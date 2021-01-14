 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Woman has EPIC response after being shamed by neighbor for 'screaming like a pig' during sex session (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
80
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Triggered...
aveleyman.comView Full Size
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No pics of the screamer? TTIUWOP.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Epic? That's what you consider epic?
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That site gave me internet cancer-aids.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One fellow Twitter user wrote: "I once lived in a flat and my neighbour downstairs used to bang on my ceiling with a broom handle during sex. I tried to laugh it off but truth was it made my life miserable."

Narrator: It was not a broom handle.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can you have your pudding when you don't eat me meat?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jealousy is a b*itch for some people.

I bet the neighbors were jealous.


"George, why don't you make me scream during sex?"
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: It read: "Can you please stop screaming like a pig daft'o'clock when you sha**ing!! We all sick of it!!! Neighbours [sic]."

If she's screaming like a pig while shatting, maybe you could be a good friend and buy her some Metamucil.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A man is sitting at his regular bar looking glum. Another regular notices,
"Hey, why are you looking so glum?"
"It was my birthday last night, and my friends all pitched in and got me a sweater"
"Well, that seems like a nice thing!"
"I guess so, but last year they got me a screamer."
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sound of snowflakes melting
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody jealous they're not with someone that can make them scream like that.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: If she's screaming like a pig while shatting,


In England, the term "shagging" refers to having sex.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it was little pig boy.

Spelling Bee - SNL
Youtube 02S8t0F1inc
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did this sexual incident happen in Britain?  I was told British sex is very dispassionate and used only for procreation.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Glitchwerks: If she's screaming like a pig while shatting,

In England, the term "shagging" refers to having sex.


In North Carolina, "shagging" is apparently a type of dance.... that was an awkward conversation with a co-worker....
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this little piggy went AAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH all night long
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Epic? That's what you consider epic?


I thought we were doing with everything being epic. First it was extreme, then it was epic, then people were perfect, people got annihilated, and I thought it was all 'iconic' now.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WonderDave1: steklo: Glitchwerks: If she's screaming like a pig while shatting,

In England, the term "shagging" refers to having sex.

In North Carolina, "shagging" is apparently a type of dance.... that was an awkward conversation with a co-worker....


The Carolinians in general.   They used to have Shagging parties in Myrtle Beach, SC.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I like being a dude.

If someone told me I screamed like a pig during sex I'd be like, "That's right. 30 minute orgasms"

And then I'd walk bow-leggedly away as if my testicles were causing problems with ambulation.
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Glitchwerks: If she's screaming like a pig while shatting,

In England, the term "shagging" refers to having sex.


No, that's that's a type of carpet.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish these people would speak English.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cythraul: Did this sexual incident happen in Britain?  I was told British sex is very dispassionate and used only for procreation.


You know British people look like this now, right
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a neighbor that screamed. I lived in a 2 family house and she lived in a totally separate building about 15' away. One night my landlord went out into the driveway, looked up at her window and shouted "Hey! Hey you! Could you please keep it down?" She looked out, saw him, and I never heard her again.

The direct method works.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Lake Street Dive - The Neighbor's Song (Live @Pickathon 2012)
Youtube HNNUgAVQjnQ
 
advex101
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If she is going to scream I am going to provide running commentary.  In the style of John Cleese
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
People who think everyone is "jealous" of their loud sex then go on to feel entitled that their brats can scream up and down the aisles at Walmart.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: No, that's that's a type of carpet.


actually its an "outsider band" from the 60's

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
PROF - Outside Baby (Official Video)
Youtube -xvlUpPcEEQ
 
bencoon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My upstairs neighbor was howling like a banshee a couple weeks back. Good on you for your epic sexy times, but maybe not at 1 in the morning on a Tuesday?

I finally shouted out the window, "Yeah, girl, get you some!" It did the trick.
 
steve1673
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sympathizes....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: brats can scream up and down the aisles at Walmart.


oh that's the worst. Its one thing hearing people having sex, its a whole different story when the crotch fruit yells and screams at a store...
 
blondambition [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

steklo: Jealousy is a b*itch for some people.

I bet the neighbors were jealous.


"George, why don't you make me scream during sex?"


She's faking it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bencoon: My upstairs neighbor was howling like a banshee a couple weeks back.


one night while staying over night at a hotel...the people in the next room was getting it on pretty loud. I have a good sense of humor and it really didn't bother me. I like sex, I think more people should enjoy sex. So after a short while I heard (what I assumed was her head hitting the wall) and laughed. Then I decided to knock on the wall.

Silence, then I heard them laughing.

and back to the head banging...
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Cythraul: Did this sexual incident happen in Britain?  I was told British sex is very dispassionate and used only for procreation.

You know British people look like this now, right
[4.bp.blogspot.com image 416x388]


That chick is a British 10.

If one was only so lucky.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sorry...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mod3072
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: Somebody jealous they're not with someone that can make them scream like that.


Exactly. I make all of the ladies that I'm with scream! It's usually stuff like "Stop! Get off of me! How did you get into my house!?", but it still counts.
 
genner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Everyone involved in this story sounds like a self-important asshole.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

blondambition: She's faking it.



Interesting point.

I once asked my 2nd wife before our divorce if she ever faked it with me. It was more of a joke and I wasn't expecting an honest answer.

"stek, you would never know if I did or didn't"

I wasn't sure if my feelings should be hurt or not.

True story...after the divorce she became a life coach specializing in sex issues and she would call me in the middle of the night for booty calls. I remember her telling me once...Stek, its about sex, not love so don't confuse them"
 
mindset zero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Bowen: I had a neighbor that screamed. I lived in a 2 family house and she lived in a totally separate building about 15' away. One night my landlord went out into the driveway, looked up at her window and shouted "Hey! Hey you! Could you please keep it down?" She looked out, saw him, and I never heard her again.

The direct method works.


This is why I don't have roommates. I want to live in an apartment with two other people. After about a 3-hour bus ride home, after working in 8-hour shift on my feet, not to mention the three hour bus ride to work, I would come home to  one of my roommates, banging away at his new girlfriend. My other roommate will be throwing loud parties, at the same time. It was hell. I would just watch movies with my headphones on trying not to hear them cuz it was annoying after a long day.

I didn't say anything to the guy because I actually felt glad for him because he wasn't much of a looker. His girlfriend was on but a total skank. She tried to sleep with me and the other roommate, what she did. I declined. That was my last roommate.

I moved out shortly after. when the movers I hired came to get my stuff they had to step over people in the living room.

The roommate I had who had the girlfriend, ended up getting engaged to her. till he broke it off because he found out the other roommate had slept with her.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

steklo: blondambition: She's faking it.


Interesting point.

I once asked my 2nd wife before our divorce if she ever faked it with me. It was more of a joke and I wasn't expecting an honest answer.

"stek, you would never know if I did or didn't"

I wasn't sure if my feelings should be hurt or not.

True story...after the divorce she became a life coach specializing in sex issues and she would call me in the middle of the night for booty calls. I remember her telling me once...Stek, its about sex, not love so don't confuse them"


Holy fark what an entitled biatch.
 
MrScruffles [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Add me to the list that doesn't want to listen to someone yelling late at night regardless of reason.  For those of you that, that's their fetish, I would be happy to record the porn I peruse and stream it over loud speaker from a van in your parking lot.
 
IDisME
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Record it and play it back 10 times louder directly at her window
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
rookie mistake.  You should have congratulated them on their ability to go to town on each other and then ask them to scream something specific.

Dear Neighbor
Next time you are in the middle of one of your epic pound-town session could you please scream "chocolate cake" and "plaid socks" as often and loudly as possible.   I don't know what is about the words chocolate cake and plaid socks but those sounds really make my nipples turgid and bathing suit area moist as a amazon rainforest. It's been pretty slow lately in the bang dept. for me so the assist would be greatly appreciated.

Thanks in advance,
Your Neighbor.

there is 0% chance now they won't be able to go at it without thinking about chocolate cake and plaid socks which will make them laugh and sexy time will quiet down.

\now that you've read this it may also happen to you.
\\turgid and moist
 
GalFisk
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Did this sexual incident happen in Britain?  I was told British sex is very dispassionate and used only for procreation.


It is. Some of them are just very happy and vocal about procreating.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
CSB

Camp Darby, Italy 1988

In our 3 bed barracks our 3rd bed was used for transients. Soldiers not staying at the barracks (whether moving off post or to a different facility) so once in a while a new guy would come, stay a day or two and move on.

One day a new guy comes in. We meet, greet and he asks if there is a bar on post. Sure, the officer's club. Have fun.

he comes back that night drunk with a female MP. I can't see much as there's a wall locker in the way and all I can see is the door so I saw them both come in. Now, we're not allowed females in the male barracks...

anyways they get into bed and I hear them going at it.  She's all huffing and puffing and to me sounded like he was really shiatty at having sex. I didn't hear any moans or anything that sounded like pleasure. After a few minutes they stopped and fell asleep.

The next morning she must've gotten up early and left while i was sleeping. I wake up and see the new guy so I asked...

"Wow you had some night last night"

"yeah pretty cool huh? My first night and I land a female MP!"

"didn't sound like she had much fun last night"

"what? she loved it!"

"I doubt it"

"Listen stek, can you do me a favor? My wife arrives on post tonight,. please don't say anyting"

"I'll tell you this now, if I meet her and she asks me, I'm telling the truth"

"shiat"

Well that was the last day I saw him. I went to work, came back and the room was empty all his stuff was gone. Never saw him or his wife ever again.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Loud Neighbor Continues to be a Selfish Jerk"

My neighbor used to play his music too loudly. It's obnoxious. When I complained, it wasn't because I was "jealous" he owned a Hoobastank record.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How embarrassing better put it on the farking internet
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

steklo: blondambition: She's faking it.


Interesting point.

I once asked my 2nd wife before our divorce if she ever faked it with me. It was more of a joke and I wasn't expecting an honest answer.

"stek, you would never know if I did or didn't"

I wasn't sure if my feelings should be hurt or not.

True story...after the divorce she became a life coach specializing in sex issues and she would call me in the middle of the night for booty calls. I remember her telling me once...Stek, its about sex, not love so don't confuse them"


And she was so unattractive, she couldn't find anyone at last call to have sex with instead? You divorce must have been entertaining.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You know, I'm embarrassed if I "snort" while I'm laughing.  If it happened during sex... I would probably just own it.
 
