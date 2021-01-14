 Skip to content
FBI searching for teenager for violating pretrial release, embarrassing COVID haircut
    Adrian Nieto Jr., ALBUQUERQUE  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
kob.comView Full Size


I must not see it, but that is not that bad of a haircut.
 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It a cross between a Friar Tuck and Moe Howard.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schrodinger's toilet trained cat: Moe Howard.


Yup. First thing I thought of too.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he had a history of escape attempts, why the fark was he allowed any pretrial release?
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he sneak away using a multipass?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [kob.com image 800x450]

I must not see it, but that is not that bad of a haircut.


This is your haircut isn't it?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hes headed to Broadway to audition for "Dumb & Dumber" the musical.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha!

When I was about 8, my mom couldn't afford to take me to a barber, and got tired of looking at my scruffy hair...

So she got the scissors, and a bowl from the cupboard.

After that, I wouldn't come out of the house.

The kid next door charged all the other neighbor kids a dime to come see my head.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a criminal at 19, and he chose to get that haircut in particular, huh?

It's safe to say he's on a bad path in more ways than one.

/All aboard the bad decision train, wooo wooooOOOO!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looks like a Thelonius.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Felonious Monk.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he took a wrong turn at Albuquerque.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: If he had a history of escape attempts, why the fark was he allowed any pretrial release?


Because they would just escape. Do keep up.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Keep an eye for him in DC next week, he seems the type.
 
wgb423
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ill take "Not paying rent in his apartment under another name, probably his middle" for 1000, Alex.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
nme.comView Full Size
 
wgb423
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
B)  Is that picture taken against a popcorn ceiling ...or is that a popcorn WALL???
 
soupafi
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

wage0048: If he had a history of escape attempts, why the fark was he allowed any pretrial release?


Covid I guess?
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Steklovata - Novi God
Youtube hz_gOFRwTcg
 
phishrace
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you go to Supercuts and ask for the Zuckerberg.
 
mrparks
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: [nme.com image 850x539]


Probably Jared Leto's best haircut.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Praying for him:
tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He is charged federally with being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Careful, he may throw the bullets at you!

/Kind of curious to know the story behind that charge
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ooof.  See I've just let mine grow.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fear of a haircut like that is exactly why my quarantine-hair looks like Robin Williams after spending 20+ years in Jumanji.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


As Willy Wonka would say, "He's a bad but afterall!"
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Try a local monastery.  Don't Franciscan's wear brown hoodies?
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wgb423: B)  Is that picture taken against a popcorn ceiling ...or is that a popcorn WALL???


Never seen a concrete wall like that?  The texture hides fingerprints, dirt, etc.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's pretty much what my first attempt at cutting my hair during COVID looked like.  Fortunately my wife was able to fix it
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is he looking for Sister Hilaria's killer?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nieto is asked to contact the FBI ...

"...or, y'know, just shoot him yourselves & save us the trouble, because if you run into the little shiat, he's probably going to shoot at you first."
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Walker: kdawg7736: [kob.com image 800x450]

I must not see it, but that is not that bad of a haircut.

This is your haircut isn't it?


No, and I just got mine cut on Monday.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: He's a criminal at 19, and he chose to get that haircut in particular, huh?

It's safe to say he's on a bad path in more ways than one.

/All aboard the bad decision train, wooo wooooOOOO!


His initial offense was 2017, so he was around 16. And given how many crimes you usually have to commit before getting nailed on one, he probably got started even earlier.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wage0048: If he had a history of escape attempts, why the fark was he allowed any pretrial release?


He is a youthful offender.  The rules are different for juveniles.  Also, the nature of the offense (felon in possession of ammo) isn't the most serious type of offense.  I am curious why the federal government is taking charge of this case as usually things of this nature are taken care of in state court.  Maybe the offense took place on federal land.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You could say he's going to get..
<puts on sunglasses>
Bowled over by the Feds
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
