shut down because visitors won't stop committing suicide off of it   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It depresses me every time I see it.  It looks like  apiece of steel mesh that they tried to dress up and look nice and it's just not working.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hive, the hive
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Facepalm" subby? More like "FacePLANT"... amirite?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Just put a bunch of trampolines at the bottom.

Problem solved.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is it purely decorative architecture? It doesn't even... Do anything? Like it's just stairs to the top of the stairs?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Canada sympathizes.

Fark user image

Fark user image
 
Tymast
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just charge 25cents to use
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
At least they are only committing suicide in one axis. It could have been much much worse:

Fark user image
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Looks like the library in Metrocity from Megamind.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just institute a new rule and put it on a sign at the bottom of the stairs: "Life time ban to anyone who commit suicide."
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
yeet
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Maybe it's time to consider assisted end-of-life so that people don't have to jump off or in front of stuff when nothing else works...

Ask any psych. :-(
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If I got to the top of that thing and realized that I climbed all those stairs for no reason I'd be pretty despondent too.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What's wrong with assisted suicide?  Just put up a "danger falling bodies" sign.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: At least they are only committing suicide in one axis. It could have been much much worse:

Fark user image 500x478


morbotron.comView Full Size
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's not what it's for? Then what is it?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That was the first thing I thought when I saw it, "What a great place to commit suicide!"
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Geez this thing should've been closed within a year of its opening

i.pinimg.com
 
SansNeural
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It depresses me every time I see it.  It looks like  apiece of steel mesh that they tried to dress up and look nice and it's just not working.


I *like* expanded sheet metal.  Very useful stuff.  Improved extra-planar rigidity, reduced wind profile, increased friction along the plane, helpful to those who no longer want to live in this world.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I didn't realize the railings were only waist high.  I can see that being a problem.  It's still more up to code than the Death Star.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Is the wessel nuclear?
 
lincoln65
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: That was the first thing I thought when I saw it, "What a great place to commit suicide!"


I do think it's a ringing endorsement for the architect. Like, you made something so famous that people want to die on it! Congratulations!
 
Pinner
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's some attention whoring suicide if you ask me.
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Fark user image 425x312
Is the wessel nuclear?


Well done. I heard his voice in my head as I read that.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Damn, now I have Van Halen stuck in my head.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Geez this thing should've been closed within a year of its opening

i.pinimg.com image 474x355


There people go "splash" and later boats can be seen circling around.  People going "splat" then remaining in sight of others is just too gross to allow.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

b0rg9: Damn, now I have Van Halen stuck in my head.


Nope.  NOW you have the Pointer Sisters stuck in your head.
 
dryknife
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.com
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It depresses me every time I see it.  It looks like  apiece of steel mesh that they tried to dress up and look nice and it's just not working.


Good thing there aren't any other tall structures in town.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Art installation requires more art:

Put a statue of Secretariat at the base, and a plaque with "The View from Halfway Down" on prominent display.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Geez this thing should've been closed within a year of its opening

i.pinimg.com image 474x355


Sheesh, that thing gives me the heebie jeebies just looking at it.
"You had better make that 90 degree turn or enjoy catapulting into the ocean!"
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I guess it looks cool, or at least interesting but why would you want to visit it when its just a series of staircases to nowhere.  It would work a lot better as the center of a building or something where it has purpose.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I didn't realize the railings were only waist high.  I can see that being a problem.  It's still more up to code than the Death Star.


The Death Star designers knew their Art.  High rails are antithetical to Art.  Unless it's rails without anything to protect from - then rails are art.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SansNeural: b0rg9: Damn, now I have Van Halen stuck in my head.

Nope.  NOW you have the Pointer Sisters stuck in your head.


Damn you!
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Suicide nets, coming soon to an American city near you.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I work right by there. (Or did, back when I had an office to go to, until March 12, 2020.) It made for a weird tourist attraction. I climbed to the top when my wife and daughter came to visit me in the office one day, but I wouldn't go out of my way for that.

Hudson Yards, I have learned, is overrated in general. And I was excited about moving there. There's still some potential, probably, but they're going to need a whole neighborhood to spring up around it before it becomes an interesting place.
 
mjg
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I like it. If people can't find a dramatic town in which to commit suicide, come on in and be a second page story for the Post.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Attention whores, subby.

Kill yourself at home. Quit inconveniencing and endangering other people.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I blame Cameron Crowe and Tom Cruise ...

i.gifer.com
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Geez this thing should've been closed within a year of its opening

i.pinimg.com image 474x355


A bridge at least serves a function.  This tourist attraction goes nowhere.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Self correcting problem? I mean anyone who kills themselves from that thing won't do it again.
 
guestguy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How do we know they weren't just attempted pratfalls gone horribly wrong?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Geez this thing should've been closed within a year of its opening

i.pinimg.com image 474x355


I love how they put anti-pigeon spikes along the edges to prevent people jumping off. Yeah right, someone's going to change their mind about jumping off the bridge because they might scratch themselves on 4" of plastic as they're climbing over the ledge.

Also fun fact: when people jump off the Coronado bridge their bodies are only found about 30% of the time. Usually the cops just find the car empty and think 'oh well, we got another one.' So if you ever need to make someone disappear in the city of San Diego...
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sad tag, subby?

Fark user image
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Looks like Art that lacks a purpose will attract people that lack a purpose whom will reflect on their lack of purpose in ways that can turn deadly.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: I work right by there. (Or did, back when I had an office to go to, until March 12, 2020.) It made for a weird tourist attraction. I climbed to the top when my wife and daughter came to visit me in the office one day, but I wouldn't go out of my way for that.

Hudson Yards, I have learned, is overrated in general. And I was excited about moving there. There's still some potential, probably, but they're going to need a whole neighborhood to spring up around it before it becomes an interesting place.


Do you follow the rants of Louis Rossman (of Rossman Repair Group and YT fame) regarding (especially) commercial real estate in NYC?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: Sad tag, subby?

Fark user image 558x769


Not to mention wasting your life in service of a system that purposely denies you medical care in order to keep you chained to a job you hate.
 
BeotchPudding [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hey...those people are job creators:
dm0qx8t0i9gc9.cloudfront.net
 
